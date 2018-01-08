New year, same old baffling A-League fixture list

Depending on your viewpoint, Brisbane Roar are either the victims of terrible scheduling or the beneficiaries of a chance to bounce back quickly from defeat.
No A-League club suffers as much from Football Federation Australia’s overwhelming Sydney and Melbourne-centric focus as the Roar.
Perth Glory are largely forgotten by the east-coast media but tend to use that to fuel their fans’ parochialism, while Adelaide United often seem preoccupied with battling elements within their own South Australian government.
And neither the Glory nor the Reds seem to suffer from the vagaries of the A-League fixture list quite like Brisbane Roar do.
The FFA are quick to point to the problem of scheduling fixtures in venues shared with other sports as one reason for the fixture list’s many quirks, but that doesn’t explain why Brisbane Roar followed up a home game against Western Sydney Wanderers on Friday night with another one against Sydney FC tonight.
It was a similar story last season, when the Roar needed an injury-time winner from Brett Holman to see off the Wanderers on a Saturday night before recording a scoreless draw against the Sky Blues the following Friday. Even then there was almost a week between fixtures, not three nights.
To be fair, the tight turnaround is – seemingly – all part of the FFA’s ‘Summer Football Festival’ of 37 matches, including the W-League, across 25 days.
“This is football’s Christmas present to families,” said David Gallop in a blink-and-you-missed-it press release put out just before Christmas.
“Over the holidays most parents are wondering what they can do with their kids that is fun and affordable. The answer is to take them to see the A-League and W-League.”
A noble sentiment. Unfortunately, with Big Bash League tickets substantially cheaper than their A-League counterparts, casual sports-watching families have already voted with their feet and are attending the cricket instead.
It wouldn’t be right to talk about scheduling without mentioning the BBL, even if some A-League fans would prefer to bury their heads in the sand and pretend the competition didn’t exist.
While no-one would ever admit it, you can bet someone from Cricket Australia simply printed the A-League fixture list when it came out and then scheduled a BBL game up against the football at every opportunity. Or perhaps it’s just a coincidence that so many A-League games seem to kick off in the same city on the same night as BBL matches.
And it’s the success of the BBL at drawing midweek crowds in the middle of school holidays that prompted the FFA to come up with the Summer Football Festival in the first place.
The problem is that it smacks of reacting to a rival competition instead of coming up with a clear and consistent marketing strategy of the A-League’s own.
And by – yet again – aiming the campaign exclusively at families, the FFA once again fails to acknowledge the dedicated club members and active supporters who make up the bulk of loyal A-League fans.
So it is that Brisbane Roar supporters are rewarded for their attendance at last Friday night’s disappointing 2-0 defeat to the Wanderers by being asked to back up again on a Monday night.
And Sydney FC fans, for their part, look at a fixture many would no doubt liked to have attended and think, “Maybe next season”.
The A-League fixture list is a hot mess, and the Summer Football Festival hasn’t helped.
From scheduling Melbourne Victory and Central Coast’s 1-1 draw in an open-air stadium in Geelong on Saturday afternoon under a scorching summer sun to refusing to accommodate Brisbane Roar’s upcoming AFC Champions League commitments and neglecting to include a Sunday game this weekend, the fixture list remains another of the A-League’s bugbears.
And it’s worth talking about right now, because it’s having an impact as we speak.
January 8th 2018 @ 6:50am
Kangajets said | January 8th 2018 @ 6:50am | ! Report
1-Meanwhile in England over the Xmas period to new year , every clubs has played 6 games in 15 days .
2- Some of the bbl crowds actually aren’t that good , Western Sydney Thunder crowds look like gws giants crowds
3- while it is unfair on Brisbane to have a small turnaround this time , they don’t have to travel and they have the chance to amend Friday’s result . Truth be known Brisbane were good in the first half . They just need to take their chances
4- I’m enjoying the summer of football
I get to see Newcastle v mariners tomorrow night then against Brisbane Friday night
5- open air stadium in Geelong . Only one close roof stadium in Australia, would u have every game played there .
