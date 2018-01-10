BBL Big Bash live scores: Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes

In what could be one of the most important BBL07 games, the Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes will clash at the Gabba with huge finals implications potentially to come from the match. Join The Roar for live scores from 7:40pm (AEDT).

Both sides sit on the edge of the top four as we move into the second half of the season and a win here could create a four-point turnaround situation on the ladder.

The Hurricanes had a shocking start to their season, losing the first two games, before turning around and winning three straight.

That revival has been sparked by D’Arcy Short, who has racked up scores of 97, 96 and 42. It’s been brute force from the Hobart opener, who has thrown his hand up for Australian T20 selection ahead of a tri-series against England and New Zealand.

Short has had little support from the rest of the Hobart order though. Matthew Wade and George Bailey have looked good in patches, but they are still a ways off being able to compete with competition front-runners the Perth Scorchers.

Their bowling too, has been wasteful at times, with the side giving up 13 of a required 18 runs from the final three balls against the Sixers in their last match.

If that bowling continues to be off the mark and wayward, the Heat’s powerful batting line-up will take full toll on a Gabba wicket which is quicker than many others around the country.

Brendon McCullum has been hitting the ball well and while he hasn’t made heaps of runs, he is always dangerous at the top of the order. Throw in the powerful middle order trio of Alex Ross, Joe Burns and all-rounder Ben Cutting and you start to get an idea of why they are sitting in fourth spot.

The problem for the Heat has at times been their pace bowling, and like the Hurricanes, they will need to tighten things up if they want to win here.

Prediction

The Hurricanes have been in hot form, but much of their performance comes down to the form of D’Arcy Short. If he can go big again, then they might take the win, but the Heat are always a strong side on the Gabba and they sould pick up a win here.

Heat in a close one.

Join The Roar for live scores of this all-important Big Bash League game from 7:40pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment below.