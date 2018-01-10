Bayliss prepares England for the future

England cricket coach Trevor Bayliss has warned defeats and disappointment could be the short-term price of building a Test team capable of winning the Ashes Down Under.

Bayliss responded to a 4-0 defeat in Australia by setting the timeline for his own departure, insisting he will neither seek nor sign a new deal when his contract expires in September 2019.

But he has also vowed to keep his mind firmly on the future.

The 55-year-old Sydneysider understands competing against Australia in Australia is “the holy grail” for English cricket and, although he will not be around when they tour again in 2021, forging a side for that tour is one of his priorities.

New arrivals to the Test team could now be selected as much on potential as any immediate impact they might have, weakening the present for future ambition.

It is a bold and admirable intention, but with series against Pakistan and India this summer and a home Ashes contest representing Bayliss’ final hurrah, it also represents a considerable risk.

Paying punters and host venues might prove harder to sell on the virtues of Bayliss’ blueprint, but he has a strong case to make.

“I want to leave the job having helped England into a position of strength going forward not just look after results for me,” he said.

“It has never been about me. It is about the team you are working for and making them as good as possible in the future.

“If in four years’ time the away Ashes series is our holy grail then you are better off making some changes well in advance and giving some of those guys time to bed themselves into the team rather than waiting a couple of years and giving them 12 months’ experience.

“It is a juggling act. Some of these little-bit-older guys that have been the best performers over a period of time in county cricket, if they can’t come up to scratch at this level, well then the next option is to pick some of those exciting young players.

“Even though their performances at county level may not be quite up to some of the older guys, put them in and get them the experience early.

“If that means we happen to lose one or two series because of that experience, that’s what we’ve got to put up with. We’ve got to be hard and tough enough to take that on the chin if it does occur.”

Bayliss is also championing the idea of trialling Kookaburra balls in the county championship, just as Cricket Australia trialled England’s preferred Dukes brand in the Sheffield Shield.

More overseas trips for England’s development sides also meets with his approval.