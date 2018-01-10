Alex De Minaur vs Damir Dzumhur: Sydney International live scores, blog

Aussie Alex De Minaur takes on Damir Dzumhur for a place in the quarter-finals of the Sydney International. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 3:45pm (AEDT).

De Minaur’s stock continues to rise courtesy of another impressive performance against Spaniard Fernando Verdasco yesterday afternoon.

Despite being just 18 years of age, De Minaur played with a maturity beyond his years en route to a straight-sets victory over a former Australian Open semi-finalist.

Now, De Minaur faces another tough test against Dzumhur, who unlike Verdasco, enjoyed a solid 2017 season winning two ATP tour titles in Russia.

Throw in another ATP tour final appearance at the 2017 Winston-Salem Open and it is clear to see that Dzumhur enjoyed a career-best season, which sees him ranked among the best 30 players on the planet.

Over the past two seasons, Dzumhur has enjoyed notable victories over world class opposition such as Stan Wawrinka, Alexander Zverev and Rafael Nadal, proving that the Bosnian now ranks as one of the more dangerous players on tour.

Despite this, De Minaur certainly has confidence on his side this summer. Victories over Steve Johnson, Milos Raonic and Verdasco will have the young Aussie believing that he has what it takes to beat some of the more established players on the ATP tour.

If De Minaur can continue to replicate his steely determination and impressive shotmaking prowess, then he is a chance of adding another big scalp to his growing list of wins.

Prediction

On form, De Minaur perhaps faces the toughest test of his young career to date. Dzumhur enters the Sydney International off the back of a strong 2017 season and the in-form Bosnian should provide De Minaur with a stern examination.

But given De Minaur’s impressive performances of late, it wouldn’t surprise to see the Aussie record another win on home soil given that momentum is on his side.

De Minaur in three sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this second round match from around 4pm (AEDT) or at the completion of Garbine Muguruza and Kiki Bertens on the Ken Rosewall Arena.