NFL wild card round results

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is still a joy to watch. (dbking / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)

We’ve reached the pointy end of the American football season, and with the wild card round completed we are just a few weeks away from the Super Bowl.

Tennessee Titans 22 defeated Kansas City Chiefs 21

This was the classic game of two halves. The Chiefs have been inconsistent all season and they showed that again at home to the Titans.

Quarterback Alex Smith was at his very best in the first half throwing for 152 yards with touchdowns to RB Kareem Hunt and TE Travis Kelce. Which had them in front 21-3 at the break.

Kelce took a head knock late in the half and wouldn’t return under the concussion protocol.

That seemed to put an end to the juggernaut.

The Titans were sensational in the second half.

Mid-way through the third quarter, quarterback Marcus Mariota threw a touchdown pass, which bounced off a Chiefs defender and back into Mariota’s arms for a 6-yard touchdown It is only the third time in history a quarterback has recorded a touchdown pass to himself.

RB Derrick Henry had a day to remember, rushing for 156 yards and a touchdown, in a dominant performance from the Alabama product.

A bullet-pass from Mariota to WR Eric Decker late in the fourth quarter gave the Titans the lead.

The Chiefs had chances in the final few minutes, but the Titans defence was incredible. Led by Kevin Byard and Wesley Woodyard, no one was getting past them.

The Titans move on to play the New England Patriots in the Divisional Round.

Atlanta Falcons 26 defeated Los Angeles Rams 13

This game didn’t quite live up to the pre-game hype.

In the end, it was the boot of kicker Matt Bryant that made all the difference with four field goals and two extra points after touchdowns.

The LA Rams were solid favourites in this one. Quarterback Jared Goff in only his second year, couldn’t find enough to get his team across the line against the well drilled Falcons, led by quarterback Matty Ryan.

A touchdown to RB Devonta Freeman gave the Falcons a 13-0 lead early in the second quarter. But, a late touchdown to rookie wide receiver Cooper Kupp reduced to margin to 13-10 heading into the break.

Two field goals from Bryant and one from the Rams kicker Sam Ficken had the game poised at 19-13 inside the final six minutes. That would be as close as the Rams would get.

Wide receiver Mohamed Sanu found a crease and ran for 22 yards to set up a touchdown for wide receiver Julio Jones.

The Rams had their chances in the final minutes but couldn’t find the same form that had many pundits talking about a long playoff run.

The Falcons move on to play the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round.

Jacksonville Jaguars 10 defeated Buffalo Bills 3

The Jags defence was at its scintillating best on Monday morning when they held the Bills to just three points. It is the eighth time this season they have held a team under 10 points, winning all eight games in the process.

The only touchdown of the game came late in the third quarter when quarterback Blake Bortles threw a one-yard pass to TE Ben Koyack.

Incredibly, Bortles threw for 87 yards and rushed for 88 of his own. He led from the front all game and showed why the Jags have built this team around him.

RB LeSean McCoy was excellent on a losing team. He totalled 119 yards for the day and had chances to take his team into week two. But it wasn’t to be for the former Philadelphia Eagles star.

The Jags will need to improve on offense if they are any chance next week.

The Jags move on to play Pittsburgh Steelers in the Divisional Round.

New Orleans Saints 31 defeated Carolina Panthers 26

The final score was flattering to the Panthers. Everything they tried all game wasn’t good enough for the playoffs.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees was at his best, completing 22/33 passes for 376 yards.

WR Michael Thomas had eight receptions for 131 yards. He ran rings around his opposition and looked very comfortable in his first playoff game.

A 56-yard touchdown to Rookie Christian McCaffrey gave the Panthers hope late in the game, but it was never going to be their night.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was sacked three times in the final drive to ensure the Saints moved on to week two.

The Saints move on to play Minnesota Vikings in the Divisional Round.