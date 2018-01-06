Usman Khawaja wills himself back to form

If Australia could have wished for anything other than a win to come from the fifth Ashes match, it surely would have been a return to form for Usman Khawaja. They received just that yesterday, as the number three played his best Test innings of the past 12 months.
Khawaja came to the SCG under pressure, having laboured in this series and averaged just 20 with the bat over his last five Tests.
This summer Khawaja looked an entirely different batsman to the one who dominated the previous two summers. Across those home seasons there had been nothing
thrown at him which he couldn’t handle. Pace, seam, swing, spin – all of it was mastered by the elegant left-hander.
He stood firm as Australia’s batting line-up imploded against South Africa last summer. At Hobart he quelled the rampant Proteas quicks to make 64 in his side’s second innings return of 161. Khawaja bettered that in the next Test, compiling a match-winning 145 in the first innings of the day-night match at Adelaide after being asked to play as a makeshift opener.
Khawaja finished that Australian season with a Test average nudging 50. That wasn’t enough, though, for him to be picked for the subsequent tour of India, with the selectors clearly spooked by his poor record against spin in Asia.
He was afforded one Test later in the year, in Bangladesh, then dumped after making scores of one and one at Dhaka.
Cricket Videos See more »
It always seemed likely he would start in Australia’s Ashes line-up given his supreme record on home pitches, yet there was still plenty of pre-series speculation about his selection.
Perhaps all of these events poisoned Khawaja’s mind, or perhaps he’s just been out of form. Whatever the cause, his batting was painful to watch at times over the first three Tests. That is quite a statement because, at his best, Khawaja is one of the world’s most aesthetically-pleasing strokemakers.
Yesterday was not a full return to such majesty. It was not a masterpiece. Instead it was an imperfect innings of great value.
Whereas Khawaja’s best knocks have flowed like water, yesterday’s innings was far more stilted. He had to will himself to 50, finding it hard to locate sweet timing or easy rhythm.
From then on the game began to open up for Khawaja and we witnessed vignettes of his imperious best. No doubt he would have loved to reach his ton before stumps rather than heading to bed last night on 91 not out. But what matters more than that milestone is that he may just have got over the hump, whether it was mental or technical.
The timing of his resurgence could scarcely be better. In just over a month Australia will fly to South Africa for an extremely difficult Test series and, between now and then, Khawaja will at best get to play one more first-class match. This SCG Test was a gilded opportunity for him to build some confidence and momentum ahead of that blockbuster clash.
Australia needed Khawaja to regain touch as they are a vastly superior side when he is making runs. And he just happens to own a fine Test record against the Proteas.
Khawaja and his teammates will hope that this innings is a launching pad for him to continue that run of form against the South Africans.
January 6th 2018 @ 7:22am
Perry Bridge said | January 6th 2018 @ 7:22am | ! Report
Ironically Khawaja this series reminds me of D.M.Jones.
A struggle until the final test – often an inconsequential result (another phrase for a ‘dead rubber’) – and out comes his best innings of the series which will allow him to walk away with a decent series average and career average intact.
For those who don’t recall (and I was a Jones fan, and still assert he was shafted when left out of the team after the SL tour of ’92.
Anyway – just prior the 91-92 home series v India – 160 runs from the first 7 hits and finished with 150* in the 2nd inns in Perth to set up a match winning lead to allow Australia to surge to a 4-0 drubbing of India. 310 from 7 provided a series avg of a tick over 44.
Earlier on, back in ’88-’89 he played 3 of the tests v the West Indies and 99 from his first 4 hits (3 outs) was boosted by a 216 (and 6) on a road in Adelaide (Merv Hughes scored 72* and they shared a 114 run 9th wkt stand). Match drawn – series 3-1 to the Windies.
And of course the 86/87 home Ashes series – 287 from first 8 hits (3 50s included) – but a last test 184* and 30. Finishes with 501 for the series from 9 outs. Aust won the 5th test to make it a 1-2 home loss.
In this series, 162 from 6 hits isn’t good enough from a #3. Comes to the SCG and he looks like recovering his series average in a dead rubber match with a series secured 3-0.
Will it answer the criticisms? No. He’s a guy with an 18 test home average of 58.56 and an 11 test away average of 27.21. That prior to this match his previous 4 outings this series were more in keeping with his ordinary away profile was a concern – he needed to fill his boots at home. He’s looked the least likely more of the time than any other members of the order and I would certainly not entertain him as a touring option to England for the next away Ashes.
