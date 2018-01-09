Australian Test cricket’s 99 club

Were it not for a no ball during the just completed Ashes series, David Warner would have become the 23rd Australian Test player to get out one short of a ton in Test cricket.

It’s the club that no Test player wants to be in, but it happens.

Two of Warner’s current Test teammates are members. Mitchell Starc scored a career-best 99 against India in 2013, while Shaun Marsh fell one short of a century against India in 2014.

Greg Blewett and Simon Katich have a special place in the club. They are the only Australian Test players to be dismissed on 99 twice in Test cricket.

Shane Warne famously had a rush of blood on 99 against New Zealand at the WACA in 2001, being caught in the deep. It was the closest he would ever come to a Test century.

For the record, the full list of Australian players to have been dismissed on 99 in Test cricket is below.

Clem Hill (vs England, 1902)

Charles Macartney (vs England, 1912)

Arthur Chipperfield (vs England, 1934)

Bill Brown (vs India 1948)

Keith Miller (vs England 1951)

Arthur Morris (vs South Africa 1953)

Colin McDonald (vs South Africa, 1957)

Bob Cowper (vs England, 1965)

Ian Chappell (vs India, 1969)

Ross Edwards (vs England, 1975)

Kim Hughes (vs England, 1979)

Dean Jones (vs New Zealand, 1989)

Mark Waugh (vs England, 1993)

Michael Slater (vs New Zealand, 1993)

Greg Blewett (vs West Indies, 1997 and vs New Zealand, 1997)

Shane Warne (vs New Zealand, 2001)

Matthew Hayden (vs India, 2003)

Simon Katich (vs India, 2004 and vs West Indies, 2009)

Justin Langer (vs West Indies, 2005)

Ricky Ponting (vs South Africa, 2008)

Mitchell Starc (vs India, 2013)

Shaun Marsh (vs West Indies, 2014)

Another three Australian Test players – Matthew Elliott, Steve Waugh and Steve Smith – have been dismissed one short of a double century. Elliott’s 199 against England in 1997 was his one chance at a double century in Test cricket.

Waugh made 199 in a Test against the West Indies in 1999 but had reached the magic 200 milestone once earlier in his Test career – his famous innings to help bring down the West Indies dynasty in 1995.

Smith was dismissed for 199 in a Test against the Windies in 2015 but has since scored two Test double-centuries, both against England, including his highest career score of 239 in this summer’s Ashes series.

Finally, there are two Australian players who’ve been left stranded one short of a milestone due to the running out of their batting partners. Steve Waugh scored 99 not out against England in 1995 and the great Don Bradman scored 299 not out against South Africa in 1932.