Nick Kyrgios vs Ryan Harrison: Brisbane International men’s final tennis live scores, blog

Nick Kyrgios is favourite to be the first Australian winner of the Brisbane International since Lleyton Hewitt when he takes on American Ryan Harrison in the final.
Kyrgios has battled with a knee injury all week and has had to come back from a set down in all three matches.
It’s not something we would usually see from Kyrgios, who so often throughout his career has rolled over meekly and surrendered. That could still happen in the final, but the further a tournament goes along, the bigger the match and often, the better the Australian gets.
His motivation seems high. After dropping the first set against Matthew Ebden in his first match, he fought back to win a tie-breaker before blowing his countryman off the court.
It was a similar situation in the quarter-final, against Alexander Dolgopolov, before Grigor Dimitrov had Kyrgios on the ropes. The serve of the Australian kept him in it before he changed the momentum of the game, mixing up his shots and returning position to break Dimitrov three times in the final two sets.
Harrison has shown plenty of good form to kick-off the season. He hasn’t played anyone of the quality he will face in the final though, having won three of his four matches in three sets.
He faced Leonardo Mayer in the first round, then Yannick Hanfmann, who was only in the draw because Andy Murray pulled out. Avoiding a match with the former world No.1 means we don’t know where Harrison’s form truly is.
The bottom half of the draw has been devoid of seeds at the back end, with Harrison beating Denis Istomin convincingly in the quarter-final, before overcoming young Aussie Alex De Minaur in three sets.
De Minaur took Harrison all the way after taking the first set, but the composure shown by the American was a positive. It’s something he needs to recreate in the final against Kyrgios, who will try to put him off all match.
Harrison broke through for a maiden ATP final in Memphis last year, while the Australian, at just 22 years of age, already has three titles.
The pair have met twice previously, with Kyrgios winning both in straight sets.
Prediction
Kyrgios has it over Harrison previously and his serve has been close to unplayable of late. He might take some time to get going again with his knee, but he rises for big occasions and should do so again here.
Kyrgios in three sets.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the Brisbane International final from 8pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.
10:01pm
Brissie Boy said | 10:01pm | ! Report
Solid first set from Harrison but had next to no chance the way Nick was playing. Kyrgios is close to unstoppable in best of three set matches when he’s even half-interested.
9:41pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:41pm | ! Report
Scott Pryde said | 9:41pm | ! Report

Well, that's one week down of the Summer of tennis and one Australian with a title.
Hopefully you enjoyed the call.
We will be back through the week with more tennis from the Sydney International and Kooyong Classic, before the Australian Open gets underway on Monday, January 15 with The Roar having you covered from every angle.
Before then, there are two big events coming up this week. Fast4 tennis featuring Kyrgios, Lleyton Hewitt, Grigor Dimitrov and Alexander Zverev is on at 7:30pm (AEDT) tomorrow night and the Tie Break Tens event, featuring Hewitt, Kyrgios, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Tomas Berdych, Lucas Pouille, Dominic Thiem and Stan Wawrinka is on Wednesday at 7:30pm (AEDT).
Both will be covered live here on The Roar, so be sure to join me then.
Bye for now.
9:37pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:37pm | ! Report
So, Nick has always sort of been up and down with having a coach. It looks like Matt Reid (who has often played doubles with him) is now filling the void based on that interview.
Tonight is the best I’ve seen Kyrgios. He was calm, composed and didn’t let things get to him which so often would.
Great to see.
9:36pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:36pm | ! Report
Kyrgios to speak after getting the trophy.
“First of all, I want to congratulate Ryan on a great week. Every time I watch you you get better and better.
“My coach, Matt Reid. He does more than that. He is my best friend, he does everything for me. Everyone else though, you stuck with me and I got a title this week.
“Thanks to everyone else. Volunteers, sponsors. Crowd.
“I really enjoy playing here. Sometimes it doesn’t look like I do, but I really do.
“I think that’s it, so thanks.”
9:32pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:32pm | ! Report
Harrison speaking now.
“It was a tough match today. Nick played great tennis today so I’d like to congratulate him.
“I’d like to thank the tournament directors and volunteers.
“The tournament has been outstanding.
“This is personally the best time I’ve ever won a match in Brisbane, so here I am in the final. The great thing I’ve wanted to say about it is I’ve always looked forward to coming back.
“Thanks to my team. My coach, my wife. It was a tough one today and sometimes I put you all through the wringer.
9:27pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:27pm | ! Report
Presentation getting underway now.
9:27pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:27pm | ! Report
