Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades: BBL live scores, blog

As the Melbourne Stars struggle to get their season going, this derby is more crucial than most as the men in green host the Melbourne Renegades at a packed MCG. Join The Roar for live scores, highlights and analysis from 7:10pm (AEDT).
The Stars are used to starting slow – they’ve kicked off nearly every season with a string of losses, only to come good as the tournament progresses – but this year, there appears to be more cause for alarm.
A dreadful effort with the ball cruelled them in a loss to the Brisbane Heat at the Gabba, they failed to fire with the bat against the Perth Scorchers, and in their first MCG match of the season – against the Heat again – they completely fell to pieces in a defeat Glenn Maxwell labelled “putrid”.
And it’s some pretty serious names who are failing to fire: captain John Hastings looks like a man who hasn’t played in nearly two years after missing the entirety of BBL06 with injury, Ben Dunk hasn’t yet passed six in his first three innings at his new home, and international duo Luke Wright and Kevin Pietersen have so far failed to live up to their lofty reputation – and price tags.
Last spot on the table more than two weeks into the season is unacceptable for a side laden with talent, and while the tournament has been extended to ten games per side, a loss here should all but put paid to their hopes of making a seventh consecutive BBL semi-final.
By contrast, a combination of new recruits and evergreen veterans has seen the men in red take on the mantle of the form team in Melbourne for almost the first time in their history.
Afghani import Mohammad Nabi has been a revelation with his wily spin and handy lower-order batting, Jack Wildermuth has impressed since crossing over from the Brisbane Heat, and batting from legends Cameron White and Brad Hodge has more than made up from an uncharacteristically slow start to the tournament from captain Aaron Finch.
A half-century in their triumph over the Sydney Sixers last week, however, may usher in a return to form for the dynamic opener, and should this prove the case, the Renegades will have a fully firing side at their disposal.
Prediction
The Stars have historically had the edge in Melbourne Derbies, but then again, they’ve usually had the stronger side. That’s not the case this time, and the Renegades’ experienced batting and powerful bowling attack should be enough for them to get a prized win over their crosstown rivals.
Renegades by seven wickets or 30 runs.
10:30pm
Tim Miller said | 10:30pm | ! Report
Mohammad Nabi is awarded the Man of the Match for his excellent bowling and power-packed half-century.
Well, that’s it from me tonight. The Renegades win in a canter by 6 wickets with 13 balls to spare, and it’s all going pear-shaped for the Stars as they slump to 0-4. Thanks for stopping by tonight, hope you enjoyed the (rather lopsided in the end) Melbourne Derby.
10:28pm
Tim Miller said | 10:28pm | ! Report
The Stars now slump to 0-4, their worst ever start to a BBL season, and let me tell you, they’ve had some pretty bad starts. They’ve just stagnated on-field; very few players are coming in, and the result is they have a few guys, notably John Hastings, Luke Wright and James Faulkner, who look to be on their last legs as elite cricketers. Glenn Maxwell looks well short of his best as a late-innings hitter, struggling to time the ball and looking pretty surly in the field as a result (clearly being dropped from the Test and ODI squads hasn’t sat well with him). With Faulkner not bowling until the game was well and truly over, the Stars lacked a notable slower-ball bowler, a la the Renegades’ Dwayne Bravo (Marcus Stoinis, while dogged, isn’t quite at the same level), and that made them predictable. Jackson Coleman bowled well, and Hastings tried hard when it was all over, but that was all she wrote.
For me, the Stars need some fresh blood, and if that means revamping their entire line-up, so be it. They need a new international signing with Wright looking jaded at the top of the order, and even Pietersen, while excellent tonight, might need to be shifted on for the Stars to move forward. They should probably also look to see if James Faulkner would be open to a move to Tasmania, possibly in an exchange for a dynamic youngster like D’Arcy Short (who would have thought this time last year that a Short for Faulkner trade would see the Stars get the better player?) and this might be the last Big Bash for the once miserly Hastings.
11:16pm
Ben said | 11:16pm | ! Report
Stoinis was bad with the bat (6 dot balls) and ball.
