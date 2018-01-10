Western Sydney Wanderers v Adelaide United: A-League live scores, blog

The Western Sydney Wanderers return home on a two-game winning streak up against fellow finals contender Adelaide United, who got the job done out west last week. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:50pm (AEDT).
This promises to be an intriguing contest.
Western Sydney have got their groove back, last week managing to play a disciplined and well-drilled game to beat a wasteful Brisbane Roar. With solid performances across the park, they proved their win against Melbourne City in round 13 was no accident.
If Josep Gombau finally has his team playing the way he wants, the rest of the competition will be mindful to look out.
And Gombau’s former team will indeed be on the lookout. Adelaide are a funny team. They would be genuinely aggrieved at every loss they have suffered this season.
When you look at their wins, they might have a case. From a psychological perspective, how they overcome the unfortunate win-loss-win-loss pattern they are in the midst of may play its part. Coming up against a Wanderers side on the rise may hurt their psyche as well.
It should be a fond reunion of sorts for Gombau, but he will be heavily focussed on maintaining his team’s upward trajectory. With more solid output from Riera and Bridge, a rejuvenated Santalab and a sturdy defence built on Thwaite and Cornthwaite, the Wanderers should amazingly go into this slightly favoured.
Tonight will depend heavily on Isaias. If he can do to Western Sydney what he did to Perth last week, and dictate the middle, this could be tight. Of course, Western Sydney are no longer anything like Perth.
Prediction
Western Sydney to maintain their upward trajectory and make it three in a row. I anticipate that Adelaide still haven’t found a consistent mindset, and will manage to stick to their win-loss pattern.
It should be a cracking contest either way.
Western Sydney 2-1.
10:31pm
Stuart Thomas said | 10:31pm | ! Report
10:44pm
Kangajets said | 10:44pm | ! Report
9:55pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 9:55pm | ! Report
Full Time
A fascinating contest has finished 1-apiece, as young Apostolos Stamatelopoulos was the saviour for Adelaide with a late equalising goal that gave a point to the away team, which was thoroughly deserved.
Both teams, last start winners, played controlled disciplined football, and traded attacks and raids early on.
While the Reds looked the more likely early on, it was the Wanderers with the best chance of the first half, after Riera controlled beautifully and had a shot roar into the crossbar. When Lustica picked up the crumbs and drilled in his shot from six yards, he was already celebrating, only for Elsey to appear from nowhere and clear off the line.
Mark Bridge would have a couple of chances, but the Wanderers would not capitalise, and the score was nil-all at half time.
The Reds started the second half the stronger, as Ryan Kitto, who was possibly unlucky to have been outplayed by Isaias for man of the match, created havoc out on the left.
It was the Wanderers who would take the lead though, as lazy defence by the Reds kept Bonevacia onside, and he was able to streak down the right, the Wanderers with three attackers to the lone keeper Margush. When Bonevacia cut the ball through, it ran past a rampaging Bridge, allowing Clisby to crisply finish.
The Reds brought more in attack in response, and while Isaias had been shooting blanks from most set pieces, his late corner was headed into the danger zone, allowing the young Stamatelopoulos to storm in and slam home the equaliser.
Both teams traded more attacks, but there would be no winner.
Neither team can complain about the result too much, as it was once again a case of teams not taking chances, though the two goals we got were clinical.
Wanderers will stay in sixth, still with a game in hand, while Adelaide are fourth, though they will be disappointed not to have taken the chance to get closer to Melbourne City in third.
A thoroughly entertaining clash, with great play, a lot of energy, and some good chances. It is a shame that this league’s quality is being questioned, given the small crowds. Games such as tonight’s deserved a better attendance.
Western Sydney: 1
Adelaide United: 1
9:53pm
Paul said | 9:53pm | ! Report
93.50..whistle blows…….The ref’s wife about to give birth or has he booked some strippers for his BBQ, that charge by the hour ? All that aside….i’ve watched 4 1/2 games in the last few days that were all intense, end to end stuff. Yesterday i was reading here by some scribe how lifeless the comp was. Buoyed by bus drivers. Well , old son, whoever you are…..i hope you were watching these last few days, because i’ve been lucky enough to witness some of the best a league action that has ever happened. Plus…i must reitterate…Wanderers need to spend money on the back line. How many bloody times do i have to beg for the club to open it’s purse ?
9:56pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 9:56pm | ! Report
I tend to agree with you Paul. As I’ve written in my summary, though not knowing what you had written, the quality shouldn’t be questioned. There should be more people at the game watching!
10:07pm
Kangajets said | 10:07pm | ! Report
Paul
This round of games have been excellent.
9:46pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 9:46pm | ! Report
95‘ – Llorente sends in a high floating free, and that could be the last chance of the game.
Keeper of Margush’s quality won’t muck that up.
That’ll be game over.
Western Sydney: 1
Adelaide United: 1
9:52pm
Kangajets said | 9:52pm | ! Report
Good game that
The festival of football is delivering some exciting stuff .
9:45pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 9:45pm | ! Report
Yellow Card
93‘ – Reds send it in, a defender is nutmegged, but Wanderers clear, and Isaias fouls in the middle. Now the Wanderers trying to work it out, as Evans blows the free, but Regan has tugged a shirt and given away a free kick (quick shout out to Paul Okon there, as Regan is yellow carded for a shirt tug).
Western Sydney: 1
Adelaide United: 1
9:43pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 9:43pm | ! Report
92‘ – Riera needs to stay on his feet more, he’s no good to anyone on the floor.
Wanderers attacking again, bBridge floats it in, Gulum repels, Reds counter.
Western Sydney: 1
Adelaide United: 1
9:43pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 9:43pm | ! Report
4 minutes of stoppage time to go.