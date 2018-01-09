BBL Big Bash live scores, blog: Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars

It’s set to be another Big Bash League blockbuster when the red-hot Adelaide Strikers host the embattled Melbourne Stars at the Adelaide Oval. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:10pm (AEDT).

Ah, the Melbourne Stars. The perennial underperformers of the BBL have failed to fire a shot in this campaign – yet to register a win after four starts. On paper, they have one of the best rosters in the league, yet, much like the Sydney Sixers, have been somewhat insipid thus far.

Glenn Maxwell is one of the keys for Steven Fleming’s side, and this may be his last game of the season, with an impending call-up to the Australian ODI side in the works.

Kevin Pietersen has been solid but unspectacular, while Ben Dunk only has one score above 30 in five innings. Marcus Stoinis has been perhaps the sole positive for the Melbourne side, a crash-hot 99 against Perth two weeks ago nearly stealing an unlikely victory.

It doesn’t get any easier for the Stars as they look to get off the mark in this tournament. Their opposition tonight is second on the table, and possess perhaps the most versatile bowling unit in BBL cricket.

Ben Laughlin, Rashid Khan and Billy Stanlake have been outstanding this season, and provide world-class T20 overs for skipper Travis Head. This bowling trio has somewhat glossed over a relatively misfiring top order – where they’re yet to string together a perfect batting performance.

This game will be won int he powerplay. The Strikers have a happy knack of taking early wickets in the first six overs, and the Stars have an awful knack of losing them.

Prediction

Luke Wright and Ben Dunk have a big job to do at the top of the Stars batting order. If they can navigate that phase of the game wicketless, they can set a platform to launch – and if that happens, they have the firepower to win it.

Melbourne Stars to get off the mark with a close win.

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:10pm (AEDT).