Hasting should never have been picked as captain and should be replaced.
Maxwell or stoinis should open instead of wright.
10:22pm
Tim Miller said | 10:22pm | ! Report
BOWLING
Jackson Coleman- 4-0-22-1 (1w)
Michael Beer- 1-0-23-0
Marcus Stoinis- 3-0-28-0 (1nb, 1w)
John Hastings- 3.5-0-24-2 (2w)
Adam Zampa- 3-0-26-1
James Faulkner- 2-0-21-0
Glenn Maxwell- 1-0-10-0
10:20pm
Tim Miller said | 10:20pm | ! Report
SCORECARD
Marcus Harris- c Hastings b Coleman- 8 (13), 1×4
Aaron Finch- b Zampa- 43 (22), 7×4 1×6
Cameron White- not out- 35 (37), 2×4
Mohammad Nabi- c Dunk b Hastings- 52 (30), 2×4 2×6
Brad Hodge- c Dunk b Hastings- 4 (5)
Dwayne Bravo- not out- 6 (2), 1×6
EXTRAS- 11 (5lb, 2nb, 4w)
10:18pm
Tim Miller said | 10:18pm | ! Report
Well, no bones about it: that was a dismal performance from the Stars. From the moment Aaron Finch smacked Michael Beer for five straight boundaries in the second over, taking 23 from it, it was always the Renegades’ match. Finch got them off to the perfect start with a power-packed 43, before Cameron White and Mohammad Nabi ensured there would be no turnaround with a 72-run partnership that slowly sucked the life from the Stars. White was sensible while Nabi provided the fireworks, reaching his maiden BBL half-century and more than earning his promotion up the order. Then, Dwayne Bravo came in to finish the job, and one big hit later, the ‘Gades had their fourth Derby victory.
10:16pm
Tim Miller said | 10:16pm | ! Report
17.5, Hastings to Bravo, SIX RUNS, Bravo finishes it in style! Full of a length from Hastings, right in the slot really and Bravo obliges, clears the front leg and wallops it majestically right back over his head and into the sightscreen!
(RENEGADES 4/159)
Melbourne Renegades win by 6 wickets (with 13 balls to spare).
10:15pm
Tim Miller said | 10:15pm | ! Report
17.4, Hastings to Bravo, dropped by Zampa! Nothing going right for the Stars, Bravo gets a low full toss that he gets out of the screws but straight to Zampa, came slow enough but he couldn’t hold on. A chance, but it doesn’t really matter now.
(RENEGADES 4/153)
10:14pm
Tim Miller said | 10:14pm | ! Report
17.3, Hastings to White, one run, back of a length and sliding down leg, White nudges down to fine leg for one.
(RENEGADES 4/153)
Req: 5 off 15
10:13pm
Tim Miller said | 10:13pm | ! Report
17.2, Hastings to Hodge, OUT, Hodge can’t see it home as his impatience gets the better of him. Length ball, no footwork from Hodge, he looks to stand and deliver down the ground but gets a tame top edge that flies to Dunk at mid off, who runs forward and accepts the catch.
Brad Hodge- c Dunk b Hastings- 4 (5)
Hodge can’t see it home, but I wonder if Dwayne Bravo, the new man, will go for glory or will be content to nudge around the 6 singles required.
(RENEGADES 4/152)
Req: 6 off 16
10:11pm
Tim Miller said | 10:11pm | ! Report
17.1, Hastings to White, one run, White looking to finish in a blaze of glory as he comes down the track and looks to hoick down the ground, but can’t get on top of it and a top edge flies down to fine leg, a single.
(RENEGADES 3/152)
10:11pm
Tim Miller said | 10:11pm | ! Report
16.6, Zampa to White, one run, White comes down the track to a length ball looking for the lofted drive but miscues, sails out to the man at backward point, a single.
(RENEGADES 3/151)
Req: 7 off 18
10:10pm
Tim Miller said | 10:10pm | ! Report
16.5, Zampa to Hodge, one run, comes down the track again but yorks himself and can only bunt it to Dunk at mid-on.
(RENEGADES 3/150)