Who’s safe for the first Test in Durban?

The Ashes is over and the discussion of who should be playing in that first Test in March against South Africa has begun.

Plenty has been learnt over the past five Test matches after the selection panel took an approach many would have avoided, but it worked a treat, with Australia coming away with a 4-0 series win.

The question does remain, however: who is safe and who isn’t when it comes to picking an XI for that first Test in Durban?

1. David Warner: safe

Warner has become a colossus in Australia’s top order, and his 441 runs at 63 in the Ashes showed he is a man with form behind him. His place is never in doubt because of his consistency and his ability to be the difference.

2. Cameron Bancroft: not safe

It would be quite unfair to drop Bancroft on the back of the recent Ashes series. He is only new to Test cricket and he did show signs he has the ability, but his 179 runs at 25.57 will not do him any favours.

Who would replace him is another discussion to be had, but many would be fine if Bancroft travels to South Africa. He got plenty of starts against England, and it will be only a matter of time before he converts them into big scores.

Opening is the toughest position to bat, so some patience is needed, but no-one would be surprised if the selectors looked elsewhere.

3. Usman Khawaja: safe

Khawaja had a better Ashes series than what some people are claiming. He wasn’t at his absolute best, but he still finished with 333 runs at 47.57. The pitches in South Africa will suit him as well. He does struggle against spin, but he won’t encounter much of that.

4. Steve Smith: safe

Smith isn’t even a talking point. The captain is just on another level right now, and his 687 runs at 137.40 against England backs that statement up. He will want to be a winning captain against South Africa in their own backyard, so he will be as hungry as ever.

5. Shaun Marsh: safe

Many questioned the selection of Shaun Marsh at the beginning of the series, but he put the doubters to bed very early on. Scoring 445 runs at 74.16 showed that his selection was a success. He showed his ability to adapt to the game situation as well as anyone, and that’s why he will be playing in Durban come March.

6. Mitchell Marsh: safe

No-one thought that Mitch Marsh would play a part in the Ashes, but his inclusion when Peter Handscomb was dropped proved to be an inspired one. Coming in at the WACA saw him finish the series with 320 runs at 106.66, which is quite remarkable for a player who had recently struggled at Test level.

7. Tim Paine: safe

Paine was another selection that was questioned at the beginning of the series, but you do really have to wonder why that was the case, because he showed his class. Taking 25 catches and one stumping over the course of the series showed Australia picked their best wicketkeeper. His runs were also very handy.

8. Mitchell Starc: safe

It is strange to say he wasn’t at his best, but he still took 22 wickets at 23.54. South Africa will be doing a lot of planning and Starc will be a key talking point.

9. Pat Cummins: safe

Cummins had a blinder of a series with the ball and bat. He took a total of 23 wickets at 24.65 and scored 166 runs at 41.50. He really is the complete package, and it is great to see him come away from the series injury free.

10. Josh Hazlewood: safe

He supported his quicks brilliantly with his accuracy and ability to bowl economically. His 21 wickets at 25.90 yet again proved he is lethal. South Africa will no doubt be fearing what he brings to the table.

11. Nathan Lyon: safe

He talked it up before the Ashes got underway and he delivered. Lyon is the world’s best spinner at this moment and his 21 wickets at 29.23 against England backs that up. He just complements the bowling attack ever so well. Opposition sides feel they can get on top of him, but he uses that to his advantage.