Happy new year mike
January 8th 2018 @ 10:37am
Grobbelaar said | January 8th 2018 @ 10:37am | ! Report
Also, recent BBL TV ratings have dipped below 800k.
January 8th 2018 @ 10:55am
Kangajets said | January 8th 2018 @ 10:55am | ! Report
Grobelaar
Did the big bash lose out to married with children …….. love and marriage, love and marriage
remember al bundy. …. awww peg and Christina apple gate
January 8th 2018 @ 12:23pm
Perry Bridge said | January 8th 2018 @ 12:23pm | ! Report
BBL crowds – depends a bit on which team you follow!!
The Stars and Thunder have had ordinary starts – so, the Stars ‘only’ drew 50k for the home local derby to the ‘G after about 80k last year – although it was on a day that got over 40 in the shade (granted before the change blew through) – – but far from an ideal day for anything other than (as we did, a cinema in the afternoon).
The Renegades are going alright – and the ‘Gades home derby v the Stars this Friday promises their best home turnout.
I must admit I’ve fought myself to get more done in the evenings this summer – so, BBL hasn’t been an every night thing for me. I think BBL is now ‘settling’ after it’s peak. Individual games will do better than others. With the test matches wrapping up today – the next couple of weeks will be interesting – and that’s where cricket fans contrast BBL domestic T20 against ODI’s involving England.
January 8th 2018 @ 7:42am
Waz said | January 8th 2018 @ 7:42am | ! Report
The scheduling has been unusually poor this year; some of that is down to the challenges of stadium availability but there are – yet again – some glaring issues.
A Friday to Monday turnaround isn’t helpful, but if it has to happen then why do Brisbane have to play again on Friday night – surely Jets stadium is available on Saturday or Sunday?
And we know midweek games are a crowd killer so why is Roars next home game after Friday’s trip to Newcastle next Thursday – surely Suncorp was available on the weekend?
‘The Summer of Football’ is the second big marketing initiative of the FFAs $10m+ marketing spend after “you’ve gotta have a team” (“The Chase” is the third and final) ….. the question has to be asked, how successful has it been and what do the metrics say – since it was introduced have crowds gone up? Viewership? Media coverage? … or is it just a Gallop folly??
Again what we have from the ffa is zero accountability.
#StopTheRot
January 8th 2018 @ 8:17am
Kangajets said | January 8th 2018 @ 8:17am | ! Report
I agree it unfortunate for Brisbane tonight and Friday
Last week the jets did the Melbourne away then 4 days later Sydney away …… while Sydney played at home twice
The mariners had to go to Geelong then back up 3 days away to Newcastle…….while victory played the third game at home in a row
It’s all a bit muddled. Sydney and victory and Newcastle definitely have the easier schedule
I can only guess how challenging it is for Perth and Wellington.
January 8th 2018 @ 9:10am
Mark said | January 8th 2018 @ 9:10am | ! Report
The first of those three “home” matches was technically an away match.
January 8th 2018 @ 8:40am
j,binnie said | January 8th 2018 @ 8:40am | ! Report
Waz – Here are some figures that back up your thoughts.
At game 40 ,held on the 1st December last year the overall average attendance at HAL games across the board fell below 12,000 for the first time.
Since that date that ‘average” has continued to fall and is now , at game 69 played on the 6th of January, sitting on 11,460.a “fall” of 540 per game.
This downward trend is quite normal in our crowds for a comparison with last seasons figures show that the “average” actually dropped below 14,000 at game 44, played on the 4th December and by game 69 was sitting on 13,073 a “fall ” of 927 per game.
The disturbing factor is that by season’s end last year that “average” had continued to drop, finalising at 12,290 per game a further “fall” of 783 per game.
I think from a statistically minded “model” this could possibly see a final figure for this season coming in at around 10,700 per game.
Could this be construed as a measure of “success” for the “summer of football” promotion. ???? Cheers jb..
