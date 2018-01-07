Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Big Bash preview and prediction

The Sydney Thunder host the Adelaide Strikers at Spotless Stadium on a sweltering night in Sydney. Here is my full preview, as well as The Prophet’s pick.

Sydney Thunder (2-3) vs Adelaide Strikers (3-1) at Spotless Stadium

Head-to-head: Adelaide Strikers 4, Sydney Thunder 3

Last five: Adelaide Strikers 3, Sydney Thunder 2 Sydney Thunder 13-man squad

Shane Watson (c), Kurtis Patterson, Aiden Blizzard, Callum Ferguson, Ben Rohrer, Ryan Gibson, Jos Buttler, Chris Green, Fawad Ahmed, Nathan McAndrew, Arjun Nair, Mitch McClenaghan, Andrew Fekete Adelaide Strikers 13-man squad

Travis Head (c), Wes Agar, Alex Carey, Jono Dean, Colin Ingram, Rashid Khan, Ben Laughlin, Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Jake Weatherald, Jonathan Wells

The Sydney Thunder will want to avoid back-to-back home defeats when they host the Adelaide Strikers at Spotless Stadium tonight.

The Thunder went down in a high scoring contest at Spotless in their last start, failing by just nine runs to reach the Hurricanes’ imposing score of 189, to drop to 2-3 on the season.

The Strikers suffered their first defeat of BBL7 against the Hurricanes down in Hobart, but remain safely enthroned, for now, in the Top 4 at 3-1.

Big batting battle – Joe Buttler vs Jake Weatherald

These two opening batsmen have experienced vastly contrasting fortunes in BBL7.

Buttler has scored 148 runs in his last two innings’ games, including a brilliant 87 against the Hurricanes where he nearly propelled his side to victory from an impossible position.

In contrast, Weatherald came into the season as one of the Strikers’ big guns, but has not got going yet, with only 35 runs from four games.

Big bowling battle – Chris Green vs Rashid Khan

I’m expecting a used wicket at Spotless to take some turn so the spinners should enjoy the conditions tonight.

Green hasn’t had his usual impact this year, claiming just two wickets from five games, but going for a respectable 7.1 runs per over.

Rashid Khan has been outstanding for the Strikers, picking up two wickets in every game to have ten for the tournament and going at less than six runs per over.

Ground dynamic – Spotless Stadium

Spotless Stadium has already hosted two games this season, with one being low scoring, but the last one yielding 369 runs between the two teams.

The wicket seems a lot better here than it was a couple of years ago, with more consistent pace.

The Prophet’s pick (10-9) – Adelaide Strikers

“The Strikers are a better side than the Thunder and I see them getting the chocolates tonight.”

The Prophet’s 10-unit bank (Running Tally = – 50 Units)