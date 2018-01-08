 

Chris Lynn injured again, will miss ODI series

By , Scott Bailey is a Roar Guru

Tagged:
 , , ,

    Chris Lynn has been ruled out of the one-day series against England, with scans confirming he will miss up to four weeks of action.

    Lynn was injured while fielding for the Brisbane Heat last week in the Big Bash League, with a replacement set to be named for the batsman before Sunday’s series opener in Melbourne.

    “He reported increasing discomfort over the 24 hours that followed and the Heat’s medical staff made the decision to send him for a scan,” Australia’s physio Alex Kountouris said.

