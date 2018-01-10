Daria Gavrilova vs Samantha Stosur: Sydney International tennis live scores, blog

It’ll be an all-Australian duel in the second round of the Sydney International as Daria Gavrilova and Samantha Stosur square off. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7pm (AEDT).
Stosur had a rough 2017, falling to No.42 in the world after starting the year inside the top 20. Injuries didn’t help her cause and she missed both Wimbledon and US Open.
Dropping all those points hasn’t done her any favours this year. She needed a wildcard at the Sydney International and won’t have a seeding at Melbourne Park next week for the first time in recent history.
She started this season woefully in Brisbane last week as well, getting smoked by Anastasija Sevastova who ran up a 6-1, 6-3 victory on the Australian.
Her first round performance in Sydney was marginally better, but she still had to come back from a set down against Carina Witthoeft, before winning the final two 7-5, 6-3.
Gavrilova has had plenty more match time to start the season, having played three games in Perth last week at the Hopman Cup.
She started things off in fine fashion, overcoming Canadian Eugenie Bouchard, but wasn’t the same for the rest of the week as she dropped matches to Elise Mertens and former world No.1 Angelique Kerber.
Gavrilova narrowly managed to get the better of fellow Australian Olivia Rogowska in the first round at Sydney, but her performance left a lot to be desired.
The second set saw her go down 6-1 as she was ran off the court, unable to find any decent range on her serve. It was a poor effort at best and while she came back in the third set, Gavrilova was expected to win the match easily.
The pair have faced off twice previously. Gavrilova won their match on hard court in Toronto during 2015, before Stosur won a WTA final on clay in Strasbourg last year, the match lasting nearly three hours.
Prediction
This is going to be an intriguing match. Stosur hasn’t looked great, but then, as is often the case early in the season, neither has Gavrilova.
Still, you’d expect Gavrilova to get the job done here.
Gavrilova in three sets.
8:55pm
David Holden said | 8:55pm | ! Report
It turned into a comfortable 6-4 6-2 win to Gavrilova. Stosur did break early in the first set but a couple of errors let Gavrilova back in and, from there, she never looked back.
In the end, her great defensive play made Stosur hit more shots than she wanted to and the errors started to mount. Gavrilova also made the most of her opportunities, converting many more break points.
In the semi finals, she will play the winner of Ash Barty vs Barbora Strycova. Let’s hope for an all Aussie semi final on Friday.
9:10pm
8:46pm
David Holden said | 8:46pm | ! Report
Gavrilova mentioned that she knew she was playing a for a semi final spot with Muguruza out. Who told her, her coach or a member of the crowd? Either way, she gets an express pass to Friday and is happy about it.
8:43pm
David Holden said | 8:43pm | ! Report
GAME SET MATCH!! A couple of double faults from Gavrilova in a very nervy service game but she does enough in the end to win. In summary, Dasha took her opportunities
Stosur 4 2
Gavrilova 6 6
8:36pm
David Holden said | 8:36pm | ! Report
Solid service hold from Stosur. One gets the feeling Gavrilova needs to finish this quickly or her frustrations might boil over. She will serve for the match again.
Stosur 4 2
Gavrilova 6 5
8:32pm
David Holden said | 8:32pm | ! Report
Strange old game from Gavrilova. Either she thought she was home or got a little tight. Stosur avoids the duck with a service break to love.
Stosur 4 1
Gavrilova 6 5
8:28pm
David Holden said | 8:28pm | ! Report
Gavrilova has won all 5 of her break points and has broken again here. She will be serving for the match and a semi final berth.
Stosur 4 0
Gavrilova 6 5
8:25pm
David Holden said | 8:25pm | ! Report
This game has had it all. Thrown racquets, double faults, 2 aces and Gavrilova holds on. It’s slipping away for Stosur.
Stosur 4 0
Gavrilova 6 4
8:20pm
David Holden said | 8:20pm | ! Report
Game to Deuce again. Stosur is attacking the net but Gavrilova has all the answers, It’s got to be said that a poor miss from Stosur on break point has given Gavrilova the double break. She is firmly in control now.
Stosur 4 0
Gavrilova 6 3
8:15pm
David Holden said | 8:15pm | ! Report
Comfortable service game from Gavrilova. Both players have had their opportunities but Gavrilova has made more of them to date.
Stosur 4 0
Gavrilova 6 2