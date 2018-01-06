Steve Smith marches on relentlessly

Steve Smith has had such a phenomenal Ashes series that he could have bagged a pair in this final Test at the SCG and still averaged over 100.

But in his relentless pursuit for runs yesterday he passed 6000 Test runs in 111 digs to join Garfield Sobers as the second-fastest to Don Bradman’s 68.

Then followed Walter Hammond with 114, Len Hutton, Ken Barrington and Kumar Sangakkara with 116, Sunil Gavaskar 117 and Viv Richards, Sachin Tendulkar and Mohammad Yousef with 120.

The next target is 7000 Test runs with the Don out of the equation, having finished his stellar career on 6996.

Smith resumes this morning on 44 and, depending on how many runs he scores, he has 29 digs to become the fastest in history to 7000.

Hammond achieved the feat in 131 digs, Virender Sehwag in 134, Tendulkar in 136, Sobers and Sangakkara in 139, Yousef in 139 and Gavaskar and Richards taking 140.

Smith has cracked three centuries this series, seeking another today to join Bradman, Hammond and Herbert Sutcliffe as the only Ashes batsmen to post four tons in a series.

The Don amassed a career-high 334, 254, 232 and 131 in the 1930 series in England. Hammond made 251, 200, 177 and 119 not out in the 1928-29 series in Australia. Sutcliffe managed 176, 143, 127 and 115 in the 1924-25 series in Australia.

Smith leads the current series by the length of the straight. He’s on 648 with an average of 162. Then it’s his vice-captain, David Warner, with 441 at 63.00, followed by Dawid Malan’s 378 at 47.25, Alastair Cook’s 366 at 52.28, Joe Root’s 320 at 40,00, Shaun Marsh’s 289 at 57.80, Jonny Bairstow’s 268 at 33.50 and Usman Khawaja’s 253 at 42.16.

Smith has been so dominant that it stands to reason he would be involved in the bigger partnerships. There have been seven Australian century partnerships, with Smith in five of them:

301 – Smith and Mitchell Marsh for the fifth wicket at the WACA;

173* – Warner and Cameron Bancroft for the first at the Gabba;

124 – Khawaja and Smith for the third at the WACA;

122 – Warner and Bancroft for the first at the MCG;

107* – Khawaja and Smith unfinished yesterday for the third;

107 – Warner and Smith for the third at the MCG; and

100 – Smith and Shaun Marsh for the fourth at the MCG.

Teammates and media are running out of superlatives describing the feats of the Australian captain.

The two factors that stand out are his unbelievable concentration levels and the way he picks up line and length far quicker than anyone else. As a result he’s in position and ready to play his selected shot with time to spare. It’s effortless.

Today is the 10th Pink Day anniversary at the SCG in honour of Jane McGrath and the McGrath Foundation that provides so much nursing support nationally to cancer sufferers. It’s fitting that the best Test batsman in the world on 44 will be in action from the start of play with Khawaja on 91. It would be even more fitting if both post tons and the McGrath Foundation has a record-breaking fund-raising day.

It makes you feel good just thinking about all three.