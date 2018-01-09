BBL Big Bash live scores, blog: Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars

It’s set to be another Big Bash League blockbuster when the red-hot Adelaide Strikers host the embattled Melbourne Stars at the Adelaide Oval. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:10pm (AEDT).
Ah, the Melbourne Stars. The perennial underperformers of the BBL have failed to fire a shot in this campaign – yet to register a win after four starts. On paper, they have one of the best rosters in the league, yet, much like the Sydney Sixers, have been somewhat insipid thus far.
Glenn Maxwell is one of the keys for Steven Fleming’s side, and this may be his last game of the season, with an impending call-up to the Australian ODI side in the works.
Kevin Pietersen has been solid but unspectacular, while Ben Dunk only has one score above 30 in five innings. Marcus Stoinis has been perhaps the sole positive for the Melbourne side, a crash-hot 99 against Perth two weeks ago nearly stealing an unlikely victory.
It doesn’t get any easier for the Stars as they look to get off the mark in this tournament. Their opposition tonight is second on the table, and possess perhaps the most versatile bowling unit in BBL cricket.
Ben Laughlin, Rashid Khan and Billy Stanlake have been outstanding this season, and provide world-class T20 overs for skipper Travis Head. This bowling trio has somewhat glossed over a relatively misfiring top order – where they’re yet to string together a perfect batting performance.
This game will be won int he powerplay. The Strikers have a happy knack of taking early wickets in the first six overs, and the Stars have an awful knack of losing them.
Prediction
Luke Wright and Ben Dunk have a big job to do at the top of the Stars batting order. If they can navigate that phase of the game wicketless, they can set a platform to launch – and if that happens, they have the firepower to win it.
Melbourne Stars to get off the mark with a close win.
10:36pm
Damo said | 10:36pm |
Wow. I’ve seen Pakistani teams put in more effort on the take than this.
10:36pm
Mattw said | 10:36pm |
Lol that drop by maxwell, training with Hazlewood for catches?
10:35pm
Nick Kelland said | 10:35pm |
18.4 Overs Bowled:
STR: 2/146
Carey 60 (54)
Ingram 15 (11)
Zampa throws his 3rd ball wide and outside off stump. Ingram skies it – and Coleman drops another catch. The Stars sink as Carey swipes Zampa over the midwicket fence to finish 60*.
Game over.
10:33pm
Nick Kelland said | 10:33pm |
End of over 18:
STR: 2/144
Carey 52 (50)
Ingram 14 (9)
Stoinis bowls his 4th, and Ingram says “g’day” – and spanks it over midwicket for six. Great shot. Slower ball to follow, and Ingram punches a single. Single to Carey on the 4th, who will be keen to get some red ink here. Wide ball on the 3rd, so Stoinis will have to re-bowl it. Next ball is another slower one, and Ingram swats it back over his head for a 4. Next ball, and it’s another wide. It is sad to see the demise of this super talented Stars outfit. As I type this, Maxwell drops a skied ball from Ingram. End of the over – 16 off.
10:26pm
Nick Kelland said | 10:26pm |
End of over 16:
STR: 1/128
Carey 51 (48)
Ingram 1 (4)
Zampa bowls, two wides and a single off it – as Ingram gets off the mark with a nudge into the vacant midwicket region.
10:23pm
Nick Kelland said | 10:23pm |
End of over 16:
STR: 1/125
Carey 50 (47)
Head 43 (28)
Carey brings up his 50 off the last ball of the over – it comes from 46 rocks. The Strikers are on the home stretch now.
10:21pm
Nick Kelland said | 10:21pm |
WICKET!
Travis Head – 53 (31) – Ct. Faulkner, Bowled Stoinis.
STR 2/124
Slower ball, and Heads’ pull shot goes straight up. Faulkner takes an outstanding catch over his right shoulder running backwards to see the Strikers skipper off.
10:20pm
Nick Kelland said | 10:20pm |
STR: 1/124
Carey 49 (44)
Head 53 (30)
This could be over quite quickly now. Stoinis comes back, and Head puts him over mid off for six straight up. Then, he nicks one through the vacant slips region to bring up his 50 off just 30 balls. Top stuff.