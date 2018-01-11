2018 Australian Open draw announcement live updates, blog

The 2018 Australian Open is just around the corner and that means it’s time for the all-important draw to be announced. Join The Roar for live coverage from 7pm (AEDT).
The draw for both men and women consists of 128 players. The top 104 in the world are given direct entry, while eight wildcards are handed out. 16 qualifiers make up the remainder of the draw.
The top 32 players in the draw are seeded, meaning they can’t meet until the third round, while the top 16 can’t meet each other until the fourth round and so on, with the first and second seeds unable to meet until the final.
The first grand slam always brings with it a sense of uncertainty. Players are coming out of the off-season, often without much match practice.
Nowhere was that more evident than last year when Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer – supposedly past their best – triumphed to make the final, Federer eventually running out the victor in five sets.
This year it’s even more wide open than normal for both the men and women. Question marks hang over the fitness of Nadal, while Andy Murray has already pulled out. Joining Nadal on that line of fitness questioning are Stan Wawrinka, Novak Djokovic and Kei Nishikori among others.
Nadal will be the top seed, ahead of Roger Federer and young guns Grigor Dimitrov and Alexander Zverev. It appears it could be a year for the youngsters – if they can find a way to overcome Federer, who has started out in incredible form at the Hopman Cup.
While Murray is out, Novak Djokovic has fallen down the seedings, as has another former champion in Stan Wawrinka, who sits on the edge of the top ten.
The women’s draw was going to be headlined by the return to tennis for Serena Williams, who won last year’s tournament while pregnant.
She hasn’t regained fitness yet though and won’t be able to play. It throws the women’s race wide open with Simona Halep the top seed. Caroline Wozniacki, Garbine Muguruza and Elina Svitolina round out the top four.
Australia’s charge will be led by Nick Kyrgios and Ashleigh Barty in the men’s and women’s tournaments respectively. Kyrgios is 17th seed and coming off a Brisbane International victory, while Barty is seeded at 18, having come from world No.271 at the start of last year.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the 2018 Australian Open draw announcement from 7pm (AEDT)
Scott Pryde said | 8:26pm
Well, there it is – the entire Australian Open draw?
Thoughts Roarers?
Remember, the tournament begins on Monday
Bye for now.
Scott Pryde said | 8:25pm
SECTION 4
97. Jelena Ostapenko [7] vs 98. Francesca Shiavone
99. Ying-Ying Duan vs 100. Mariana Duque-Marino
101. Monica Niculescu vs 102. Mona Barthel
103. Aleksandra Krunic vs 104. Anett Kontaveit [32]
105. Dominika Cibulkova [24] vs 106. Kaia Kanepi
107. Samantha Stosur vs 108. Monica Puig
109. Carla Suarez Navarro vs 110. Qualifier
111. Timea Babos vs 112. Coco Vandeweghe [10]
113. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova [15]vs 114. Kateryna Kozlova
115. Qualifier vs 116. Kateryna Bondarenko
117. Kirsten Flipkens vs 118. Alison Riske
119. Taylor Townsend vs 120. Magdalena Rybarikova [19]
121. Kiki Bertens [30] vs 122. Catherine Bellis
123. Nicole Gibbs vs 124. Qualifier
125. Jana Fett vs 126. Misa Eguchi
127. Mihaela Buzamescu vs 128. Caroline Wozniacki [2]
Scott Pryde said | 8:21pm
SECTION 3
65. Venus Williams [5] vs 66. Belinda Bencic
67. Qualifier vs 68. Johanna Larson
69. Alison Van vs 70. Petra Martic
71. Irina Camelia Begu vs 72. Ekaterina Makarova [31]
73. Daria Gavrilova [23] vs 74. Qualifier
75. Qualifier vs 76. Elise Mertens
77. Alize Cornet vs 78. Nimyu Wang
79. Sofia Nehih vs 80. Julia Georges [12]
81. Sloane Stephens [13]vs 82.
83. Qualifier vs 84. Pauline Parmentier
85. Jennifer Brady vs 86. Magda Linette
87. Qualifier vs 88. Daria Kasatkina [22]
89. Shuai Peng [25] vs 90. Qualifier
91. Jamie Fourlisvs 92. Olivia Rogowska
93. vs 94.
95. Qualifier vs 96. Elina Svitolina [4]
Scott Pryde said | 8:19pm
SECTION 2
33. Garbine Muguruza [3] vs 34. Jessika Ponchet
35. Su-Wei Hsieh vs 36. Qualifier
37. Natalia Vikhlyantseva vs 38. Lesia Tsurenko
39. Kristyna Pliskova vs 40. Agnieszka Radwanska [26]
41. Angelique Kerber [21] vs 42. Anna-Lena Friedsam
43. Nao Hibino vs 44. Donna Vekic
45. Tatjana Maria vs 46. Maria Sharapova
47. Varvara Lepchenko vs 48. Anastasija Sevastova [14]
49. Kristina Mladenovic [11] vs 50. Ana Bogdan
51. Yulia Putinseva vs 52. Heather Watson
53. Polona Hercog vs 54. Ekaterina Alexandrova
55. Qiang Wang vs 56. Madison Keys [17]
57. Mirjana Lucic-Baroni [28] vs 58. Shelby Rogers
59. Christina McHale vs 60. Aleaksandra Sasnovich
61. Kurumi Nara vs 62. Marketa Vondrousova
63. Carina Witthoeft vs 64. Caroline Garcia [8]
Scott Pryde said | 8:17pm
WOMEN’S DRAW
SECTION 1
1. Simona Halep [1] vs 2. Destanee Aiava
3. Eugenie Bouchard vs 4. Oceana Dodin
5. Lauren Davis vs 6. Jana Cepelova
7. Andrea Petkovic vs 8. Petra Kvitova [27]
9. Ashleigh Barty [18] vs 10. Aryna Sabalenka
11. Camila Giorgi vs 12. Qualifier
13. Naomi Osaka vs 14. Kristina Kucova
15. Ons Jabeur vs 16. Elena Vesnina [16]
17. Johanna Konta [9] vs 18. Madison Brengle
19. Qualifier vs 20. Margarita Gasparayan
21. Lara Arruabarrena vs 22. Richel Hogenkamp
23. Kristie Ahn vs 24. Barbora Strycova [20]
25. Lucie Safarova [29] vs 26. Ajla Tomljanovic
27. Sorana Cirstea vs 28. Zarina Diyas
29. Lizette Cabrera vs 30. Beatriz Haddad Maia
31. Veronica Cepede Royg vs 32. Karolina Pliskova [6]
Scott Pryde said | 8:12pm
Now for the women’s draw.
