Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Big Bash preview and prediction

It’s a top of the table clash as the Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers lock horns at the WACA tonight. Here is my full preview, as well as The Prophet’s Pick.

Perth Scorchers (4-1) vs Melbourne Renegades (4-1) at The WACA

Head-to-head: Perth Scorchers 7, Melbourne Renegades 0

Last five: Perth Scorchers 5, Melbourne Renegades 0 Perth Scorchers 13-man squad

Adam Voges (C), Ashton Agar, Will Bosisto, Hilton Cartwright, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Johnson, Michael Klinger, Joel Paris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, David Willey. Melbourne Renegades 13-man squad

Aaron Finch (C), Dwayne Bravo, Tom Cooper, Marcus Harris, Brad Hodge, Brad Hogg, Jon Holland, Tim Ludeman+, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Richardson, Matt Short, Cameron White, Jack Wildermuth

Two of the big guns in BBL7 lock horns with a top of the table tussle between the Scorchers and Renegades at the WACA tonight.

The Scorchers suffered their first loss of the season on Thursday night, going down by 53 runs to the Brisbane Heat.

The Renegades cast aside bitter rivals, the Melbourne Stars, by six wickets at the MCG, as they joined the Scorchers at the top of the table after five rounds.

Big batting battle – Aaron Finch vs Michael Klinger

These two very experienced opening batsmen go head to head again, after Klinger won the first battle between the two in Melbourne just over a week ago.

Since then, Finch has bounced back to form with a bang, with a 51 and 42, in quick time, to help get the Renegades off to flying starts.

Klinger failed for the first time in three games, in the Scorchers’ loss to the Heat, when he was dismissed for 15, giving him 135 runs from his first three games back in the team.

Big bowling battle – Mohammad Nabi vs Mitchell Johnson

Two totally different types of bowler face off here, with the low trajectory off-spinners of Nabi up against the fearsome pace of a local hero in the returning Mitchell Johnson.

Johnson was rested from the Scorchers’ last game, so will be breathing fire to come back and get his side back to winning ways.

Nabi has very tidy figures through five games of 5/104 from 18 overs, and is conceding less than six runs per over.

Ground dynamic – The WACA

The WACA should have a bit of pace and bounce in it for a side visiting from the East in the Renegades. Last match there, the Scorchers chased down a score of 167, a record chase from them at the WACA. I believe a score of 165-170 will be the target for the side batting first.

The Prophet’s pick (11-9) – Melbourne Renegades

“Two heavyweights, I just think the Gades are at full strength while the home side are still missing a couple of big guns. Gades in a close one.”

The Prophet’s 10-unit bank (Running Tally = – 36 Units)