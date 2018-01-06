Resurgent Wanderers cut through beleaguered Brisbane 2-0 at Suncorp

Astronomically insignificant a marker though it may be, the new year nonetheless provides a nice, agreed-upon point where, en masse, the slate might be wiped clean.
Brisbane and Western Sydney hobbled through the dusky final furlong of 2017 and both have begun the new year with tight, determined victories, results that have firmed up their resolutions to make the latter portion of the 2017-18 season a happier and more successful period.
Of course, as is the case with all of us, resolutions are at their firmest in early January, but they can quickly turn translucent and jellied as the year goes on.
Two wins to start the year – ah, now that would really confirm the turning of a new leaf. And there was a win to consolidate this new trend available here on a pleasant Brisbane evening.
The home team, a Roar side clad in maroon, made the better start, with Massimo Maccarone unusually active. He has scored well this season – seven goals so far – almost exclusively using his knack for arriving on his mark and on cue with minimal exertion. For a striker as experienced and, let’s say, distinguished as he is, leaning heavily on his instincts is probably a wise strategy. But here he was seen involving himself in the midfield play, popping up on the wing, even tracking back.
With half an hour gone Maccarone had more touches inside his own box than in the Wanderers penalty area, a sign as much of Brisbane’s admirable-but-impotent trying as it was an increased willingness to embrace the lactic acid on the part of the Italian.
It appeared as though Maccarone had been given a brief to stray into valuable areas between the lines, with Corey Gameiro acting as a focal point up front in his absence. An interesting and bold tactical flourish from John Aloisi.
So with Brisbane hogging the ball and with a glint in their eye, they were socked, rocked and stunned by a counter-punch.
The Wanderers, having been pinned back, lurched suddenly into the Brisbane half, and the ball was swooped over to the far post, with a stooping Brendan Santalab charging in to meet it. His header was parried back into the danger zone by Jamie Young, and Oriol Riera had simply to control and place the ball into an open goal.
To add injury to insult Brisbane’s Thomas Kristensen limped off as the Wanderers celebrated, apparently injured at some point in the build-up.
Not five minutes earlier Gameiro had been incorrectly flagged for offside when clean through. This was a cavalcade of misfortune traipsing through Suncorp, and every thudding footstep sent Aloisi spiralling further into a smouldering fury.
Brisbane pressed on and re-assumed control of the match, keeping the ball, involving Maccarone in the deeper play and pressing – if not quite tearing through – for a goal. As the halftime break approached, Brisbane had held 67 per cent of possession. Generally speaking, it is highly unusual for a Josep Gombau team to relinquish the ball so deliberately, but then again they did that last weekend against Melbourne City and they won that game.
Gombau, known as a coach whose teams usually tend dutifully to an overarching possession-based philosophy, has recently spoken publicly about the need to win regardless of the manner of victory. A new vein of pragmatism discovered, perhaps, under this new, oppressive pressure?
Another huge spell of Roar possession was suddenly interrupted by another shard of Wanderers progress. The ball was worked from one side of the pitch to the other, ending up on the right. Kearyn Baccus, Riera and Chris Herd all exchanged passes, and the ball was worked to Mark Bridge in the middle of the box.
Drifting right, he controlled and shot sharply, and Young was beaten at his near post. Two goals, both against the run of play, and the Wanderers had a commanding lead.
Aloisi’s expression darkened. At halftime, his team had slapped in seven shots from outside the box to the Wanderers’ one. The visitors had somehow managed five shots from inside the box to Brisbane’s one. Maccarone’s withdrawn position had made the midfield play much more pleasing and fluent but it had blunted the team as a result.
Western Sydney, sensing a demoralised foe one blow from collapse, began the second half the brighter team, winning the 50-50 balls, snapping passes to feet, probing and prodding. The home side were no longer holding the ball; all their eagerness had curdled. Now Gombau’s team rolled through their familiar passing triangles, working the ball into one wing cul-de-sac and then back out again.
Petros Skapetis was removed and Daniel Leck, the young striker, was brought on. Jack Hingert tested Vedran Janjetovic with a shot, but the examination was elementary. Gameiro offered a sterner test, volleying on the swivel, a wonderful shot that Janjetovic met with an equally wonderful flying save. These were only murmurs, palpitations, in what had become a flat-lining Roar performance.
As the match crept into the final half hour it seemed as though those two first-half concessions had landed fatal blows to the home team. Riera should have twice increased the lead, with his second chance in particular heading narrowly wide from a free kick. Maccarone then smashed a shot into Michael Thwaite’s legs, with the ball losing all momentum and bobbling tamely into Janjetovic’s arms; Brisbane fans need no reminding, considering their current injury record, that luck has rarely been their companion on this torrid trudge of a season.
Connor O’Toole, struck with a flailing elbow, was left gushing blood and had to be removed. Aloisi’s men had shredded their chances now, and with 79 minutes gone Maccarone lashed out in frustration, driving a forearm into Brendan Santalab’s lip, leaving it pouring blood, an assault inflicted while the Wanderers striker was trying to position himself to challenge for a high ball in the box.
It seemed as though the Italian only had eyes – misted in red – and elbows for Santalab, but the video assistant referee for some reason decided not to review the incident, even though it appeared an obvious game-changing oversight; a clear red, in other words, and probably a penalty too. In the end not even a foul was called.
Western Sydney ran out 2-0 winners, but they might have scored more. A fifth home defeat of the season for Brisbane, then, and they will be concerned they could not back up last week’s win over Adelaide.
