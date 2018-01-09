Australia seeking Test rankings boost

Australia have clambered above England into third spot on the International Cricket Council’s Test rankings, now they will seek to claim South Africa’s place with a series win over the Proteas.

Steve Smith’s side started this summer in fifth place on the ICC’s table but a 4-0 series win over England means they now have 104 points and only trail South Africa (111) and India (124).

Australia start a four-Test series against South Africa on March 1 in Durban, while the Proteas and India are currently squaring off in a three-Test series.

No sequence of results in those seven games will end with Australia taking top spot but Darren Lehmann’s charges will likely sit second if they enjoy a lot of success in South Africa.

“It is going to be a really tough series for us,” Smith told ABC Radio.

“They play really good cricket, particularly at home.

“It is going to be a great challenge for this group but we can take a lot of confidence how we played this summer. We need to take that to South Africa.”

Smith backed his star-studded bowling attack to do the job in South Africa.

“It has been great to have these three (fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood) on the park … Nathan Lyon too,” Smith said.

“The guys have worked so well together and we have achieved something pretty special.”

National selectors will pick the touring party for South Africa before the next Sheffield Shield round, with Cameron Bancroft expected to be retained at the top of the order.

Some Test players and coaches will skip the upcoming Twenty20 tri-series against England and New Zealand to arrive early in Johannesburg.

LATEST ICC TEST RANKINGS

* 1. India (124 points)

* 2. South Africa (111)

* 3. Australia (104)

* 4. New Zealand (100)

* 5. England (99)

* 6. Sri Lanka (94)

* 7. Pakistan (88)

* 8. West Indies (72)

* 9. Bangladesh (72)

* 10. Zimbabwe (1)