January 8th 2018 @ 9:10am
Kangajets said | January 8th 2018 @ 9:10am | ! Report
J b
Would u support a 2-3 break for the A league over Xmas , new year ? To remove the stale ness of the competition.
January 8th 2018 @ 11:11am
Mark said | January 8th 2018 @ 11:11am | ! Report
It won’t change anything if the remainder of the season is shuffled around to accommodate a Xmas break. The staleness comes from the season being too long for the size of the competition.
January 8th 2018 @ 11:45am
Nemesis said | January 8th 2018 @ 11:45am | ! Report
I’ve read BBL crowds are down 10% this season. Pretty sure, the BBL season has been going for 2 weeks.. Too long & too stale? Maybe, just pack it all into 1 week, or even just 1 weekend, to keep it fresh for the Sports Crazy Aussie Casual?
January 8th 2018 @ 12:11pm
Tommo said | January 8th 2018 @ 12:11pm | ! Report
6 week comp from after the spring racing in Melbourne until the start of test matches. Then a break of 6 weeks over Tests matches and BBL. Then 12 weeks from mid Jan until end of March. Total of 18 weeks
January 8th 2018 @ 12:24pm
Nemesis said | January 8th 2018 @ 12:24pm | ! Report
Suggesting an 18 weeks duration for top football in Australia demonstrates complete ignorance about the regulations that control football competitions in the Asian Confederation.
The Top Division in each Member Association (i.e. country)
1) must play a minimum of 27 matches (including league, cup tournament and grand final if applicable)
2) must be of minimum 8 months duration (including league, cup tournament and grand final if applicable)
Educate yourself about football, if you want to be taken seriously in football discussions.
January 8th 2018 @ 8:10am
AR said | January 8th 2018 @ 8:10am | ! Report
The FFA are obviously trying to tap into the million or so mysterious soccer fans and families who do not watch or attend ALeague matches.
To do this, it creates a “Summer of Football”, with a glut of matches stacked across the holidays. It’s a pretty standard strategy and a direct response to, as Mike notes, the successful BBL.
Whilst it obviously hasn’t worked, is this evidence of the FFA failing, or that the fans/families aren’t interested, or that they don’t actually exist?
Whatever the case, the FFA is doing it what it can with it’s limited resources. It certainly it can’t be blamed for the weather – these are absurd criticisms. And quick turnarounds are part of all sport – and certainly part of soccer – with the ACL and other commitments.
Perhaps more themed rounds like Star Wars Round, Harry Potter or My Little Pony could engage those families. It may sound trite, but the “business as usual” doesn’t work.
January 8th 2018 @ 12:17pm
AGO74 said | January 8th 2018 @ 12:17pm | ! Report
To some extent I think It worked in Sydney last week- 32,000 for the two games played inside 4 days including 18000 for the Wednesday evening fixture. I turned up to the jets game expecting 10,000. Honestly you can’t pick it….
January 8th 2018 @ 8:19am
Kangajets said | January 8th 2018 @ 8:19am | ! Report
The other argument is … why doesn’t the A league take a 2-3 break at Xmas new year ??
January 8th 2018 @ 9:16am
Nemesis said | January 8th 2018 @ 9:16am | ! Report
Definitely the strategy I’m hoping the ALeague will adopt when it moves to an independent model.
Feb-May
17 week ends
– 11x ALeague H&A +
– 4x Australian League Cup preliminary matches +
– ALC Qtr Finals and Semi Final
Note: ALeague will stop for 2 FIFA international weekends, but ALC matches can be played
Jun, Jul
– Mid season break
– International tournaments: World Cup, Asian Cup, Confed Cup
– International clubs touring AUS to play friendlies against ALeague clubs
– FFA Cup Ro32 & Ro16 for ALeague clubs
Aug-Nov
17 weekends
– 11x ALeague H&A
– Australian League Cup Finale
– FFA Cup QF, SF, Finale
ALeague stops for international dates.
