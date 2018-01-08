Five takes from Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers

The Strikers won their fourth game from five last night a 25-run victory over the struggling Thunder. Here are my five takes from the game.

1. Strikers ease past the Thunder

The Adelaide Strikers confirmed themselves as a heavyweight contender for BBL07 last night with a comfortable 25-run victory over the struggling Sydney Thunder. The Strikers bowling attack continued to fire as they restricted the Thunder to 9/133 in pursuit of their 7/158 at Spotless Stadium.

Rashid Khan earned another man of the match award with his 2/21 from four overs, picking up the crucial wicket of Jos Buttler, as he took his tally of wickets to ten from five games.

The Thunder are now in a big hole at 2-4 and staring down the barrel of a sixth season in seven of missing the finals.

2. Khan the entertainer

Rashid Khan put his name up in lights as potentially the player of the tournament with another man of the match performance last night in the Strikers fourth win of the season.

Khan has been consistently excellent, taking two wickets in each of the five games he has played and going for just 21 runs last night as he put the clamps on Jos Buttler and Shane Watson.

Khan is also proving a real entertainer, as his late cameo with the bat showed. His two sixes off the last two balls were crucial in swinging the momentum of the game as he threw himself – literally – at every ball, even ending up on the ground with the first ball he faced.

3. Strikers attack stamps them as title contenders

This Strikers bowling attack is capable of propelling the franchise to a maiden title as long as their batting puts up a decent score of 160-plus. Usually an opposition team will look to target two or three of the perceived weaker bowlers, but it is hard to find a weak link in the Strikers attack.

Both Rashid Khan and Peter Siddle are going for just five runs per over and Billy Stanlake six runs per over through five games. That only leaves someone like Michael Neser, who now has seven wickets in four games, to attack.

4. Watson should be opening

I have no idea why the Sydney Thunder continue to bat Shane Watson at number three Every game Watson comes in under pressure and, while that might not change, he is by far the best batsman in the Thunder line-up and should be opening the batting.

In the 20-over format you have to give your best player the opportunity to get a century by batting the full 20 overs. Kurtis Patterson is a good player, but his 29 from 36 balls was painful at times last night. The Thunder went from being right in contention to the game spiralling out of their control as he sparked up several dot balls.

5. The Thunder roster is not strong enough

Furthermore, with regards to the Thunder, I believe they need to try and address their roster in the offseason. It’s clear that in their batting order they simply don’t have the class and hitting power anywhere near other franchises.

I have nothing against Arjun Nair, who is a good young cricketer and who is doing well with the ball in BBL07, but the fact that he is coming in at number five despite averaging 17 in four first-class games shows the dearth of options the Thunder have in their middle order.

Ben Rohrer did a good job last night, but he is at the tail end of his career and there is no-one below him who is going to worry any of the other teams.