Will he be up to the South African challenge? Career indicators suggest yes. Either way – he’s a lock for that tour.
That being the case then – perhaps the best thing to take away from this knock is that it hasn’t come easy. Khawaja has got to illustrate an ability to score hard and ugly runs. To graft if need be – but also to keep the scoreboard ticking over.
January 6th 2018 @ 10:20am
Sandy said | January 6th 2018 @ 10:20am | ! Report
Perry, you can contribute an article, you are more than good enough. Reading your reply is like reading another article. Seriously, you are good, bite the bullet.
January 6th 2018 @ 7:23am
Barmyfarmer said | January 6th 2018 @ 7:23am | ! Report
Reminds me of Gary Ballance in terms of his ability to gather runs when it’s easy but look like a walking wicket when times are hard.
January 6th 2018 @ 8:01am
Alan said | January 6th 2018 @ 8:01am | ! Report
Hard to knock a bloke sitting in the 90s, but again he scores runs in a dead rubber and on a dead wicket. He looked awful for the first half of his innings too and I think brought about Warner’s wicket with his inability to turn over the strike.
January 6th 2018 @ 9:45am
Peter said | January 6th 2018 @ 9:45am | ! Report
I think Anderson’s bowling brought about Warner’s wicket. Nothing to do with the batsman at the other end. Great delivery. Warner’s big enough and ugly enough to take responsibility for his own dismissal.
January 6th 2018 @ 9:55am
Bearfax said | January 6th 2018 @ 9:55am | ! Report
He’s their one class bowler, though Broad on his day can be a handful. He was the one bowler that Khawaja had problems with, not the spinners.
January 6th 2018 @ 11:02am
Ronan O'Connell said | January 6th 2018 @ 11:02am | ! Report
“Hard to knock a bloke sitting in the 90s, but again he scores runs in a dead rubber and on a dead wicket.”
Khawaja has 4 tons and a 97 in “live” Tests and just 2 tons in dead rubbers, one of which was an incredible and immensely valuable 145 last summer on a seaming track in Adelaide against South Africa’s dominant pace attack.
January 6th 2018 @ 12:13pm
Alan said | January 6th 2018 @ 12:13pm | ! Report
He’s played 18 innings in losing tests and never scored a ton.
He’s played 6 innings in drawn tests and scored 1 ton and 5 scores under 25.
Never got a 3rd or 4th innings 100.
This tells you a lot. When the team needs him most he goes missing. In good conditions in the first innings he can make runs.
January 6th 2018 @ 12:58pm
Alan said | January 6th 2018 @ 12:58pm | ! Report
Add to that in his last centuries.
145 v SA in Adelaide, he got a duck in the second innings. Cook and Du Plessis also got centuries in this match, in losing teams (ie point is, not the worst pitch).
140 v New Zealand at basin reserve, Voges scores a double century in the same innings.
144 against West Indies at the mcg. Australia declared at 3/552 with burns, smith and voges all getting tons(smith and voges not out).
121 v NZ at the WACA in 2015. Warner scores a double century in the same innings and then Williamson scores 166 and Taylor 290. Smith and voges score tons in the second innings and declare at 7 down, without khawaja batting (injury). This is the only drawn game khawaja ever scored a ton in and it was one of 6 centuries in the game (two of which were double centuries).
Can’t be bothered researching the rest, but clearly he’s good when the team is going well and going to win regardless of if he’s playing or not. He’s never produced when required.
January 6th 2018 @ 1:11pm
BennO said | January 6th 2018 @ 1:11pm | ! Report
Clearly you’re not prepared to give him the credit of being part of the reason his team won any of those games. He’s just a lucky passenger along for the ride, not a factor in the victories.
You *might* need to open your other eye.
January 6th 2018 @ 1:37pm
Alan said | January 6th 2018 @ 1:37pm | ! Report
The point was, what is more valuable scoring a century when 3 of 4 other batsman score a ton? It seems nearly anyone of a similar standard would have tonned up in that innings.
What we need is some grit when smith and Warner fail, not someone who only chimes in when everyone is scoring runs. Some second innings runs and a decent knock in a losing side is somewhere to start, something he’s not done yet in his career.
January 6th 2018 @ 2:00pm
BennO said | January 6th 2018 @ 2:00pm | ! Report
I know the point your trying to make and it’s flawed.
A) he comes in above Smith so he can’t perform when Smith has failed.
