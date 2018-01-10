The rise and rise of Pat Cummins

“I couldn’t have asked for much more,” Patrick Cummins said upon receiving the man of the match award for the final Ashes Test. The interviewer could have easily responded with, “You couldn’t have given much more”.

Cummins’ Ashes performance has been impressive. He squeezed out Mitchell Starc and the rest of the formidable attack as leading wicket-taker, with 23 wickets at 24 apiece. His batting was tidy too, collecting 166 runs at a pinch over 40. He’s been vigorous and almost faultless on the field, minus that blunder in the first innings.

But the statistics don’t reveal all; there is more to Patrick Cummins.

He’s in the Ryan Harris mould. He’s affable – the spectator wants to see him succeed – and he’s lionhearted. Cummins struggled with illness in the fourth Test and would have been excused to ease off the gas, but he persevered. Sweat drenched his shirt and kept his hair plastered to his forehead. Then he’d turn at the top of his mark and charge in again.

The story of the fast bowler from New South Wales is well known. He burst onto the Test scene in 2011 as an 18-year-old, and as if that wasn’t good enough, he took the man of the match honours too. Australia secured a famous win and squared the series against South Africa.

But then, for what seemed like an eternity, Cummins was cruelled by injury. There was a hurt heel, several side strains and dreaded stress fractures. The joys of being a fast bowler. He’d make intermittent returns to the game, though he couldn’t string together more than a few matches, especially in the longer format.

These were hard times for the young man, perhaps even dark times. But Cummins wasn’t the type to wallow. He worked on his game and persisted. He reinvented his bowling technique to lessen the strain on his body. He spent more time in the nets batting when he was told he couldn’t bowl.

And now he’s re-emerged. The raw talent and athleticism were always there. Though there is grit and an insatiable appetite for hard work too. How many times in rehab did the young man ask himself, “How much do I want this?”.

Cummins has learnt the art of selflessness. He knows how fleeting and fickle the game can be. He’s not chasing accolades when he steps over the rope. He’s glad just to be there and help his team in any way he can.