Dec, Jan
End of season break
We avoid harshest part of AUS winter, harshest part of AUS summer.
We avoid playing ALeague when families are at their holiday vacation spots & won’t be able to attend the stadium
We have Champions/Premiers playing ACL 2 months after getting the trophy
We stop for International Dates.
January 8th 2018 @ 10:30am
AdelaideDocker said | January 8th 2018 @ 10:30am | ! Report
Those are some fair points, but surely a two month break during the summer months is a bit overboard?
Kangajets is right: all you’d need is a few weeks. How about break for a few weeks from mid December through to the second week of January? Any longer and you’d virtually be introducing a second long off-season. That wouldn’t be good for fans, surely.
Have the transfer window during the break, as well. Kill two birds with one stone.
January 8th 2018 @ 12:30pm
Nemesis said | January 8th 2018 @ 12:30pm | ! Report
Currently the ALeague off-season last around 20-21 weeks.
My proposal would have 2 breaks each around 8 weeks duration. Just enough to allow the football community to reboot. Clubs that have started badly can freshen up & fans don’t have too long to wait between seasons.
Most important, it allows us to avoid the extreme weather in winter & summer; and we can stop the ALeague for international dates.
January 8th 2018 @ 10:31am
January 8th 2018 @ 10:32am
AR said | January 8th 2018 @ 10:32am | ! Report
There doesn’t seem to be any mention of ALeague Finals in your proposed schedule.
Was that intentional or do you propose doing away with the Finals altogether?
January 8th 2018 @ 12:33pm
Nemesis said | January 8th 2018 @ 12:33pm | ! Report
Finals, or playoffsm will be scheduled for the 1st 3 weekends in December; finishing before Christmas.
Top half of table = ACL play-offs
Bottom half of table = Relegation play-offs
The Top & Bottom teams won’t be involved.
Premiers will already have their trophy.
Bottom team will already be relegated.
January 8th 2018 @ 12:51pm
AR said | January 8th 2018 @ 12:51pm | ! Report
Ahhh. So dismantle the Finals, create a pseudo-top 5 system, exclude the Premiers from contending for the Championship, and put the focus on ACL qualification.
Given the ALeague Finals system is, by far, the biggest earning period for the FFA for the HAL a season (and attracts the highest ratings for the broadcasters), do you think the FFA would give away their cash cow for your idea?
January 8th 2018 @ 2:43pm
Nemesis said | January 8th 2018 @ 2:43pm | ! Report
Utter nonsense to suggest 5 finals “the biggest earning period for the FFA for the HAL a season”.
Absolute ignorant rubbish that doesn’t even require significant analytical skills.
The ALeague Grand Final, for sure, is the highest rating content for the season & the attendance is, usually (not always, but usually), the highest for the season.
But, the other finals? No
Last season’s Semi Final Syd VS Perth rated 81k on Foxsports.
29 H&A matches rated higher than this Semi Final.
The other Semi Final MVFC vs BRI rated 101
13 Home & Away matches rated higher than this Semi Final.
There is every reason to believe the Play Off relegation matches will attract more TV viewers than the current play off finals.
January 8th 2018 @ 12:14pm
Warren Muller said | January 8th 2018 @ 12:14pm | ! Report
Finally a bit of sense. I would however only break from about 16 Dec to 10 Jan. Season with finals to end in May and start in Sep. Always good to start the season during the AFL and NRL finals as then able to extract hype as fans whose teams are out will need to “migrate”. There are also less games being played so plenty of spots available.
also nothing wrong in palying at venues like campbelltown / Ipswich / Leicchardt etc when this generates crowds > 15k during this period.
Can then plan the mega derbies immediately after the end of the finals. Agree that better scheduling durong the ACL to allow the teams to be fresh as well as nmo play during the international breaks.
