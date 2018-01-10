Tie Break Tens live stream: How to watch Lleyton Hewitt, Nick Kyrgios, Rafael Nadal and more online or on TV

Seven of the world’s best tennis players and retired Australian legend Lleyton Hewitt will grace Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne on Wednesday, January 10 for the fourth instalment of Tie Break Tens. This is The Roar‘s guide to streaming the event online and watching it on TV.

A preparation event for the Australian Open, it’s scheduled to start at 7:30pm (AEDT).

It might be technically an exhibition tournament, but try telling that to the players, with $250,000 on the line in a winner-takes-all situation.

Hewitt will be joined by fellow Aussie Nick Kyrgios, current world No.1 Rafael Nadal, former world No.1 Novak Djokovic and a host of other stars including Stan Wawrinka, Dominic Thiem, Lucas Pouille and Tomas Berdych.

The tournament is played over a series of ten-point tie-breakers. The rules are simple – it’s first to ten wins, but a two-point advantage must be held for victory.

It will be played over quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals, all on the same night.

How to watch Tie Break Tens on TV

The Tie Break Tens can be viewed on Fox Sports More, which is found at Channel 507 on Foxtel. To watch the coverage on TV, you will need to have an active and valid Foxtel TV subscription.

The coverage will begin at 7:30pm (AEDT) and is expected to run until 10pm (AEDT), however, it will finish at the end of the tournament. The length of the tournament will be dictated by how long each tie break takes.

How to live stream Tie Break Tens online

The tournament can be live streamed through either of Foxtel’s streaming applications. These both allow you to stream the channels of Foxtel and can be used depending on your subscription.

If you don’t have a TV subscription active, then it’s best to use Foxtel Now or to order a Foxtel Now Box. Foxtel Now allows you to stream without a TV subscription.

The Foxtel App, on the other hand, is included in your TV subscription and should be free to use and download with your username and password.

Key Information

Start time: 7:30pm (AEDT)

Venue: Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne Park

TV: Live, Fox Sports 507

Online: Live, Foxtel app or Foxtel Now

Full draw

Section Quarter-final Semi-final Final 1 Novak Djokovic Winner QF 1 Winner SF 1 Lleyton Hewitt 2 Lucas Pouille Winner QF 2 Rafael Nadal 3 Tomas Berdych Winner QF 3 Winner SF 2 Nick Kyrgios 4 Stan Wawrinka Winner QF 4 Dominic Thiem

The Roar will also be running a live blog of all the action.