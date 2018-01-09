Five takes from Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers

The Hobart Hurricanes made it three straight victories on Monday night with a five-run triumph over the winless Sydney Sixers. Here are five talking points from the match.

1. Hurricanes squeak past Sixers

Despite a brilliant 61 not out off 31 balls from Sam Billings, the Sixers fell narrowly short of reaching the Hurricanes’ 6 for 170, slumping to their sixth straight loss in BBL07.

The Hurricanes had been propelled by 42 from D’Arcy Short and 41 from Matthew Wade, before late cameos from Dan Christian (28 from 14 balls) and Simon Milenko (22 from 10 balls) gave them the late rush they needed in an innings which stuttered at times.

The win sees the Hurricanes on the cusp of the top four at three and two as they look to break their four-year finals drought.

The Sixers were much improved from their disastrous showing in Geelong, however remain rooted firmly to the bottom of the table.

2. Wade’s new role suits

Matthew Wade is the sort of player who thrives on extra responsibility and he looks like he has rediscovered his mojo somewhat batting at number three.

The Hurricanes could go one step further and open with Wade because George Bailey is too low at number five and makeshift opener Alex Doolan hasn’t provided much impact.

Wade took Jackson Bird on early in the powerplay and played with more freedom than he has throughout the summer as he has often scratched his way around searching for form.

3. Hot and cold Mills

The Hobart Hurricanes knew what they were getting in Tymal Mills, with the big left-arm quick having moments of brilliance and brain explosions in the same game.

Mills has been a T20 gun for a couple of years, having played for no less than eleven different franchises around the world. Mills took two key wickets last night, removing Nic Maddinson and Jordan Silk, however nearly lost the plot in the final over as Sam Billings turned 18 runs required from three balls into six runs from the final ball.

Mills then served up a pretty average last ball which probably should have been dispatched into the stands like the previous two. He has 4/197 through five games at an economy rate over nine and while the Hurricanes would have known he can be expensive, they will be looking for a little more control in the second half of the tournament.

4. Abbott bounces back

Sean Abbott bounced back to form last night for a bowling attack desperately needing some impact, with his 3/27 from four overs dragging the Hurricanes total right back, before a late rush saw them escape to 170.

Abbott took 20 wickets in BBL06, however, has struggled through the previous five games this year with only three wickets at 52 and an economy rate over nine runs per over.

In tournament format, sometimes it’s hard to get form back quickly as the games come thick and fast, so it was good to see Abbot execute some of his skills with changes of pace and length, accounting for D’Arcy Short, Ben McDermott and George Bailey.

5. Roy’s nightmare over

This could be the last we see of Jason Roy in Sixers’ colours after two very disappointing BBL campaigns.

Roy now links up with England’s ODI side, where it wouldn’t surprise me one bit if he reeled off a massive score in the first game, such is the nature of opening the batting in cricket.

You can’t be critical of the Sixers’ pursuit of Roy given his strong International record in T20 and 50-over cricket for England, however, things haven’t worked out as planned.

Roy has looked completely bereft of confidence and maybe he felt the pressure of being the key overseas player in a struggling side.

Roy managed a miserable 62 runs from six games, passing 20 just once, and next year the Sixers need to redirect their recruitment to fall in line with many other franchises.