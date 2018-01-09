Perth Glory vs Melbourne City: A-League live scores

Pressure on the Perth Glory seems to be increasing with every passing game, but things won’t get much easier when they host a slightly out of sorts Melbourne City. Join The Roar for live scores from 10pm (AEDT).

After winning just three of their first ten games, two straight wins seemed to get Perth back into something resembling form. However, they have given up nine goals to nothing in the last fortnight and badly need to restore some confidence against Melbourne.

A trip to face league leaders Sydney FC in Round 13 was never going to be easy, but a six-nothing hiding wasn’t what Perth were looking for. Nor was a three-nil drubbing at the hands of Adelaide United back on home soil last week.

Their defence has been woeful to say the least and their attack not much better. Perth need to find a way to play a more positive brand of football, with only 15 goals to their name in 14 games.

Of course, that could be improved by sharpening their defence. It comes as no surprise that is now the worst in the competition after the last fortnight.

A huge casualty ward including Xavi Torres, Shane Lowry, Mitch Nichols and Scott Neville isn’t helping their cause, but there are no excuses for giving up nine goals in two weeks.

Melbourne City are sitting up in third spot, and while that’s a distant 16 competition points behind Sydney FC – and five behind the Newcastle Jets in second – they have played a reasonable quality of football at times this year.

Losing three of their last five has ensured they would be brought back to the pack though, after they were locked in battle with Newcastle for second.

They sit just two points ahead of Adelaide and crosstown rivals the Victory after those three losses, although they picked up a much-needed victory against bottom-of-the-table Wellington Phoenix last week.

The 2-1 scoreline was far from convincing for a City team who have been heavily reliant on Ross McCormack in attack. He sits second for total goals, still five behind Sydney FC’s Bobo with ten, but having scored more than half of City’s goals for the season.

He needs support, but in a match like this against a struggling defence like Perth’s, the Scot could have a field day.

Prediction

City are in need of another win to stay in touch with Newcastle in second, while Perth are showing no signs of life. This could be another thrashing.

City 3 – Glory 0.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of this A-League game from 10pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment below.