A League needs footballl brains in their depts and not simple suits ala King LouisIV
January 8th 2018 @ 12:23pm
AGO74 said | January 8th 2018 @ 12:23pm | ! Report
Sydneys two biggest home crowds this year (outside derby) came last week in space of 4 days. Not everyone goes away. Large sydney fc crowds at this Xmas new year holiday time are not uncommon – not sure about other clubs.
Another factor that is more telling is stupid kickoff times – 750 in particular (more like 8pm by time game actually starts).
I felt comfortable taking my young kids to both games last week despite being late 750pm kickoffs- ordinarily during school periods I can’t/won’t due to this kick off time.
Honestly – just move kickoff to 7 or 715. And you’ll get more younger families attending. The difference that extra 40-45 minutes makes to an earlier kick off is huge for those with young kids.
January 8th 2018 @ 12:38pm
Bilbo said | January 8th 2018 @ 12:38pm | ! Report
The kick off times.. aghhh
Think there is only one Melbourne game (in April) that doesn’t have a 7pm or 7:50
Talk about a good way of not getting kids to go to the games
Unlike the BBL at the MCG which is pretty easy to park at and walk your kids in, the A League at AAMI Park is a pain and usually involves walking down semi seedy (now gentrified) Swan St at 10pm on a Saturday night, not ideal for kids
And yep, advertised 7:50pm kick off that never occurs before 8pm
January 8th 2018 @ 12:45pm
Nemesis said | January 8th 2018 @ 12:45pm | ! Report
AAMI Park Entrance Gate is around 300 metres from the MCG and linked by a footbridge.
What are you on about?
January 8th 2018 @ 8:45am
Wayne said | January 8th 2018 @ 8:45am | ! Report
Mid Week games would of made sense… last week. When a lot of people are on Christmas Shutdown. A large chunk of people go back to work today (Monday 8th), the last thing I want to do first day back at work is to backup and go to the Football (will watch on TV at home on couch)
January 8th 2018 @ 9:31am
Bilbo said | January 8th 2018 @ 9:31am | ! Report
Spot on
A bit late and we are drowning in Tennis coverage and BBL at the moment
Does anyone have the crowd figure for the game in Geelong? Looked very empty on TV and I noticed quite a lot of the crowd wearing Victory shirts, an obvious sign that they were Melbournians that had made the trip down and not locals giving it a look
Only 5,200 at the Melb City/Wellington game, ok yeah I know its the nix but that is a pathetic crowd on a Saturday night, not a good look on National TV, not that anyone tunes in to it
January 8th 2018 @ 9:45am
Waz said | January 8th 2018 @ 9:45am | ! Report
8,370 in Geelong
January 8th 2018 @ 9:59am
Kangajets said | January 8th 2018 @ 9:59am | ! Report
Bilbo
Should Geelong people not wear victory shirts . Should they wear their local Geelong Fc club colours instead .
Fan dress code rules ay.
January 8th 2018 @ 10:14am
Bilbo said | January 8th 2018 @ 10:14am | ! Report
Kangajets, why would irregular/non committed fans have a team jersey, thing it through
If say the Melbourne Storm decided to play a one off game in Bendigo then would you expect locals to rock up in Storm jerseys?
January 8th 2018 @ 10:59am
Kangajets said | January 8th 2018 @ 10:59am | ! Report
Bilbo
I have 10 north Melbourne afl jerseys but live in nsw . Ditto man utd
Of course Geelong people will support victory until they have their own team,, give Geelong an A league team
How many west Australians had a vic afl team to support before the eagles ?
You know I’m right
Cheers
January 8th 2018 @ 11:18am
Mark said | January 8th 2018 @ 11:18am | ! Report
I suspect the heat had a lot to do with the poor attendances at the Victory and City games on Saturday, particularly the Victory game because people would have had to make the drive in the worst of the heat.
It has always been the case with the Geelong game that the majority of the crowd are regular Victory goers from Melb who travel down to the game, or those based in Geelong who would usually travel to Melb for games.
