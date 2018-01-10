City sink Glory after McCormack double

Melbourne City whiz kid Daniel Arzani was public enemy No.1 as Ross McCormack scored a double to guide his team to a 2-0 victory over Perth Glory at nib Stadium.

Arzani set up both of McCormack’s goals in the opening half as City cruised to their second A-League win on the trot, keeping them within striking distance of second-placed Newcastle.

However, the news is looking grim for seventh-placed Glory, who have now lost three straight games and conceded 11 goals in the process.

McCormack got the ball rolling in the ninth minute by curling in a free-kick after Arzani was brought down just outside the box.

Arzani, making the first start of his fledgling career, befuddled several defenders before being cut down.

The 19-year-old’s fancy feet continued to cause Glory’s defence all sorts of problems.

City were awarded a penalty in the 36th minute when Arzani was brought down after squeezing between Glory defenders Jeremy Walker and Andreu with a sweet move.

Glory players fumed at the penalty call, adamant Arzani had taken a dive.

The 8016-strong crowd joined in on the act after seeing a replay on the big screen, booing Arzani relentlessly from that point on.

“I thought he went down cheaply for the penalty,” Glory coach Kenny Lowe said.

“He had his swimming trunks on underneath his shorts.

“I thought it was soft. If that’s a penalty for them, it’ s a penalty for us, on Jacob Italiano.

“There was contact on Adam Taggart as well going into the box.”

City coach Warren Joyce thought the penalty call was fair.

“I thought it was a penalty,” Joyce said.

“I thought the first one was an absolute certain penalty when Nathaniel Atkinson was driving into the box.”

McCormack buried the penalty, and Arzani bore the consequences as Glory players started unleashing a series of heavy tackles on the youngster.

But the tough treatment failed to deter the Iranian-born midfielder, who continued to attack after halftime until he was subbed off to a chorus of boos in the 65th minute.

Arzani also assisted McCormack’s goals in last week’s 2-1 win over Wellington.

McCormack, who is on loan from Aston Villa, now has 12 goals from 14 games at Melbourne City.

City goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis was barely troubled throughout Tuesday night’s match.

The crowd even chanted “we had a shot” when Xavi Torres unleashed a long-range strike in the 62nd minute for a rare Glory strike on target.