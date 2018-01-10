BBL Big Bash live scores: Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes

In what could be one of the most important BBL07 games, the Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes will clash at the Gabba with huge finals implications potentially to come from the match. Join The Roar for live scores from 7:40pm (AEDT).
Both sides sit on the edge of the top four as we move into the second half of the season and a win here could create a four-point turnaround situation on the ladder.
The Hurricanes had a shocking start to their season, losing the first two games, before turning around and winning three straight.
That revival has been sparked by D’Arcy Short, who has racked up scores of 97, 96 and 42. It’s been brute force from the Hobart opener, who has thrown his hand up for Australian T20 selection ahead of a tri-series against England and New Zealand.
Short has had little support from the rest of the Hobart order though. Matthew Wade and George Bailey have looked good in patches, but they are still a ways off being able to compete with competition front-runners the Perth Scorchers.
Their bowling too, has been wasteful at times, with the side giving up 13 of a required 18 runs from the final three balls against the Sixers in their last match.
If that bowling continues to be off the mark and wayward, the Heat’s powerful batting line-up will take full toll on a Gabba wicket which is quicker than many others around the country.
Brendon McCullum has been hitting the ball well and while he hasn’t made heaps of runs, he is always dangerous at the top of the order. Throw in the powerful middle order trio of Alex Ross, Joe Burns and all-rounder Ben Cutting and you start to get an idea of why they are sitting in fourth spot.
The problem for the Heat has at times been their pace bowling, and like the Hurricanes, they will need to tighten things up if they want to win here.
Prediction
The Hurricanes have been in hot form, but much of their performance comes down to the form of D’Arcy Short. If he can go big again, then they might take the win, but the Heat are always a strong side on the Gabba and they sould pick up a win here.
Heat in a close one.
Join The Roar for live scores of this all-important Big Bash League game from 7:40pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment below.
12:32am
Bellamorey said | 12:32am | ! Report
I was under the impression that the fielding team could withdraw an appeal for obstructing the field. If that’s the case then Bailey is no better than anyone else when it comes to winning at any cost. Shame really.
11:16pm
jesc1202 said | 11:16pm | ! Report
All credit to D’arcy Short, great innings, should be in T 20 team instead of Finch IMO, but wont happen, However my biggest shout is to Matthew Wade how can you appeal for that run out when its come off Alex Ross’s body? You saw it yet you still appealed? CA wont let me shout at him on any website So sorry I have to so Do it Here,That was A Miserable Decision and you should have called him back after seeing the Video on the Big screen… George Bailey you are a good guy, Dont let him drag you drag u down…
11:12pm
Rob said | 11:12pm | ! Report
Really poor decision by the umpire. Ross might have moved of his line but he was also trying to avoid being hit. Total miss interpretation of the rule in my opinion. D.Short was outstanding with the bat and the Heat didn’t hold onto their chances.
10:41pm
Paul D said | 10:41pm | ! Report
Re: the Ross decision, I usually support umpires but that is one of the most ridiculous decisions I have ever seen
Tell me at any stage Ross purposely tried to obstruct the ball. He was trying to get out of the way for heaven’s sake
10:42pm
Paul D said | 10:42pm | ! Report
Simon Lightbody is the tv ump. Not sure he played much of the game if he is making decisions like that.
11:05pm
Swampy said | 11:05pm | ! Report
Maybe a blessing in disguise – Ross was struggling badly to hit the spinners and then rose went for 22 off the next over…
Why didn’t Ross just run straight through? Would have made it with a metre to spare.
9:22pm
Simon said | 9:22pm | ! Report
Not a big fan of how Channel Ten didn’t let D’arcy Short walk off to that standing ovation before interviewing him there, he just hit the highest score in BBL history. There’s been a few examples lately of how while the big bash does provide nightly entertainment it never quite reaches the highs that other forms of cricket can, many great moments seem to get lost in the tv program style structured cricket it produces
9:24pm
Simon said | 9:24pm | ! Report
Full credit to Short though. I was there for his century at north sydney oval a couple of months ago and he looked unreal, so good to see him doing it in front of a huge audience
9:20pm
Jameswm said | 9:20pm | ! Report
Wow.
Talk about well deserved.