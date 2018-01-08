Australia vs England: The Ashes cricket live scores, blog – 5th Test, Day 5

Match result:
Australia has ended the 2017-18 Ashes series in dominant fashion, pummeling the Poms by a innings and 123 runs at the SCG.
Final score
England 346
Australia 7/649d
England 180
Match preview:
England will search for a draw and try to replicate the heroics of Steve Smith and Australia during the final day of the Ashes series in Sydney. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of Day 5 from 10:30am (AEDT).
After winning the first three Tests of the series, Australia found themselves in a similar position in Melbourne to what England are in now.
They had to bat for more than a day and half to save the Test and did exactly that, with Steve Smith grinding out a century, and support coming from David Warner and Mitchell Marsh.
While similarities can be drawn, the situations are unarguably different. Firstly, the series is already gone for England and they can gain nothing by batting for 90 overs today.
Secondly, they were left to bake in the field yesterday. As temperatures soared above 40 degrees in Sydney (and over 50 in the middle of the SCG), England fielded for the first half of the day.
That followed half of Day 2 and all of Day 3 in the field, amounting to 193 overs of bowling as Australia racked up a ridiculous 7 for 649 declared, led by centuries to Usman Khawaja and the Marsh brothers.
It gave them a lead of 303 after England folded like a house of cards in their first innings, with Australia fresh to bowl yesterday afternoon.
They quickly had four wickets to their name, before being held up by Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow. The captain and wicketkeeper are not out overnight, but it looked like Australia were going to end the match yesterday at one point.
Root has been hospitalised this morning though with severe dehydration and it’s unclear if he will be able to resume his innings.
With the pitch starting to take turn for Nathan Lyon, who bowled expertly yesterday taking 2 for 31 from 19 overs and balls from the quicks keeping low, it’s going to be a tough ask for England to survive 90 overs.
Should Root bat, once he and Bairstow are removed, there has been very little resistance from England this series. Their tail has been feeble and Moeen Ali woeful with both bat and bowl.
Maybe of more concern to England though will be the health of Joe Root. Their skipper was struck on the hand by a Mitchell Starc shorter ball yesterday and needed treatment from a physio, not looking comfortable again for the rest of the afternoon.
The other thing Australia will take into account is that there is an extremely small chance of rain – it’s small, but the way Sydney Tests tend to get affected by weather, Smith and his team will be keen to wrap things up quick smart.
Prediction
With only six wickets to get, it’s hard to see Australia not getting them at some point today. England’s tail has been fragile, and getting the first could bring about six very quick ones.
2:37pm
Scott Pryde said | 2:37pm | ! Report
Right, that’ll do it here on The Roar for our live coverage of the 2017-18 Ashes Series as Australia take a 4-0 victory over England.
On behalf of the blogging team Kishan Badrinath, Dylan Carmody, Suneer Chowdhary, Oliver Matthews, Stuart Thomas and the whole video team, thanks for joining us over the last five Tests. It’s been an absolute pleasure to bring you all of the live action and I hope you have enjoyed it as much as we have.
The ODI series gets underway on Sunday, so there is plenty more cricket to follow, with a T20 series and then the all-important tour of South Africa after that.
2:35pm
Ronan O'Connell said | 2:35pm | ! Report
Nice work on these blogs Scott
2:38pm
Scott Pryde said | 2:38pm | ! Report
Cheers Ronan. Thanks for all your comments throughout!
2:33pm
Scott Pryde said | 2:33pm | ! Report
And there is the trophy! Australia have won the series.
2:33pm
dangertroy said | 2:33pm | ! Report
Poor Joe Root – ill a asleep in the dressing room. He’s going to wake up thinking he had a nightmare that they lost the ashes… Someone is going to have to break it to him gently.
2:33pm
Scott Pryde said | 2:33pm | ! Report
Smith.
“It all went to play. It’s been a great couple of months. The cricket we have been able to play has been outstanding and we have taken 80 wickets in the four Tests. All the bowlers have taken 20 wickets and we have scored plenty of runs in the first innings. Won the key moments.
“(Being able to turn it around) is a bit of everything. They (England) have played some exceptional cricket, but we have won all the key moments and been able to keep them out of the game which has been crucial to the series.
“It’s nice to have been able to have these Test matches without any injuries. So much work went in before the series to ensure we have these bowlers on the park. It’s tough sometimes in Australia to get 20 wickets, but we did well and the effort they have put in has been amazing.
“I love being in the middle and doing a job for my team. I do a lot of work in the nets and my mind is in a good space for batting at the moment. I’m proud of the way I’ve played in this series and have been able to lead from the front.”
2:31pm
Ryan H said | 2:31pm | ! Report
Paine finishes with 26 dismissals and a bat average of 47. While that was helped by some not outs and declarations, a truly vindicated selection.
Root falls just short of most runs of the series for England having needed to retire hurt. Malan takes that title instead.
All four Aus bowlers finish the series with >20 wickets.
2:32pm
matth said | 2:32pm | ! Report
Here’s a weird stat. this is the first time in the history of test cricket that four bowlers have taken 20 wickets in a series and no other bowler has taken any.
2:30pm
Ronan O'Connell said | 2:30pm | ! Report
Leading wicket taker for the series and also batted really well, averaging 40+. Incredible stuff.
2:35pm
matth said | 2:35pm | ! Report
You copped a bit of flack for one of your articles? On the Roar? Say it ain’t so!
Well predicted. And he’s done it without getting the new ball. A true superstar.
2:41pm
Ronan O'Connell said | 2:41pm | ! Report
That’s the really impressive thing matth is that Cummins has barely taken the new ball in his whole career and yet he has 44 wickets from 10 Tests at an average of 25.
2:56pm
spruce moose said | 2:56pm | ! Report
What would be more impressive is if he had the opportunity to pitch it up and showcase his extremely effective line and length bowling instead of the directive to bowl short pitch.
He’s a true superstar being wasted by boorish tactics.
2:59pm
Rob na Champassak said | 2:59pm | ! Report
It’s not often that a player who gets hyped up as much as Cummins actually goes on to exceed expectations. He’s the real deal, for me the penny dropped when watching him bowl in India.
2:29pm
Scott Pryde said | 2:29pm | ! Report
Player of the series is Steve Smith. Absolutely no surprises there.
2:29pm
Scott Pryde said | 2:29pm | ! Report
Anderson.
“Yeah he (Joe Root) is asleep at the moment. He is having a sleep at the moment and hasn’t been too well throughout the night.
“I think to be honest with you we have been outplayed at the key moments of each game. We haven’t been able to capitalise on opportunities. Credit to Steve and his team.
“They (Australia) have got a fantastic bowling attack and their batsmen have all come to the party. We haven’t scored enough runs.
2:27pm
Scott Pryde said | 2:27pm | ! Report
James Anderson will talk on behalf of England with Joe Root still not well.