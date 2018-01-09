Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners: A-League live scores, blog

The Newcastle Jets and Central Coast Mariners meet in Newcastle for one of the A-League’s biggest rivalry matches. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:50pm (AEDT).
I just can’t get used to calling one of the best clashes on the A-League fixtures list the M1 derby. It will always be the F3 derby to me and probably most.
Newcastle come off the back of a wonderful display against Sydney last week, pinching a point when at times they looked like stealing all three.
The Mariners also did well in week 14, stealing a point from the ever-improving Victory. Paul Okon wasn’t ecstatic, yet any time a point is gained by his young and stretched squad, there must be some sense of satisfaction.
The battle for the north coast will be frantic and willing as it always is, as Newcastle look to keep pace with Sydney who leads by eleven points at this stage, while the Mariners aim to temporarily move into sixth place on goal difference.
With both teams affected by absences for a variety of reasons, there is a sense of unpredictability about this clash. This is three very gettable points for both clubs and a cracking game for the fans to savour.
Prediction
I’m with Newcastle in this one, feeling that they have more scoring potential up front.
Newcastle 2 – Central Coast 1.
Catch all the action on The Roar from 7:50pm (AEDT).
10:39pm
Griffo said | 10:39pm | ! Report
At time we seemed off key, stray passes and communication breakdowns, but the Mariners were putting pressure on in midfield and created and had a few decent chances but don’t have the quality to put it in the net.
Stupid to receive that second yellow: Okon was up and protesting before the ref blew the whistle so I think that says as much that it was worth a yellow. Rose protesting is what makes it absurd.
Professional fouling has really got out of hand this season. Every team is guilty of it.
Still once down to ten players Mariners were playing for the draw and let us back into the game more than I would have thought given we were not playing well in general.
Still what is that cliché? Good teams make those draws into wins.
Rodriguez looks handy. Word is that Devante Clut’s contract isn’t going to be renewed. Maybe Merrick will sign Rodriquez under the cap and hopefully keep Vargas on for another year?
Imagine O’Donovan, Nabbout, Vargas, Petratos, and Rodriquez up front and healthy?
Jets back to an eight point gap on Sydney. Jets need to keep winning and hope Sydney slip a few games during ACL.
Arnold has the squad juggling and quality backup to make that an unlikely prospect, with a quality import outside of the ACL squad, too.
10:44pm
Kangajets said | 10:44pm | ! Report
Jets were second to the ball all night
Don’t know how they won
The crowd was electric.
Ugly but beautiful
10:33pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 10:33pm | ! Report
Woo hoo hoo hooooooooo – THAT’S THE WAY IT’S GONNA BEEE, LITTLE DARLIN’! YOU’LL GO RIDING ON THE HORSES, YEAH, YEAH!
What a night. What a game (not actually that good). What a result. What a performance! Thank you Newcastle, this is the team we have been waiting for for years!
10:46pm
Griffo said | 10:46pm | ! Report
Yep Karlo, it has been a long time coming and it isn’t even the first squad. 13 123 Not bad but a sizeable Mariner supporter base made it there tonight.
I liked how the crowd was singing along to Horses at the end. Nice little derby play there by the Jets 😉
Also good to see the active support groups united amd making it happen over in Bay 1.
Late this afternoon it looked like the storm front may have made the match officials consider alternatives but it dissipates during the evening more often than not only to leave a nice light show tot the north. No danger to the ground, really.
10:07pm
Midfielder said | 10:07pm | ! Report
Double post mods you are kidding…
What a silly, foolish words escape me Rose 70 meters out from goal and on a yellow…
What annoys me is the inconsistency of our refs… can recall a game last week when player wearing the arm band sitting on a yellow does a shirt pull far more obvious than Rose and its a free…
We need a striker how we lost O’Donvan I don’t know but would love him in this side.
10:46pm
Kangajets said | 10:46pm | ! Report
Mariners were brilliant tonight .
Jets were outplayed totally.
