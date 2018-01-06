Solving rugby’s scoring dilemma

Nick Bishop’s recent column about the changes in rugby from the (mostly) amateur era to the (mostly) professional era sparked yet more discussion about whether changes to scoring could change the way rugby is played, in particular whether it could make the game more open and change the balance of tries to penalty goals.
As Nick’s article highlighted, rugby has already changed a lot. A quick check of World Rugby data shows that in international matches the average number of tries and the number of minutes the ball is in play have increased steadily over recent decades.
Changes in scoring are just one of many factors that influence how the game is played – rules and the way they are interpreted and enforced (or not), the increasing levels of fitness and conditioning of players, the improvements in coaching and analysis are some of the other critical factors.
Nonetheless, scoring does have an impact on how the game is played. It may be correlation rather than causation, but the adoption by most professional competitions of bonus point schemes for scoring four or more tries or three more tries than the opposing team has increased the emphasis on scoring tries.
Various sports have tinkered with scoring in recent decades. Rugby has increased the value of tries from three to four to five points, and further increases have been trialled under various experimental laws. Rugby league increased the value of the try and reduced the value of the drop goal. The AFL has experimented with the concept of the super goal. Basketball adopted the three-point shot in the late 1970s and early 1980s.
To make an informed assessment of whether scoring should be changed it’s important to understand the philosophy of scoring in rugby and how it differs from other games and to think about what makes a good game.
Opinions vary, but a good game for me has enough scores that reward skill, initiative, teamwork and the ability to capitalise on an opponent’s mistake – or some combination of the above) – but not so many that each score becomes irrelevant. There has to be a balance between attack and defence.
I find football frustrating because so many games see zero or only one or two goals scored. That adds enormously to the pressure on officials and encourages behaviour that leads to penalties or free kicks.
Basketball and AFL are usually at the other end of the spectrum: there so many scores that they all blur.
Using this metric, rugby is close to the sweet spot. It’s rare to see a top-level game without at least a few tries, and most manage more. Equally important is that blowouts are rare unless teams are mismatched, suggesting that the balance between attack and defence is about right.
The frustration in rugby is that too often – though less often than people think – games are won by the team that scores fewer tries, almost always because they kick more penalty goals.
This highlights an important philosophical difference between games like rugby and most other sports. In most games there is only one way to score: you score a goal or you win a point. Think football, hockey, basketball, handball. AFL is almost in that category but offers a uniquely Australian addition: the behind for kicks that were almost but not quite good enough.
These games all deal with offences by making it easier for the non-offending team to score a goal or win a point. Only the rugby family offers penalty goals or field goals as an alternative way to score.
I think ice hockey got it right a long time ago (1904!) when it introduced the penalty box. Losing a player for two or more minutes significantly increases the chance that the opposing team will score. In the NHL a power play (having a one or two-man advantage) leads to a goal more than 20 per cent of the time. The best teams have percentages in the high 20s while the worst teams are in the mid-teens. Average and middle teams are in mid to low 20s.
Rugby followed other sports in adopting a version of this idea: yellow and red cards. The statistics show these make a difference – teams that lose a player are less likely to win – but they don’t always lead to more tries as teams can still kick penalty goals.
The lawmakers should trial an experimental law that removes penalty goals (except perhaps for foul play) and instead reduces the number of players on the field for more offences instead of adjusting the scoring values for tries, penalty goals, conversions and field goals. The details would need to be carefully thought through. Perhaps a yellow card for cumulative team penalties, like in basketball; perhaps a yellow card for cumulative penalties in the defensive 22; perhaps shorter yellow card periods for team or cumulative offences, or longer ones for foul play or ‘professional’ fouls.
It’s important to think about the unintended consequences. Would coaches get their teams to play for penalties in order to force a man advantage, and would players and supporters regard tries scored with a player advantage as worth less than those scored when the opponents have a full complement of players? Would the laws need to be simplified to reduce the incidence of ‘trivial’ offences? Would more offences need to be punished by a free kick rather than a penalty?
Removing or severely limiting the option of penalty goals would change the game. By definition it would force teams to score tries in order to win.
Rob
Good article! I’m a Canuck, so probably had ‘penalty box’ in the back of my mind when thinking this up, but though years ago that minor things (that referees often ignore for the sake of continuity and fans whinging about them ‘ruining the game’) could be a 3 or 5 minute card, serious infringements the standard 10 minute card, and dangerous/severe or a second yellow the red. As it is, players have taken the proverbial mile from the inch they’ve been given, so much so that teams actually train in ways to cheat. As with hockey, penalise the severity and players will either adapt or suffer the (not so bad for minor infringements) consequences.
