Glenn Maxwell’s exclusion could hurt Australia

The controversial exclusion of dynamic allrounder Glenn Maxwell from the 14-man squad for the upcoming ODI series against England could end up hurting Australia.

The inclusion of injury-prone Chris Lynn, who hasn’t played much cricket in recent times, as Maxwell’s replacement is a poor justification for selection based on merit.

The selection seems farcical particularly as Maxwell has been the leading run scorer in Shield cricket this season and was a strong contender for Australia’s number six in the Test line-up only a few weeks ago.

Maxwell is a proven match-winner with the bat, ball and in the field. In the 2014 ODI series against Pakistan, he was responsible for two of Australia’s wins – one an impossible one-run victory by taking two wickets in the last over of the match, the other from his important 76 with the bat.

Additionally, Maxwell’s important 100 against Sri Lanka in the 2015 ICC World Cup showed his class and importance to the team.

That said, in 2017 Maxwell was predominantly used as a batsman and not given many opportunities with the ball. If his true all-round capabilities are not utilised, can we really expect him to be at his best?

His Test performance in India, scoring his maiden hundred in Ranchi, showed his maturity and temperament. He should have been given an opportunity to prove himself in his home conditions.

With a strong line-up, Australia is only missing an x-factor allrounder. Therefore, Glenn Maxwell’s exclusion could really hurt Australia in the ODIs against England.