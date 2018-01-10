The ICC must address the unfair home-wicket advantage

Australia wins only 38 per cent of its games overseas, but only South Africa travel better than Australia.

The 2-15 record accumulated on the Subcontinent in the past four years is hardly a fair indicator. The figures don’t lie – we were beaten badly in all countries in at least one match of a Test series, and in one case it was four matches – but the wickets were rubbish, as were the wickets drummed up for the Ashes in Australia this summer.

Cricket was meant to be played on rolled grass, not rolled concrete, and it was meant to be a fair contest between bat and ball, not a one-sided contest in someone’s home country.

That the ICC condones some of the wickets we have seen in Australia and the Subcontinent and other places is a disgrace to the game, and the countries who prepare these wickets are equally culpable.

The problem is that the ICC won’t put these ‘difficult decisions’ in the hands of independent commissioners who can separate themselves from the pressure that nations such as India, Australia, England and South Africa put on the ICC decision-makers.

If South Africa and Australia and England and India win 90 per cent of their home games, even against the best teams after being thrashed in their countries, why are we playing the game of Test cricket? We can write down 4-0, 3-0 or 5-0 in favour of the home team.

What this then generates is the kind of anger, frustration and despair that England felt this week towards the ICC and the way it is run. They know they aren’t a 4-0 worse team than Australia. They know the wickets were prepared to suit Australia.

Last time in England they outlasted Australia, winning the fourth Test on a raging seamer via the toss to take a 3-1 lead. The last Test of that series they lost outright. It’s hard to know, but that series might well have gone to Australia 3-2.

The ICC should stand up for wickets that offer both seam and spin and give batsmen some chance. Tests will definitely be restricted to four days in time.

South Africa and India have definitely been the best Test sides in most minds because they have won matches whenever they have played overseas, but Australia is trying to produce a team that can match them. Here are the players I think can eventually match the South Africans and the Indians.

Cameron Bancroft and Joe Burns only need to be better at playing spin and swing.

Dave Warner needs to be better at playing spin, swing and seam.

Usman Khawaja needs to be better at all three.

Steve Smith can handle himself. He doesn’t need an agent.

Mitch Marsh needs to be better at all three bowling styles, especially spin.

Shaun Marsh is fine against most quicks, but good spinners and great seamers find him out.

Glenn Maxwell is poor against all three styles and needs to understand that the slog doesn’t cut it.

Tim Paine has a mature head, and only the very best spinners and seamers will get him out.

Pat Cummins might end up being the best all-round cricketer Australia has produced since Adam Gilchrist.

Mitch Starc is a fine quick but can’t handle any of the three bowling types well with the bat.

Nathan Lyon is fine.

Josh Hazlewood is lousy in the field but a great seamer and fair with the bat, if lazy.

Mitch Swepson is the best Australian leg spin prospect, can hold a bat and is brilliant in the field.

Chadd Sayers is the best Australian seam bowling prospect and can be like Vernon Philander or James Anderson given time in the team.

Billy Stanlake bowls at 150 kilometres per hour, is very accurate and is 200 centimetres tall.

Marcus Stoinis is an all-rounder who is red raw but very promising.

Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, D’Arcy Short, Chris Lynn and Jhye Richardson are backups.

These 22 players, brought along together, can win games for Australia overseas and at home, in all three forms.