Pulsating derby crowd too
11:52pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 11:52pm | ! Report
Didn’t feel for a second Jets were outplayed tonight Kanga. Jets weren’t particular good for 70 minutes, but I never felt like Mariners were going to win that. Not for a single second.
Crowd was sensational.
10:06pm
10:06pm
Nemesis said | 10:06pm | ! Report
Thoroughly entertaining 90′. CCM desperately unlucky, but we keep saying that too often. It’s time for their players to realise they’re professionals & they have to be more clinical with their finishing. But, the process is right, so that’s always a good sign.
If the process is creating lots of goal chances, I reckon it’s far more reason for optimism than a process that creates few chances but you jag a lucky goal.
Jets were average by their recent standard, but they keep winning.
The ladder doesn’t lie. Sydney & Jets the 2 standout teams.
10:48pm
Kangajets said | 10:48pm | ! Report
Pulsating derby crowd
Mariners were the better team but u don’t score u don’t win
This is why we love the A league.
9:54pm
Stuart Thomas said | 9:54pm | ! Report
What a wonderful game and a great advertisement for the A-League in front of more than 13,000 people in Newcastle.
The Mariners were the better team for much of the game, however their inability to put the ball in the net continues to hamper their progress. There were a few good saves yet the Mariners do far better in the mid-field than they do up front.
The Jets will be pleased with the win yet Ernie Merrick will be looking for more moving forward. Despite having much class out of play, the Jets are still looking like a top three team at this stage of the season. They weren’t at their best tonight yet found a way to win. Heaven knows what they could do at full strength and the new man looked excellent.
A great game and a sad ending for the Mariners. Well played both teams and lets head to Perth for the next game.
Final Score
Newcastle Jets 2 Central Coast Mariners 0
10:29pm
Kangajets said | 10:29pm | ! Report
That’s the ugliest but sweetest win
Glen Moss fantastic
Patro Rodriguez s new hero
Central coast should have won by 3
But gotta take your chances
11:33pm
Griffo said | 11:33pm | ! Report
To think Merrick almost signed him but went for Vargas instead.
11:58pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 11:58pm | ! Report
I know! not sure they’ve gotten that one right to be honest.
BUT, with Vargas and Pato together. Wow.
10:34pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 10:34pm | ! Report
What a great night. Every time Rodriguez had the ball, the crowd was as electric as the lightning bolts around the ground. Amazing.
10:49pm
Kangajets said | 10:49pm | ! Report
Karlo
The horses was gold
11:53pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 11:53pm | ! Report
The Horses was brilliant.
And entirely planned.
Delicious.
10:51pm
Griffo said | 10:51pm | ! Report
We usually anticipate how new signings will go with their first touches.
Rodriguez kept the ball, rolled it then made a break for the box with four opponents around him then layed it off.
Crowd around us reacted like he had a shot on goal. And did so every time he touched the ball there after.
Kids have a new favourite player.
Hopefully a sign of things to come.
His goal was well taken. Inside the keeper and right post from central left, no less. 😎
9:48pm
Stuart Thomas said | 9:48pm | ! Report
Full Time
94‘ – The F3 derby is done and the Jets have beaten an unlucky Central Coast Mariners two goals to nil.
Newcastle Jets : 2
Central Coast Mariners: 0
9:46pm
Stuart Thomas said | 9:46pm | ! Report
94‘ – I think it is official…………………..Newcastle is back, great crowd and a great team.
Newcastle Jets : 2
Central Coast Mariners: 0
9:45pm
Stuart Thomas said | 9:45pm | ! Report
Goal
92‘ – What an intro to the A-League. Rodriguez steals a loose pass and finishes clinically. Great goal.
Newcastle Jets : 2
Central Coast Mariners: 0
9:44pm
Stuart Thomas said | 9:44pm | ! Report
Yellow Card
91‘ – Andrew Houle with a cheap indesrcetion.
Newcastle Jets : 1
Central Coast Mariners: 0