Ashes 2017-18 series player ratings: England

It was a dire Ashes series for England this summer. Not as bad as their last trip Down Under, but there’s not exactly room to fall after a 5-0 whitewash.

So, with the series all done and dusted, it’s time to evaluate the performance of every single England player to have been picked in the Tests, from one-gamers like Mason Crane and Jake Ball to the more permanent fixtures in the side.

Joe Root (c): 7

A tough series for the skipper, but Root was the pick of England’s batsmen, passing 50 more than any of his teammates. His conversion rate was an issue (no centuries from five half-tons) but as far as problems go, there are worse ones to have.

Funnily enough, Root also finished the series with his team’s third-best bowling average, although that says more about England’s attack than the skipper’s offies.

As a captain, Root was found wanting, often defensive when he needed to attack (the constant deep point for David Warner a perfect example). Still, no skipper will ever have a tougher first away series than a trip to Australia, and one gets the impression Root will learn from this and come back better for it.

Moeen Ali: 1

A horror series for Moeen, who took five wickets at 115 with the ball and scored 179 runs at 20 with the bat. His offies were completely ineffective on Australian pitches, and he’ll be having nightmares about Nathan Lyon after losing his wicket seven times to the GOAT.

James Anderson (vc): 7

Comfortably the pick of England’s bowlers, Anderson enjoyed his best series Down Under. He bowled tighly, although his often-miserly figures also reflect he didn’t hit a full enough length. Still, 17 wickets at 28 is a good return from the veteran.

Jake Ball: 2

Bowled alright in Brisbane without really threatening often, and walked away from that Test with just the sole wicket. Wasn’t given another shot in the series, although he looks slightly more suited to Test cricket than Tom Curran.

Jonny Bairstow: 5

England would have wanted more from Bairstow with the bat, but he found himself coming into trying situations more often than not. His move up the order after the first two games paid immediate dividends with a century in Perth. Rarely noticed all summer for his keeping, he was very good behind the stumps.

Stuart Broad: 3

Broad looked alright early in the series, but wasn’t able to grab a hatful of wickets until the Ashes were decided. Australia’s favourite villain was poor in the second innings in Adelaide and worse in Perth, and his resurgence in Melbourne gave way to another insipid performance in Sydney. Not good enough from the bowler many thought would be England’s best this summer.

Alastair Cook: 4/10

Cook’s series average of 47 is massively bloated by his superb 244 not out from Melbourne, as the opener failed to make another score over fifty for the summer. Was missing when the series was there to be won in the first three Tests, but that double century was truly magnificent.

Mason Crane: 3

Crane bowled nicely enough in Sydney, but was given a thankless task of coming into the series late against a rampant Australian batting order. Needs to sort out his run-up (although Usman Khawaja will no doubt say it’s fine) but looks like he’s made of stern enough stuff to have a real crack in the Test arena. Should be persevered with.

Tom Curran: 2

Bowled with good heart and endeavour in his two Tests, but Curran is not the answer to England’s fast bowling woes. Not quite up to Test standard, although having Steve Smith as his first Test scalp is a nice memento for the youngster.

Dawid Malan: 6

Was found out by Nathan Lyon early in the series, but Malan improved quickly and finished as one of the tourists’ best performers. His willingness to grind away and be patient with the bat was admirable, and he’s cemented his spot in this English middle order.

Craig Overton: 5

A bright spot for England in the two Tests he played, Overton looks to be a genuine Test player. He could do with another yard or two of pace, but he bowled a nice line and length and showed real determination to keep playing with a cracked rib in Perth. Like Curran, removed Steve Smith to claim his first Test wicket.

Mark Stoneman: 3

Lots of starts, not enough big scores for Stoneman, who looked pretty good in the first few Tests. However, his series went downhill after being hit by a brutal Josh Hazlewood bumper, and the Aussie quicks targetted him with the short ball after that and exposed him. Might play in New Zealand, but bouncer specialist Neil Wagner will be licking his lips.

James Vince: 3

As with Stoneman, it was a case of too many starts without going on with it for Vince – he’ll be ruing his run out on the first day of the series for a long time. After 11 matches with an average of 23, it’s clear Vince isn’t a Test batsman, and definitely not a first drop.

Chris Woakes: 3

One of the disappointments of the series. Woakes came to Australia as one of the few English bowlers with the pace to prosper on the pitches here. Unfortunately, he was too short too often, and only picked up ten wickets in his four matches. Didn’t contribute as much with the bat as England would have hoped, either.