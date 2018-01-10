Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory: A-League live scores, blog

The Wellington Phoenix are cemented to the bottom of the A-League table and will need to turn things around when they return home against the Melbourne Victory. Join The Roar for live scores from 5:35pm (AEDT).
The New Zealand-based club have been struggling this season. From 14 games, they have just a single victory to go with four draws, leaving them on seven competition points and at the bottom of the table.
They sit six points behind the ninth-placed Brisbane Roar and another four our of the race for the top six with 12 rounds to go. While there is still plenty of time to turn things around, things are starting to get desperate.
For a club like Wellington, where travel can be such a big issue, winning games of football at home is a must and if they are going to build any sort of run over the back half of the season, they must start building some momentum here.
After a 4-1 smashing from Sydney FC in Round 12, there have been signs of life for the Phoenix in the last two rounds. They first drew 0-0 with the Central Coast Mariners, their defence looking better than it has all year.
A 2-1 loss to Melbourne City last week wasn’t the ideal result, but given the noticable differences between the two sides so far this year, the Phoneix did better than expected.
Victory, who are coming off their run to the grand final last year have been inconsistent at best during 2017-18.
They currently sit in fifth position on 20 points with five wins and five draws from their 14 games. Their inability to close games out with an attack misfiring has been frustrating, yet, the quality of the side suggests they will get it done as we run to the finals.
Like the Phoenix, they have shown better signs in the last few weeks. A victory over cross-town rivals Melbourne City and another over the second-placed Newcastle Jets was followed by another frustrating draw with the Central Coast last week.
It’s those draws which must be stopped and make you wonder if they will really be able to run away with this match or not.
Prediction
While the Victory have been far from dominant, they have started to hit their stride in the last three weeks and this could be a belting, given how poor the Phoenix have been.
Victory 3 – Phoenix 1.
Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of this match from 5:35pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add your own comments throughout the course of the coverage.
Preview written by Scott Pryde.
8:21pm
Grobbelaar said | 8:21pm | ! Report
A result like this can breathe some life back into the competition.
10:47pm
Stevo said | 10:47pm | ! Report
And the VAR worked perfectly tonight 🙂
7:46pm
Lionheart said | 7:46pm | ! Report
Good on Phoenix, good for their fans
Thanks Stuart
7:52pm
Stevo said | 7:52pm | ! Report
Agree on both counts 😉
7:46pm
Stuart Thomas said | 7:46pm | ! Report
Full Time
90‘ – Full-time as the Phoenix have outlasted a ten man Victory in a stunning win for the home team. Another great example of A-League football, as one of the leading contenders falls to the team at the foot of the table. It was a wonderful game to watch as the Phoenix pick up their second win of the season and look for some momentum moving forward. Victory will lament the send-off and wonder how they weren’t able to lock out the Phoenix in the second half.
Make sure you flip over to the Roar's gun caller, Karlo Tychsen as he blogs the game that is about to start between the Wanderers and the Reds. Thanks for being on board and let's hope this clash has just as much to offer as the one we have just seen.
Final Score
Wellington 2 Melbourne Victory 1
7:40pm
Stuart Thomas said | 7:40pm | ! Report
95‘ – Seconds remain.
7:40pm
Stuart Thomas said | 7:40pm | ! Report
95‘ – Ridenton with another late chance……well saved by Thomas.
7:39pm
Stuart Thomas said | 7:39pm | ! Report
95‘ – One minute remains.
7:39pm
Stuart Thomas said | 7:39pm | ! Report
93‘ – A late chance for Kaludjerovic…………………he runs too far and Thomas saves.
7:38pm
Stuart Thomas said | 7:38pm | ! Report
93‘ – The Victory are showing courage here searching for the equaliser.
7:37pm
Stuart Thomas said | 7:37pm | ! Report
92‘ – A foul a thon at this point as the Phoenix attempt to hang on.
