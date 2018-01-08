BBL Big Bash live scores: Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades

A depleted Perth Scorchers outfit faces a huge challenge against the high-flying Melbourne Renegades tonight. Join The Roar for live scores from the match at the WACA on Monday night, starting from 9:20pm AEDT.

The Perth Scorchers have been hit by all kinds of rotten luck so far in the 2017-18 Big Bash League season, having to deal with injuries and call-ups for national service.

They’ve been hit hard again ahead of this match, with bowlers Jhye Richardson and Andrew Tye required for Australia’s ODI squad to play England.

They’ll get some relief when a few WA stars from the Test team come back, but right now, this is probably the weakest team they’ll field all season.

However, none of this bad luck has managed to stop them from being one of the best sides in the Big Bash League.

Their ability to defend a low total, especially at home, is second to none, and has given them the win on several occasions where they looked in serious trouble.

One of those even came against the Melbourne Renegades on December 29 at Etihad Stadium. They were able to restrict the Renegades to just 9/130, and successfully chased the total down with three wickets and an over to spare.

That loss has been the Renegades’ only failure of the season so far, and they’ve been in imperious form in their four other matches, leading to them being second on the table right now.

Many are looking at them as title contenders, perhaps the leading title contender, although they’ll face stiff competition from the Scorchers, the Adelaide Strikers and the Brisbane Heat.

The Renegades will be well aware of the fact that they have never beaten the Scorchers and in fact they’re the only team to have not beaten every other team at least once.

They’ll never get a better chance than tonight.

Prediction

With some of the teeth taken out of their bowling attack, it’s hard to see Perth holding on for a win.

Join The Roar for live scores from the match between the Perth Scorchers and the Melbourne Renegades at the WACA on Monday night, starting from 9:20pm AEDT.