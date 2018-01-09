Usman Khawaja should open the batting in South Africa

Despite Australia’s 4-0 Ashes victory over England, there should still be a number of changes for the upcoming tour of South Africa.

Peter Handscomb was dropped for the Perth Test, after his unusual technique was exploited by the English bowlers. Cameron Bancroft, who impressed in his first Test in Brisbane with an excellent 82, has struggled since, with his next highest score being 27.

Neither should go to South Africa and should instead play out the remainder of the Shield season and hopefully find some form.

Rather than bringing in a new batsman, Australia should get Usman Khawaja to open the batting with David Warner, with Steve Smith to move up to three. The Sheffield Shield’s leading run-scorer, Glenn Maxwell, then comes in at four.

As for the remainder of the squad, Joe Burns is the ideal option for the reserve batsman, with over 500 runs at the halfway point of the Shield season and the ability to bat anywhere between one and six.

Chadd Sayers and Jackson Bird have been dominating Shield cricket for the past few seasons, and should go as the reserve fast bowlers. Jon Holland should go as the reserve spinner, while Alex Carey should go as the reserve wicketkeeper.