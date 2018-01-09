Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners: A-League live scores, blog

The Newcastle Jets and Central Coast Mariners meet in Newcastle for one of the A-League’s biggest rivalry matches. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:50pm (AEDT).

I just can’t get used to calling one of the best clashes on the A-League fixtures list the M1 derby. It will always be the F3 derby to me and probably most.

Newcastle come off the back of a wonderful display against Sydney last week, pinching a point when at times they looked like stealing all three.

The Mariners also did well in week 14, stealing a point from the ever-improving Victory. Paul Okon wasn’t ecstatic, yet any time a point is gained by his young and stretched squad, there must be some sense of satisfaction.

The battle for the north coast will be frantic and willing as it always is, as Newcastle look to keep pace with Sydney who leads by eleven points at this stage, while the Mariners aim to temporarily move into sixth place on goal difference.

With both teams affected by absences for a variety of reasons, there is a sense of unpredictability about this clash. This is three very gettable points for both clubs and a cracking game for the fans to savour.

Prediction

I’m with Newcastle in this one, feeling that they have more scoring potential up front.

Newcastle 2 – Central Coast 1.

Catch all the action on The Roar from 7:50pm (AEDT).