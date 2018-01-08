Strikers join the list of BBL07 contenders

The heat battered western Sydney on Sunday, but their BBL side’s finals prospects have cooled considerably after Rashid Khan starred in Adelaide Strikers’ 25-run win at Spotless Stadium on Sunday.

The Afghani import took two wickets for the fifth straight game to underline his status as one of the most influential imports in this season’s tournament.

While the mercury dropped from 47 degrees to a more bearable 29 by game start, Thunder still felt the heat.

A late-innings onslaught from Khan (16 off 6) and South African Colin Ingram (48 off 31) boosted the Strikers to 7-158 as the visitors pummelled 44 off the final three overs.

The Thunder’s lack of batting depth and power hitting was exposed as they mustered just 9-133.

Adelaide joined the logjam at the top of the ladder, where the Strikers, Melbourne Renegades, Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers have all banked eight points.

The Thunder suffered a fourth loss in six games and on Sunday’s performance look unlikely to mount a finals charge, although captain Shane Watson maintains his side can still make the top four.

Veteran Ben Rohrer (29 off 13) clobbered 23 off the 18th over bowled by Ben Laughlin, but it wasn’t enough against a disciplined Strikers attack.

Leggie Khan (2–21) has emerged as one of the excitement packages of BBL07 and the 19-year-old wove some more bowling magic.

He bowled in-form English opener Jos Buttler (21 off 21) and helped slow the home side’s chase down to a crawl after they made a decent start.

“It was the key wicket, that’s what I was brought on for, to take his wicket,” Khan said.

“I was really happy for that wicket because he’s a destructive batsman.

Thunder’s other top order batsmen Kurtis Patterson (29 off 36) and captain Shane Watson (14 off 16) unable to collar a attack including Khan, Michael Neser (3-29) and Peter Siddle (2-13).

After hitting six fours and a six their powerplay overs, the Thunder could muster just two boundaries in the next ten prior to Rohrer’s late cameo.

Watson was was disappointed his side conceded too may runs at the death and then struggled against an attack headed by Khan, Michael Neser (3-29) and Peter Siddle (2-13).

“We know how important it s to be able to play consistently well in this tournament and tonight they probably got 15 (runs) too many,” Watson said.

“They bowled nicely, they used the conditions well and apart from Ben Rohrer, we weren’t really able to get going.”.

Coming off a rapid-fire 66 in his last game, Ingram belted four sixes and two fours.

Ingram survived a couple of strong lbw appeals, but gave their Innings some much-needed momentum after Alex Carey (34 off 28) was the only Striker to get going in the first ten overs.

Spinners Fawad Ahmed (3-31) and Chris Green (1-22) were the Thunder’s most effective bowlers.