I believe water polo puts people in a pen regularly for another sporting example.
cookie
Minor Fouls result in a free throw are very common and often deliberate.
Personal Fouls in Waterpolo result in 20 seconds in the corner. It’s short but significant.
A free throw is also given but a penalty shot at goal if it’s within 5m of the goal.
A player is excluded from the rest of the game after the third personal foul. But may be replaced by another player.
There have been numerous games ruined by players sent to the bin for 10 min in rugby for pretty minor stuff and sometimes questionable..
There have been many games where teams have repeatedly offended but the ref has been reluctant to do anything other than penalise them.
Perhaps there should be a lessor penalty of say 3 min for some minor offences rather than just repetitive penalties until someone is binned for 10 min.
That way teams may be more reluctant to infringe so often.
I wouldn’t mind also if like in waterpolo the player could be replaced.
Real Wallaby Supporter
Good thoughts and ideas. However, I think we would achieve the right balance by making penalty and field goals worth 2 points, making a try a more attractive option. This is a simpler solution than varying other laws.
ethan
Excellent article, and agree with this comment. The reduction from 3 to 2 for penalties and drops would make all the difference. That’s how it is for rugby league and teams very rarely take the shot at goal – and their tries are even worth one point less than rugby!
It doesn’t need to be a dramatic change, but a small change here would lead to a much better attacking mindset for all teams, and reward team skill and fitness more than individual skill – the accuracy of one man’s boot.
Ruckin Oaf
Make a penalty 2 points and there will be a greater incentive to commit an infringement to stop a try.
Make a penalty worth 10 points and watch the amount of infringements committed dry up dramatically
Blinky Bill of Bellingen
Exactly Rucking.
I like seeing tries being scored as much as the next person does. However, originally wasn’t the whole idea of a try being scored to allow the team to kick for goal? Or have I got that completely wrong?
RobC
Blinky yes 100%: http://www.englandrugby.com/twickenham/world-rugby-museum/rugby-history/why-a-try/
Tim Reynolds
Good, thoughtful article. There are aspects of rugby that are entirely negative, like collapsed scrums, and others which test the patience, like kicking for goal from penalties. Rugby has attempted to address these but the problems have not gone away. Why is it that in league and union the points differential between a try and a penalty is the same, but in league the gaining of a penalty is more likely to lead to an attempt to score a try than in rugby? OK, the guarantee of having the lineout put-in has led to more kicks to the corner in union, but that then leads to an attempt to maul the ball over for a try, which can be as exciting as watching paint dry. Drop goals are usually an admission by a team that they have run out of ideas of how to score a try. Why reward this with three points? League has got this right, where the drop goal is a last resort to break a tie at the end of the game.
redbull
I kind of disagree. A higher value drop value rewards tactical astuteness. It can also be a way for a team to capitalise on good tactics despite refereeing, and a law book, that can allow a defending team latitude in defensive tactics. But then I wouldn’t cry foul if the drop goal was reduced to 2 points. One point though seems unfair for good tactics. It is chess versus checkers isn’t it?
PeterK
Good article
I would like a mandatory YC for every 3 penalties within the 22.
Also no kicks for goal from penalties allowed (except for foul play, 3 points would stay)
You could also be yc’s for foul play or cynical play anywhere as the case is now.
Scrum dominance within the 22 would be rewarded by forcing a yc for 3 repeat offences.
Drop goals 1 point
Overall this would lead to a lot cleaner play by defending teams in the 22
Ruckin Oaf
And maybe a lot dirtier play from teams outside their 22.
Andy
But a penalty inside your own half or near halfway usually leads to time in the 22
Ruckin Oaf
Hey Andy,
Yeah if you have a good line out,
Mmmmm..k
I wouldn’t change a thing. They’ve got it right.
Drop goals already represent such a tiny % of scoring that it makes no sense to lessen their worth. It would just stop them being a part of the game.
The only things to do with scoring that I would change is consider making all kicks worth 3, including conversions.
Laws I would consider changing is making some infringements a free kick but if you kick to touch from a free kick you retain the throw in (marks not included).
redbull
The reference to ice hockey may not be ideal. The puck is in play fairly constantly so the team that is a player down must spend relatively longer trying to defend against scoring. Whereas in rugby 10 minutes sometimes seems like not long enough for a team with numerical advantage to capitalise, particularly as the team with a player down have the ability to slow the play down by methods other than tactical. Something I don’t know is very possible in ice hockey.
Penalties need to stay. A team should have the ability to score points for applying pressure that results in technical, or foul, infringements.
I do like PK’s suggestion on a “team yellow” for 3 infringements inside the 22. Imagine if it was the captain that wore the yellow!
Andy
Teams might all start nominating specific players as ‘captain’ if this happened