In repositioning his striker, Aloisi left deficiencies in other areas which Maccarone’s increased involvement could not mask. Clearly the Roar are in need of reinforcements. Wonderful, January is just the time to do that – except that the club have apparently indicated that they aren’t planning on making many signings during the transfer window.
Their injuries alone should argue compellingly against that in concert with this result.
As the new year hope fades, the hangover sets in; perhaps 2018 won’t be so great in Brisbane after all.
January 6th 2018 @ 7:59am
Kangajets said | January 6th 2018 @ 7:59am | ! Report
Well summed up by the author.
Good to see gameiro back, I really hope he has an injury free time now . He is a talented player .
January 6th 2018 @ 8:43am
Waz said | January 6th 2018 @ 8:43am | ! Report
He is a talented player, but one on one with the keeper he showed a familiar Australian striker trait – he can’t finish. Maclaren couldn’t either.
January 6th 2018 @ 2:14pm
Griffo said | January 6th 2018 @ 2:14pm | ! Report
I think you are right there Waz to a certain degree. One-on-one seems to be a lost art for most players at times, but strikers the difference can be noticeable, or at least that is my own perception.
Take for example Berisha’s goal against the Jets: Once he broke through my thought was it’s more than likely he’s going to score, and he did well to do so.
I’m not sure too many Aussie players would have if you could slot them in Berisha’s place at that point.
Taggert I think is a good chance; perhaps Nabbout and Petratos but are not recognised strikers; Hoffman not as likely than those three but he did well for his goal against Wanderers, but so nearly tripped over forst touch but got the ball in against Victory but perhaps has had an extended A-League career due to moving into defence and midfield?
January 6th 2018 @ 8:40am
Waz said | January 6th 2018 @ 8:40am | ! Report
Adam Peacock did a great tweet last night on Roars “unavailable XI”:
Theo
Franjic North Papdopolous O’Toole
McKay Caletti Kristensen
D’Agostino Holman Bautheac
It’s an absolute disaster for the football department made worse by our worst-ever disciplinary record with two out suspended and two more one card away from being suspended.
The problem is this gives JA an excuse to hide behind, accountability for a disasterous season is being passed on to “being unlucky”, “poor refereeing and VARs” and “injuries”.
Even with all the financial crisis, I can’t remember the club being at such a low point, hopefully we scrape a five-figure crowd on Monday as I fear that will be our last one of the season.
Under Frans Theijsen we also had a long injury list, hectic ACL workload, players out of form, all led by an interim head coach. It wasn’t a great season but when we put out patched up sides full of reserve grade players and youth, they actually played well and gave it a go. They even took that seasons champions close in two games.
This season the footballing set—up is a shambles; the first team (whoever they are) don’t seem to know what game plan they’re trying to execute, reserve players are therefore coming in to a confused system with the net result everyone is making it up as they go along.
The focus now has to shift to David Pourre and what’s he going to do about it, and when?
January 6th 2018 @ 10:15am
stu said | January 6th 2018 @ 10:15am | ! Report
Articulate and factual, but is David willing to hear it?
January 6th 2018 @ 2:00pm
Griffo said | January 6th 2018 @ 2:00pm | ! Report
It’s a hard thing to watch your team with an incompetent coach at the helm, hoping the poor run of injuries doesn’t give another season of what-ifs and maybes with them at the helm.
Did JA get a renewed contract recently? Being financially strapped the owners may stick with him for another off season to reduce the payout…
January 6th 2018 @ 8:54am
Josh said | January 6th 2018 @ 8:54am | ! Report
Please Brisbane ditch the State of Origin stuff.
I was horrified to see us lumped in with East Sydney in the state vs state ad.
January 6th 2018 @ 10:10am
chris said | January 6th 2018 @ 10:10am | ! Report
Totally agree Josh. This SOO is just not going to cut it at a football level. Just because its rugby leagues pinnacle to beat another state, it just doesnt transpire to football.
January 6th 2018 @ 1:54pm
Griffo said | January 6th 2018 @ 1:54pm | ! Report
But it might attract a few more to the game…then who knows?
January 6th 2018 @ 9:06am
Mahler said | January 6th 2018 @ 9:06am | ! Report
Roar are basically putting out a B-side each game due to the large numbers of injuries. How can they hope to win? Six or seven of last night’s side would not be on the ground if the injured players were available. Roar have done well all things considered.
January 6th 2018 @ 9:20am
Nemesis said | January 6th 2018 @ 9:20am | ! Report
Didn’t see the whole 90′ but what I observed when watching: Brisbane had the better plan; WSW finished 2 chances.
No doubt, this article said the same – albeit using many more words, adjectives & metaphors.
January 6th 2018 @ 9:22am
Tezza said | January 6th 2018 @ 9:22am | ! Report
Waz, Jamie young was outstanding again last night and we could have easily been done by 4 had it of not been for him. Gameiro was wrongly flagged for offside and it would have been interesting to see how he handled a second one on one with the WSW keeper.
January 6th 2018 @ 9:42am
Waz said | January 6th 2018 @ 9:42am | ! Report
Aloisi is rightly furious over that flagging, that’s the second time in consecutive home games it’s happened (however, Gameiro has had two one on ones with the keeper this season and both times not scored so it fell to the wrong player anyway).
As for Young, I think he’s bagged the player of the season already – it could have been 5 last night if not for him, and 5 in the first half v Victory if not for him. Roars defensive structures have always been suspect under Aloisi (there is no specialist defensive coach in the team) and this season it is just continuous.