Scott Pryde said | 8:12pm
SECTION 4
97. David Goffin [7] vs 98. Qualifier
99. Julien Benneteau vs 100. Taro Daniel
101. Evgeny Donskoy vs 102. Florian Mayer
103. Horacio Zeballos vs 104. Fabio Fognini [19]
105. Tomas Berdych vs 106. Alex De Minaur
107. Guillermo Garcia-Lopez vs 108. Benoit Paire
109. Karen Khachanov vs 110. Qualifier
111. Frances Tiafoe vs 112. Juan Martin Del Potro [12]
113. Sam Querrey [13] vs 114. Feliciano Lopez
115. Radu Albotvs 116. Marton Fucsovics
117. Nicolas Kicker vs 118. Jordan Thompson
119. Lukas Lacko vs 120. Milos Raonic [22]
121. Richard Gasquet [29] vs 122. Blaz Kavcic
123. Qualifier vs 124. Robin Haase
125. Soonwoo Kwon vs 126. Jan-Lennard Struff
127. Alijaz Bedene vs 128. Roger Federer [2]
Scott Pryde said | 8:09pm
SECTION 3
65. Dominic Thiem [5] vs 66. Guido Pella
67. Steve Johnson vs 68. Qualifier
69. Qualifier vs 70. Jiri Vesely
71. Filip Krajinovic vs 72. Adrian Mannarino [26]
73. Roberto Bautsita Agut [20]vs 74. Ferando Verdasco
75. Cedrik-Marcel Stebe vs 76. Maximilian Marterer
77. Jeremy Chardyvs 78. Tennys Sangren
79. Ricardas Berankis vs 80. Stan Wawrinka [9]
81. Novak Djokovic [14] vs 82. Donald Young
83. Gael Monfils vs 84.Qualifier
85. Tim Smyczek vs 86. Alexei Popyrin
87. Jared Donaldson vs 88. Albert Ramos-Vinolas [21]
89. Mischa Zverev [32] vs 90. Hyeon Chung
91. Thanasi Kokkinakis vs 92. Daniil Medvedev
93. Mikhail Kukushkin vs 94. Peter Gojowcyzk
95. Thomas Fabbiano vs 96. Alexander Zverev [4]
Scott Pryde said | 8:04pm
SECTION 2
33. Grigor Dimitrov [3] vs 34. Qualifier
35. Qualifier vs 36. Qualifier
37. Marcos Baghdatis vs 38. Qualifier
39. David Ferrer vs 40. Andrey Rublev [30]
41. Nick Kyrgios [17] vs 42. Rogeiro Dutra Silva
43. Viktor Troicki vs 44. Alex Bolt
45. Stefanos Tsitsipas vs 46. Denis Shapovalov
47. Qualifier vs 48. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga [15]
49. Kevin Anderson [11] vs 50. Kyle Edmund
51. Pierre-Hugues Herbert vs 52. Denis Istomin
53. Gerard Melzer vs 54. Nikoloz Basilashvili
55. Qualifier vs 56. Lucas Pouille [18]
57. Phillipp Kohlschireber [27] vs 58. Yoshihto Nishioka
59. Andreas Seppi vs 60. Corentin Moutet
61. Ivo Karlovic vs 62. Laslo Djere
63. Yuichi Sugita vs 64. Jack Sock [8]
Scott Pryde said | 8:02pm
MEN’S DRAW
SECTION 1
1. Rafael Nadal [1] vs 2. Victor Estrella Burgos
3. Nicolas Jarry vs 4. Leonardo Mayer
5. John Millman vs 6. Borna Coric
7. Paolo Lorenzi vs 8. Damir Dzumhur [28]
9. Diego Schwartzman [24] vs 10. Dusan Lajovic
11. Qualifier vs 12. Qualifier
13. Alexandr Dolgopolov vs 14. Andreas Haider-Maurer
15. Matthew Ebden vs 16. John Isner [16]
17. Pablo Carreno Busta [10]vs 18. Jason Kubler
19. Gilles Simon vs 20. Marius Copil
21. Qualifier vs 22. Malek Jaziri
23. Federico Delbonis vs 24. Gilles Muller [23]
25. Pablo Cuevas [31] vs 26. Mikhail Youzhny
27. Dudi Sela vs 28. Ryan Harrison
29. Qualifier vs 30. Joao Sousa
31. Yen-Hsun Lu vs 32. Marin Cilic [6]
– Seeded player
– Australian player.
Scott Pryde said | 8:01pm
Full draws will follow shortly.