Both games demonstrate the difficulty of expansion of the league at the moment. None of the regional areas that have got games in recent years have demonstrated a compelling case for getting a team. Meanwhile, City continue to demonstrate that just putting another team in a large city with no separate identity to the team already there is a recipe for disaster.
January 8th 2018 @ 9:02am
Nemesis said | January 8th 2018 @ 9:02am | ! Report
New Year.
Same old stories on Monday mornings.
What the FFA should do is hire Mike Tuckerman to drive the A-League marketing department. If Mike Tuckerman’s Monday articles can consistently attract significant numbers of people, who don’t like the competition & don’t watch the competition, imagine what his talents could do at FFA HQ.
And, Brisbane Roar fans whining about something. What a surprise.
January 8th 2018 @ 9:08am
Mike Tuckerman said | January 8th 2018 @ 9:08am | ! Report
Predictable as always, Nemesis. Do you ever post anything positive on here?
January 8th 2018 @ 9:18am
Nemesis said | January 8th 2018 @ 9:18am | ! Report
All the time. In fact, I’m regurlaly accused of having my head in the sand & being positive all the time.
Here are 15 Discussion Papers I’ve written over the past 15 months (1 per month).
Each discussion piece looks for ways to improve the ALeague. Not 1 piece moaning about how bad things are.
Try to enjoy football.
http://www.theroar.com.au/author/nemesis/
January 8th 2018 @ 9:29am
Mike Tuckerman said | January 8th 2018 @ 9:29am | ! Report
I am currently poring over them look for signs of negativity as we speak!
January 8th 2018 @ 10:21am
Kangajets said | January 8th 2018 @ 10:21am | ! Report
Mike
You could even turn your focus to how good the W league is this year .
Mike
I see your articles as part of the problem. U whinge but don’t provide solutions
Was your degree in negative journalism 101 or do you secretly work for the bbl?
January 8th 2018 @ 1:54pm
Mike Tuckerman said | January 8th 2018 @ 1:54pm | ! Report
I think a couple of you guys could do with taking some journalism classes of your own, given the fact you seem to have no idea why certain topics seem to resonate with so many readers.
January 8th 2018 @ 1:59pm
At work said | January 8th 2018 @ 1:59pm | ! Report
We get it Mike, the Roar editors love your output because fear and negativity (and a sprinkle of code wars) achieve more clicks, more comments and ultimately sell more ads than any other type of article.
I think we all just wish your output was more balanced and less slanted to the side of pessimism.
January 8th 2018 @ 2:41pm
Mike Tuckerman said | January 8th 2018 @ 2:41pm | ! Report
My output is influenced solely by whatever happens to be a timely topic for the day.
January 8th 2018 @ 9:18am
Kangajets said | January 8th 2018 @ 9:18am | ! Report
Mike
Your article on Friday was so positive. I was hoping for a positive article today .
I think you could have focused on young Aussie talent . The under 23 won their first match 2-1( a friendly ) but I’m looking forward to the Fox Sports coverage of the under 23 games
Or focus on the youngster akzari from Mrlbourne city or Lachlan Wales immediate impact for central coast
How abt asking why Kevin Muscat prefers Jai Ingham to theoharus ??
How good could Joey Champness be ?
Any of on field subjects are there for you to write about mike .
As Monty python said “”Always look on the bright side of life “” do doo do doo do doo
January 8th 2018 @ 10:40am
Lionheart said | January 8th 2018 @ 10:40am | ! Report
you say a lot kanga, why don’t you write these articles yourself?
January 8th 2018 @ 11:05am
Kangajets said | January 8th 2018 @ 11:05am | ! Report
Lion heart
If I ever get good at technology I will
I tell u what real football adversity is
I follow Newcastle football since I moved here in abt 1977 in nsl. A league etc
In those 40 years I’ve seen Newcastle fold about 4 times . In those 40 years, I’ve seen Newcastle make the semi finals in only 4 years
I’ve seen the jets win 3 semi finals and 1 grand final in 40 years . Now that’s what I call bring a real football fan . Rather then complaining every week like the author does .
