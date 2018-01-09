NRL’s 2018 premiership a tale of two 7s

This year’s NRL premiership is likely to come down to two men, who will both be wearing the number 7 jersey, and looking to make an impact on teams that did very well without them last year.

Cooper Cronk and Johnathan Thurston have been the two dominant halfbacks of the decade, and their influence on their respective teams may well decide this year’s premiers.

Both are effectively new additions to their clubs, with Cronk leaving Melbourne for the Roosters, and Thurston returning from injury to a team that made the grand final without him.

So who has the biggest impact?

Cronk’s move has been the most talked about player transfer in recent memory, with most pundits believing he would pull up stumps after taking home the silverware in 2017. The competitive fire has not gone out, however, and he joins the tri-colours in a move which forced club stalwart Mitchell Pearce to head up the coast to Newcastle.

After a top-two finish in 2017, Trent Robinson will be desperately hoping that Cronk can provide the polish that Pearce couldn’t, and turn an excellent regular season team into a legitimate title threat.

Of course, whether Cronk can fit seamlessly into a new structure, after being in the Melbourne system for his entire career, remains to be seen. Punters are backing him though, with the Roosters coming into premiership favouritism on the back of his signing. It’s hard to argue with their logic, as the Roosters look a decidedly better team with Cronk steering the ship.

It seems odd to consider Thurston an addition to the Cowboys team, but after missing the back half of the 2017 with a shoulder injury, that’s exactly what he will be.

What will be most pleasing for Paul Green is how well his team lifted without their superstar halfback. Granted, they probably shouldn’t have even made the finals, but once there, Michael Morgan and Jason Taumalolo took their games to a new level, and their teammates followed.

If Green can help them maintain this form in 2018, then throw Thurston, Matt Scott and Jordan McLean on top, he will be confident he can go one better than last year.

The big question for Green, though, is whether Morgan can still be the dominant player he was in the finals with Thurston back in the team. The coach needs to find a way to let both play to their strengths.

There are too many question marks over the other contenders. Can Melbourne compete at the same level without Cronk? Can the Broncos win without a recognised seven? Is it too early for Penrith, and too late for the Sharks? Is Josh Hodgson too important for the Raiders? What influence will Jarryd Hayne have on the Eels?

Injuries always play their part, but the Roosters and Cowboys seem best placed at this stage. Which of the champion halfbacks can take everything their team achieved last year, and add the cherry on top?

For mine, it’s Thurston. His will be the smoother transition, with the more immediate result. Cronk will take some time to adjust, and 2019 may more likely be his year. It will be fascinating to watch.