BBL Big Bash live scores: Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers

The Hobart Hurricanes can still dream of playing finals in 2017, and they can strengthen their case with a win over the Sydney Sixers tonight.

The Hurricanes had a horrendous start to the 2017-18 Big Bash League season, dropping their first two matches against the Melbourne Renegades and the Sydney Thunder, with their woeful performance at home against the Thunder particularly forgettable.

However a return match against the Thunder at Spotless Stadium ironically brought them their first win of the season, and they backed that up again with a far more impressive scalp, knocking off the Adelaide Strikers in their most recent match.

The Canes have a 2-2 record and six matches still ahead of them, so their fate is very much up in the air. However after tonight’s match, aside from their final game against the Stars, they face exclusively opponents in the current top four – so they must make every opportunity count.

As for the Sixers, this looks doomed to be a wasted season for the men in pink. Although they’ve come markedly close to a good win on several occasions, they haven’t been able to put them on ice, and as a result they find themselves 0-5.

If they were to win every match they have left on their fixture from here then they’d still be relying on other results to go heavily their way. Realistically, it’s just not going to happen.

Prediction

The Hurricanes have both the home ground advantage and more to play for, so they appear the most likely winners tonight, but it could be a close contest.