The author does not understand if all he does is complain abt a bad scheduling or whatever his rant of the week is
Focus on the positives and work on the solutions too.
January 8th 2018 @ 11:53am
BigAl said | January 8th 2018 @ 11:53am | ! Report
Exactly ! I believe Mr Tuckerman is a journalist, not a – . . . “fanboy” !
January 8th 2018 @ 12:09pm
punter said | January 8th 2018 @ 12:09pm | ! Report
He surely knows how to bring out the AFL fanboys!!!!
January 8th 2018 @ 12:09pm
Kangajets said | January 8th 2018 @ 12:09pm | ! Report
Big Al
Never tear us apart
Jets v ccm Tuesday night .
Watch and learn big a
January 8th 2018 @ 9:54am
Waz said | January 8th 2018 @ 9:54am | ! Report
Part of the problem though Nemesis is that the FFA refuse to acknowledge that anything is wrong or that things could be different. So you can blame Mikes Monday articles all you like but until the FFA start producing change Mike and others are right to highlight issues.
And while you take the moral high ground in stating you have written 15 articles in 15 months on how the game can be improved that in itself is damning; you shouldn’t be able to write that many articles if the competition was well structured and run.
There is nothing to fear from critical articles like this. Let them be.
January 8th 2018 @ 10:13am
Nemesis said | January 8th 2018 @ 10:13am | ! Report
@Waz, I’ve never said everything was perfect.
In business, and in life, there are broadly 2 types of people:
a) People who look around and moan
b) People who roll up their sleeves & try to look for solutions.
I’ve zero respect for (a).
If I can add value, I’m always willing to join (b).
There will never be a moment when I will stop looking to improve my personal, or business, life.
January 8th 2018 @ 10:14am
Caltex TEN & SBS support Australian Football said | January 8th 2018 @ 10:14am | ! Report
I have some wonderful important news to share with all of my fellow comrades at Syd FC 🙂
Socceroos star Trent Sainsbury is reportedly set to sign a short-term deal with reigning A-League champions Sydney FC.
Source: SBS The World Game
4 Jan 2018 – 1:53 PM UPDATED 4 Jan 2018 – 1:53 PM
According to BeIN Sports, The 25-year-old is set to make a return to the A-League after spending the last four years abroad including stints with Eredivisie club PEC Zwolle, Chinese Super League outfit Jiangsu Suning and a six month loan at Serie A giants Inter Milan.
The report claimed Sainsbury’s decision to move back to Australia comes with an eye to maintain match-fitness ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup in June.
The move would also reunite Sainsbury with Sky Blue coach, and father-in-law, Graham Arnold for the first time since the pair won the league title with the Central Coast Mariners in 2013, and a little over a week after Sainsbury married Arnold’s daughter Elissa.
On Thursday Sainsbury thanked the club for allowing him to “watch training”, while the club’s physio had helped him during his recovery from surgery.
January 8th 2018 @ 10:36am
Mike Tuckerman said | January 8th 2018 @ 10:36am | ! Report
Has been denied by Fox Sports. I believe he’s currently in Spain for pre-season training with his club Jiangsu Suning.
January 8th 2018 @ 10:42am
Lionheart said | January 8th 2018 @ 10:42am | ! Report
I doubt SFC would have that much play in their salary cap, if that matters.
January 8th 2018 @ 11:03am
Mike Tuckerman said | January 8th 2018 @ 11:03am | ! Report
There was an interesting piece from Dom Bossi in the SMH over the weekend on how Sydney FC manage the salary cap: http://www.smh.com.au/sport/soccer/sydney-fc/how-graham-arnold-mastered-the-aleague-salary-cap-at-sydney-fc-20180104-h0dm63.html
January 8th 2018 @ 11:14am
Lionheart said | January 8th 2018 @ 11:14am | ! Report
thanks Mike – basically, very fit, fewer injuries, less rotation of players, more carried in squad on lower wage