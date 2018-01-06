Dropped beyond the point of no return

Glenn Maxwell’s omission from the 14-man Australian one day international (ODI) squad earlier this week came as a surprise. While much has been made of the reasons why he was dropped – a lack of ODI form and a training regime requiring improvement – one question remains unanswered: how does he make it back into the fold?

National selector Trevor Hohns pointed to the fact that Maxwell has averaged 22 in his past 20 matches as a significant factor. The pre-rehearsed statistic speaks to the selectors’ desire at wanting more from Maxwell, however the average quoted is misleading.

Go back two further matches and his average across the window increases to 27. As a comparison, Mitch Marsh and Travis Head – both in the squad – have had ten innings stretches over the same period where they averaged less than 25.

Over Marsh and Head’s dips in form, selector messaging continued to be that ‘project players’ will be backed given their obvious talent. It is apparent that Maxwell will not be afforded such leniency.

Maxwell’s position as Australia’s whipping boy is not exclusive to the one-day arena. His last Test was in September 2017 at the end of Australia’s double tour of India and Bangladesh, where he made 259 runs averaging 37 across four matches. His magnificent 104 against India in Ranchi appeared to be the making of him as a Test cricketer. Notably, Maxwell was one of only two Australians to score a century on that tour – the other being Steven Smith.

Yet, despite being the incumbent middle order batsman, Maxwell found himself on the outer when the Ashes squad was named only two months later – usurped by Shaun Marsh.

Despite being offered no public explanation for his Test axing, Maxwell evidently required runs in the Sheffield Shield to push his case for higher duties. And he responded, emphatically so.

With 590 runs at an average of 73.7, including a massive double hundred against NSW, he is atop the Shield batting aggregate this season.

Performances in alternative formats have historically been the primary justification for certain players’ inclusions. This time last year, Hilton Cartwright made his Test debut as the Australian all-rounder, despite an underwhelming season in the Sheffield Shield for Western Australia. The selectors believed his white-ball form was enough to withstand the rigours of the game’s longer format. That Maxwell’s mountain of Shield runs have not amounted to an ODI spot, on face value, is certainly perplexing.

Given his treatment, Maxwell would be within his rights to question what more he could do. His Shield runs coupled with his career international averages and strike rates in ODI (32.3 average, 124 strike rate) and T20 cricket (28.9 average, 165 strike rate) outline his ability and x-factor in the short forms of the game.

The fact remains that Glenn Maxwell is a bona fide match winner and among the 14 most valuable short-form cricketers Australia has.