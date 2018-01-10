Daria Gavrilova vs Samantha Stosur: Sydney International tennis live scores, blog

It’ll be an all-Australian duel in the second round of the Sydney International as Daria Gavrilova and Samantha Stosur square off. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7pm (AEDT).

Stosur had a rough 2017, falling to No.42 in the world after starting the year inside the top 20. Injuries didn’t help her cause and she missed both Wimbledon and US Open.

Dropping all those points hasn’t done her any favours this year. She needed a wildcard at the Sydney International and won’t have a seeding at Melbourne Park next week for the first time in recent history.

She started this season woefully in Brisbane last week as well, getting smoked by Anastasija Sevastova who ran up a 6-1, 6-3 victory on the Australian.

Her first round performance in Sydney was marginally better, but she still had to come back from a set down against Carina Witthoeft, before winning the final two 7-5, 6-3.

Gavrilova has had plenty more match time to start the season, having played three games in Perth last week at the Hopman Cup.

She started things off in fine fashion, overcoming Canadian Eugenie Bouchard, but wasn’t the same for the rest of the week as she dropped matches to Elise Mertens and former world No.1 Angelique Kerber.

Gavrilova narrowly managed to get the better of fellow Australian Olivia Rogowska in the first round at Sydney, but her performance left a lot to be desired.

The second set saw her go down 6-1 as she was ran off the court, unable to find any decent range on her serve. It was a poor effort at best and while she came back in the third set, Gavrilova was expected to win the match easily.

The pair have faced off twice previously. Gavrilova won their match on hard court in Toronto during 2015, before Stosur won a WTA final on clay in Strasbourg last year, the match lasting nearly three hours.

Prediction

This is going to be an intriguing match. Stosur hasn’t looked great, but then, as is often the case early in the season, neither has Gavrilova.

Still, you’d expect Gavrilova to get the job done here.

Gavrilova in three sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this all-Australian match at the Sydney International from 7pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment below.