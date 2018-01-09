 

BBL Big Bash live scores, blog: Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars

Nick Kelland Roar Guru

By , Nick Kelland is a Roar Guru

Tagged:
 , , , , , ,

51 Have your say

    LIVE SCORES

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

     

    Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Stars

    Adelaide Oval, January 9, 2018

    Match 23 - KFC T20 Big Bash League 2017/2018

    		  
    Melbourne Stars 1st Inn 6/151
    Adelaide Strikers 1st Inn 2/152
    Melbourne Stars won the toss and elected to bat.
    Adelaide Strikers win by 8 wickets
    Adelaide Strikers Over: 18.4  RR: 7.24
    Batsmen Runs B 4s 6s SR
    A.T. Carey* 59 52 4 1 113.46
    C.A. Ingram 15 11 1 1 136.36
    Melbourne Stars
    Bowlers O M R W Econ
    M.P. Stoinis 4.0 0 47 1 11.75
    A. Zampa* 3.4 0 24 0 6.55
    Last Wicket: T.M. Head, 53 (c. Faulkner b. Stoinis) - 2/124

    View full scoreboard

    It’s set to be another Big Bash League blockbuster when the red-hot Adelaide Strikers host the embattled Melbourne Stars at the Adelaide Oval. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:10pm (AEDT).

    Ah, the Melbourne Stars. The perennial underperformers of the BBL have failed to fire a shot in this campaign – yet to register a win after four starts. On paper, they have one of the best rosters in the league, yet, much like the Sydney Sixers, have been somewhat insipid thus far.

    Glenn Maxwell is one of the keys for Steven Fleming’s side, and this may be his last game of the season, with an impending call-up to the Australian ODI side in the works.

    Kevin Pietersen has been solid but unspectacular, while Ben Dunk only has one score above 30 in five innings. Marcus Stoinis has been perhaps the sole positive for the Melbourne side, a crash-hot 99 against Perth two weeks ago nearly stealing an unlikely victory.

    It doesn’t get any easier for the Stars as they look to get off the mark in this tournament. Their opposition tonight is second on the table, and possess perhaps the most versatile bowling unit in BBL cricket.

    Ben Laughlin, Rashid Khan and Billy Stanlake have been outstanding this season, and provide world-class T20 overs for skipper Travis Head. This bowling trio has somewhat glossed over a relatively misfiring top order – where they’re yet to string together a perfect batting performance.

    This game will be won int he powerplay. The Strikers have a happy knack of taking early wickets in the first six overs, and the Stars have an awful knack of losing them.

    Prediction
    Luke Wright and Ben Dunk have a big job to do at the top of the Stars batting order. If they can navigate that phase of the game wicketless, they can set a platform to launch – and if that happens, they have the firepower to win it.

    Melbourne Stars to get off the mark with a close win.

    Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:10pm (AEDT).

    We are giving away $500 now and $10,000 in the Club Roar Awards for the best backyard sporting moments this summer!
    See the terms and submit your videos here!