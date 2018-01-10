Western Sydney Wanderers v Adelaide United: A-League live scores, blog

The Western Sydney Wanderers return home on a two-game winning streak up against fellow finals contender Adelaide United, who got the job done out west last week. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:50pm (AEDT).

This promises to be an intriguing contest.

Western Sydney have got their groove back, last week managing to play a disciplined and well-drilled game to beat a wasteful Brisbane Roar. With solid performances across the park, they proved their win against Melbourne City in round 13 was no accident.

If Josep Gombau finally has his team playing the way he wants, the rest of the competition will be mindful to look out.

And Gombau’s former team will indeed be on the lookout. Adelaide are a funny team. They would be genuinely aggrieved at every loss they have suffered this season.

When you look at their wins, they might have a case. From a psychological perspective, how they overcome the unfortunate win-loss-win-loss pattern they are in the midst of may play its part. Coming up against a Wanderers side on the rise may hurt their psyche as well.

It should be a fond reunion of sorts for Gombau, but he will be heavily focussed on maintaining his team’s upward trajectory. With more solid output from Riera and Bridge, a rejuvenated Santalab and a sturdy defence built on Thwaite and Cornthwaite, the Wanderers should amazingly go into this slightly favoured.

Tonight will depend heavily on Isaias. If he can do to Western Sydney what he did to Perth last week, and dictate the middle, this could be tight. Of course, Western Sydney are no longer anything like Perth.

Prediction

Western Sydney to maintain their upward trajectory and make it three in a row. I anticipate that Adelaide still haven’t found a consistent mindset, and will manage to stick to their win-loss pattern.

It should be a cracking contest either way.

Western Sydney 2-1.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage from 7:50pm (AEDT).