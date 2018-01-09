Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars: BBL07 preview and prediction

The winless Melbourne Stars are in desperate need of a breakthrough when they visit the highflying Adelaide Strikers at the Adelaide Oval. Here is my full preview as well as The Prophet’s pick.

Adelaide Strikers (4-1) vs Melbourne Stars (0-4) at the Adelaide Oval

Head-to-head: Melbourne Stars 4, Adelaide Strikers 2

Last five: Melbourne Stars 3, Adelaide Strikers 2. Adelaide Strikers squad

Travis Head (c), Wes Agar, Alex Carey, Jono Dean, Colin Ingram, Rashid Khan, Ben Laughlin, Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Jake Weatherald, Jonathan Wells, Melbourne Stars squad

John Hastings (c), Michael Beer, Scott Boland, Ben Dunk, James Faulkner, Evan Gulbis, Glenn Maxwell, Kevin Pietersen, Rob Quiney, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Worrall, Luke Wright, Adam Zampa

The high-flying Adelaide Strikers will be looking to add to the Melbourne Stars’ misery when they lock hocks on Tuesday night.

The Strikers powered their way to another win over the Sydney Thunder, taking them to a record of four and one. They are looking in great shape to return to the finals for the first time in two seasons.

The Stars are zero and four and in a huge hole after back-to-back winless performances at home against the Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades.

The Stars have passed 160 just once in four games, as their big name batting line-up has failed to fire, leaving them cast adrift at the bottom of the table alongside the Sixers.

Big batting battle: Luke Wright v Colin Ingram

Both overseas imports, Luke Wright and Colin Ingram are having contrasting tournaments.

Wright has largely repaid the Stars for their faith in him over the years, however, it must be questioned whether his best years are behind him.

Wright struggled last season and has been a non-factor through four games this year, with 71 runs at an average of 17.8.

Colin Ingram has found his feet in the last two games with scores of 66 and 48, giving real quality and power to a Strikers’ middle order in need of some superstar qualities.

Big bowling battle: Rashid Khan v Adam Zampa

Two very good and competitive leg-spin bowlers in Rashid Khan and Adam Zampa will have a big impact on which team takes the spoils.

Khan is a leading contender for player of the tournament through five games, having taken three wickets in every game and conceding less than six runs per over.

Zampa has struggled somewhat this year in a team lacking confidence, having taken just two wickets in the opening four games combined, and conceding over eight runs per over.

Ground dynamic: Adelaide Oval

The Strikers’ attack, having bowled so well in their two games in Adelaide so far this year, probably masks the fact this is still a very good ground for batting.

There is one short square boundary, so expect the batsmen to try and clear the ropes there, while the bowlers try to defend the longer straight boundaries and the longer square side of the field.

The side batting first will be hoping for a score of around 170 to be confident of getting the chocolates.

The Prophet’s pick (12-10): Melbourne Stars

“I’m giving the Stars one last chance, otherwise, they are dead to me.”

The Prophet’s ten-unit bank (running tally = –32 units)