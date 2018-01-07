Nick Kyrgios vs Ryan Harrison: Brisbane International men’s final tennis live scores, blog

Nick Kyrgios is favourite to be the first Australian winner of the Brisbane International since Lleyton Hewitt when he takes on American Ryan Harrison in the final. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 8pm (AEDT).

Kyrgios has battled with a knee injury all week and has had to come back from a set down in all three matches.

It’s not something we would usually see from Kyrgios, who so often throughout his career has rolled over meekly and surrendered. That could still happen in the final, but the further a tournament goes along, the bigger the match and often, the better the Australian gets.

His motivation seems high. After dropping the first set against Matthew Ebden in his first match, he fought back to win a tie-breaker before blowing his countryman off the court.

It was a similar situation in the quarter-final, against Alexander Dolgopolov, before Grigor Dimitrov had Kyrgios on the ropes. The serve of the Australian kept him in it before he changed the momentum of the game, mixing up his shots and returning position to break Dimitrov three times in the final two sets.

Harrison has shown plenty of good form to kick-off the season. He hasn’t played anyone of the quality he will face in the final though, having won three of his four matches in three sets.

He faced Leonardo Mayer in the first round, then Yannick Hanfmann, who was only in the draw because Andy Murray pulled out. Avoiding a match with the former world No.1 means we don’t know where Harrison’s form truly is.

The bottom half of the draw has been devoid of seeds at the back end, with Harrison beating Denis Istomin convincingly in the quarter-final, before overcoming young Aussie Alex De Minaur in three sets.

De Minaur took Harrison all the way after taking the first set, but the composure shown by the American was a positive. It’s something he needs to recreate in the final against Kyrgios, who will try to put him off all match.

Harrison broke through for a maiden ATP final in Memphis last year, while the Australian, at just 22 years of age, already has three titles.

The pair have met twice previously, with Kyrgios winning both in straight sets.

Prediction

Kyrgios has it over Harrison previously and his serve has been close to unplayable of late. He might take some time to get going again with his knee, but he rises for big occasions and should do so again here.

Kyrgios in three sets.

