Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Big Bash preview and prediction

The Hobart Hurricanes will be aiming for a hat-trick of victories when they host the winless Sydney Sixers at Blundstone Arena. Here is my full preview as well as the Prophet’s prediction.

Hobart Hurricanes (2-2) v Sydney Sixers (0-5) at Blundstone Arena

Head to head: Sydney Sixers 4, Hobart Hurricanes 3

Last five: Sydney Sixers 3, Hobart Hurricanes 2 Hobart Hurricanes 13-man squad

George Bailey (c), Dan Christian, Cameron Boyce, Clive Rose, Ben McDermott, Simon Milenko, Tymal Mills, Tom Rogers, D’Arcy Short, Jofra Archer, Matthew Wade, Nathan Reardon and Alex Doolan. Sydney Sixers 13-man squad

Johan Botha (c), Jackson Bird, Soumil Chibber, Nic Maddinson, Daniel Hughes, Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Jordan Silk, Sean Abbott, Peter Nevill, Will Somerville, Daniel Sams and Ben Dwarshuis.

The Hobart Hurricanes will be gunning for three straight victories as they look to build on their recent momentum when they take on the winless Sydney Sixers at Blundstone Arena tonight.

The Hurricanes have breathed life into their campaign with two close victories against the Thunder and Strikers, having scored over 180 in both games largely thanks to consecutive scores of 90-plus from D’Arcy Short. The Sixers’ season has gone from bad to worse with five straight losses, the last being a thumping at the hand of the Renegades.

Big batting battle: D’arcy Short vs Nic Maddinson

D’Arcy Short became the first player in BBL history to score back-to-back 90s as he torched both the Thunders and Strikers attacks from the top of the order. Short now has 242 runs at an average of 60 from four games and a dynamic strike rate of 162 this season.

Nic Maddinson has looked in good touch but has not capitalised, scoring 116 runs at an average of 23 with a highest score of just 31.

Big bowling battle: Jofra Archer vs Carlos Braithwaite

We get two West Indies-born players going head to head here, with Carlos Braithwaite playing his first game for the Sixers against an on fire Jofra Archer. Braithwaite will be hoping to ignite a Sixers team short on experience in their seam attack.

Archer has taken 8/96 from four games, including a matchwinning 3/15 against the Strikers with some exceptional pace bowling up front and in the final over with the game on the line.

Ground dynamic: Blundstone Arena

For both games at Blundstone Arena this year the pitch has been very even with good enough pace, with the batsman generally getting on top. During the previous game at the venue there was a combined 369 runs between the Hurricanes and Strikers, so expect the side batting first to look for a score of 180.

With the short side of the ground, expect the bowling sides to try and bowl towards the longer square boundary in terms of the lines they bowl to the batsmen.

The Prophet’s pick: Hobart Hurricanes

“I thought long and hard about giving the Sixers one last chance, then I woke up and picked the Hurricanes.”