B) You’re not giving credit for a top order batter setting the tone for the lower order. It’s easier for numbers 4-6 to score big when the first drop has already done so thereby taking the steam out of the bowling attack and the shine off the new ball. He’s not coming in at 6 and scoring when everyone else has. He’s coming in at first drop and the rest (bar Warner) are scoring after him when he has set it up for them.
C) You’re arguing he scored when everyone else on his team did but you’re including Williamson, Taylor, Cook and du plessis as “everyone”. Last I checked, they aren’t his teammates.
D) Look over the scorecards where he scored and someone else in his team did too. Aside from Smith, you won’t see another name repeated often. That means he’s scoring more consistently than anyone else bar his captain.
E) if everyone fails, including him, it’s clearly very good bowling or a nightmare pitch. You don’t run through the Aussies on a road with a grade cricket attack. He hasn’t failed in isolation, so has Smith and Warner and everyone else. But you’re only judging Khwaja as having failed.
So yeah, your argument is flawed.
January 6th 2018 @ 2:14pm
Alan said | January 6th 2018 @ 2:14pm | ! Report
Take the blinkers off.
If we’re going into a 4th innings and needing to bat out the day or score a decent number of runs, you wouldn’t want to be relying on khawaja. History shows he’s never stepped up.
If you’re putting a bet on khawaja to score a ton, you might as well double that with betting on Australia 400+.
Of his previous previous 5 tons it was such an easy wicket on 3 of those occasions (and/or ordinary attack) that Australia declared, the 4th occasion they scored 550+ and only the century in Adelaide did they score less than 400. So 4 if the 5 on extremely good wickets against ordinary attacks. I’ll gjve him credit for the century in Adelaide which was a great knock.
January 6th 2018 @ 2:25pm
BennO said | January 6th 2018 @ 2:25pm | ! Report
You just repeating yourself and haven’t addressed any of the five flaws in your argument that I’ve listed.
You’ve got to open your other eye, as I suggested before, to see that his lower order does well when he does well.
January 6th 2018 @ 2:29pm
Alan said | January 6th 2018 @ 2:29pm | ! Report
Maybe the lower order does well because it’s a) a road or b) an ordinary attack or both. Actually usually when he succeeds the lower order doesn’t get a bat because it’s such a road they declare.
January 6th 2018 @ 3:10pm
BennO said | January 6th 2018 @ 3:10pm | ! Report
I’ve just had a look at his career stats etc on cricinfo, it’s pretty interesting actually. I forgot how excellent that site is. I thought I’d compare him to Smith, who it’s fair to say on current form, is the best batter since Bradman.
You’re making a song and dance about Khwaja’s performance in losing tests and in particular 3/4 innings. In exactly those filters he’s played in nine lost tests…and for the 3/4 innings he averages 33.22 with a HS of 97 and three 50s. Smith? Has played in 22 lost tests and in the 3/4 innings averages 30.95 with a HS of 97 and five 50s.
Almost identical but you’d put Khwaja ahead with a slightly higher average and a higher percentage of 50s.
So in the opportunities he’s had in losing tests, he’s done slightly better than Steve Smith.
Take out the innings filters, so just looking at all innings in lost tests and his average is 22.38, which is more or less half his overall average of 46.63. That’s not looking great, now how about Smith? On those filters, his average is 31.90, which is more or less half his overall average of 63.75. So his performance slip is exactly comparable to Smith’s in losing tests. They both bat at 50% of their average when losing.
I don’t mean to be rude but this line of argument you’re pushing, is rubbish. He performs exactly as the best of his generation in losing tests. And frankly, I don’t know how we can expect any more than that.
If you’d like to play around and find the collection of filters where he does poorly compared to Smith, since the one you were initially pushing turned out to be a little misguided, you can do so here. Just search for the player and run through the filters.
http://www.espncricinfo.com/ci/content/zones/insights?insights=player&player_id=48671
January 6th 2018 @ 8:42am
Raugeee said | January 6th 2018 @ 8:42am | ! Report
I could be wrong, is opener a better position for Khawaja? With Bancroft’s early departure he virtually opened this innings. He has looked assured as to what his obligations are.
January 6th 2018 @ 8:53am
Pope Paul VII said | January 6th 2018 @ 8:53am | ! Report
Well Warney will be disappointed.
January 6th 2018 @ 9:13am
twodogs said | January 6th 2018 @ 9:13am | ! Report
Well, presently he is facing pie chuckers. The sterner test isn’t far away. We’ll find out then.