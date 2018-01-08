After a summer of shock selections, Australia’s Test XI is set in stone for next month’s tour of South Africa, with the one exception being uncertainty about rookie opener Cameron Bancroft.

The bowling attack of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon picks itself, Tim Paine has nailed down the keeper spot, the Marsh brothers are on fire, and Usman Khawaja is back in the runs.

Unfortunately for Bancroft, who has laboured in his debut Test series, he is unlikely to get another chance to bat in this fifth Test, with England in dire straits at 4-93 still needing another 211 runs to make Australia bat again.

Not only has Bancroft averaged just 25, he’s also looked vulnerable to fuller deliveries pitched on and around off stump, an awful weakness for an opening batsman. South Africa’s skilful pace attack would pepper the top of his off stump, ensuring that this technical shortcoming was tested constantly.

It’s doubtful Bancroft will play in that series. Most likely the selectors will look to either to elevate Shaun Marsh to open, a position where he’s had generous success previously, or reinstate one of Joe Burns or Matt Renshaw. The former has been in fine form in the Sheffield Shield, with 514 runs at 57.

Renshaw, meanwhile, has had a wretched season but he could yet vault himself back into the Test team should he make a big knock in the next round of the Shield, after which the squad for South Africa should be announced. While he’s only an outside chance of returning for that series, the selectors could be swayed by Renshaw’s ability to blunt the new ball, which is a crucial attribute in South African conditions.

Otherwise, the selectors should have an easy time picking the squad to take on the Proteas.

Khawaja’s fluid 171 in this SCG Test has eased any concerns about his form, while Shaun Marsh (156) and Mitch Marsh (101) both signed off with centuries yesterday.

Australia’s long-shaky middle order now looks solid thanks to that pair and wicketkeeper Tim Paine, who has made 192 runs at 48 this series. Yet again yesterday Paine made batting look easy. While he will face far sterner challenges in South Africa, he looks to have the temperament and technique to counter their pace.

While champion paceman Dale Steyn is now injured again, harming his preparation for the series against Australia, South Africa still have three other world-class quicks in Kagiso Rabada, Vernon Philander and Morne Morkel. Australia’s one advantage in that series will be in the spin department.

Proteas tweaker Keshav Maharaj has made a great start to his Test career but Australia played him well last summer, as he averaged 40 across two Tests.

Nathan Lyon, meanwhile, is the form Test spinner in the world, having grabbed 61 wickets at 22 in the past 12 months.

Yesterday Lyon produced one of the balls of the summer to castle English veteran Alastair Cook. Speared in towards Cook’s pads, the delivery turned sharply and then clipped the top of off stump as the Englishman was caught on the crease.

Dawid Malan was also beaten in the flight by Lyon, playing back to a ball which demanded he come forward. When Malan was adjudged LBW England slid to 4-68 and their chances of avoiding defeat all but disappeared.

Joe Root (42*) and Jonny Bairstow (17*) offered some resistance and at least one of them will have to construct a monumental knock today to save England from a 4-0 series loss.