 

2018 Australian Open draw announcement live updates, blog

Scott Pryde Roar Guru
 

By , 11 Jan 2018 Scott Pryde is a Roar Guru & Live Blogger

Tagged:
 , , , ,

49 Have your say

    The 2018 Australian Open is just around the corner and that means it’s time for the all-important draw to be announced. Join The Roar for live coverage from 7pm (AEDT).

    The draw for both men and women consists of 128 players. The top 104 in the world are given direct entry, while eight wildcards are handed out. 16 qualifiers make up the remainder of the draw.

    The top 32 players in the draw are seeded, meaning they can’t meet until the third round, while the top 16 can’t meet each other until the fourth round and so on, with the first and second seeds unable to meet until the final.

    The first grand slam always brings with it a sense of uncertainty. Players are coming out of the off-season, often without much match practice.

    Nowhere was that more evident than last year when Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer – supposedly past their best – triumphed to make the final, Federer eventually running out the victor in five sets.

    This year it’s even more wide open than normal for both the men and women. Question marks hang over the fitness of Nadal, while Andy Murray has already pulled out. Joining Nadal on that line of fitness questioning are Stan Wawrinka, Novak Djokovic and Kei Nishikori among others.

    Nadal will be the top seed, ahead of Roger Federer and young guns Grigor Dimitrov and Alexander Zverev. It appears it could be a year for the youngsters – if they can find a way to overcome Federer, who has started out in incredible form at the Hopman Cup.

    While Murray is out, Novak Djokovic has fallen down the seedings, as has another former champion in Stan Wawrinka, who sits on the edge of the top ten.

    The women’s draw was going to be headlined by the return to tennis for Serena Williams, who won last year’s tournament while pregnant.

    She hasn’t regained fitness yet though and won’t be able to play. It throws the women’s race wide open with Simona Halep the top seed. Caroline Wozniacki, Garbine Muguruza and Elina Svitolina round out the top four.

    Australia’s charge will be led by Nick Kyrgios and Ashleigh Barty in the men’s and women’s tournaments respectively. Kyrgios is 17th seed and coming off a Brisbane International victory, while Barty is seeded at 18, having come from world No.271 at the start of last year.

    Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the 2018 Australian Open draw announcement from 7pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add your own comments below.

    One of the mainstays of The Roar, Scott Pryde has written over 1,100 articles covering everything from rugby league to basketball, from tennis to cricket. You can follow him on Twitter @sk_pryde.

    Have Your Say



    If not logged in, please enter your name and email before submitting your comment. Please review our comments policy before posting on the Roar.

    The Crowd Says (49)

    The Roar Live Blog: Latest comments displayed at the top of the page | Click here to jump to leave a comment

    • Roar Guru

      8:26pm
      Scott Pryde said | 8:26pm | ! Report

      Well, there it is – the entire Australian Open draw?

      Thoughts Roarers?

      Remember, the tournament begins on Monday and The Roar will have plenty of live coverage.

      Bye for now.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      8:25pm
      Scott Pryde said | 8:25pm | ! Report

      SECTION 4
      97. Jelena Ostapenko [7] vs 98. Francesca Shiavone
      99. Ying-Ying Duan vs 100. Mariana Duque-Marino
      101. Monica Niculescu vs 102. Mona Barthel
      103. Aleksandra Krunic vs 104. Anett Kontaveit [32]
      105. Dominika Cibulkova [24] vs 106. Kaia Kanepi
      107. Samantha Stosur vs 108. Monica Puig
      109. Carla Suarez Navarro vs 110. Qualifier
      111. Timea Babos vs 112. Coco Vandeweghe [10]
      113. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova [15]vs 114. Kateryna Kozlova
      115. Qualifier vs 116. Kateryna Bondarenko
      117. Kirsten Flipkens vs 118. Alison Riske
      119. Taylor Townsend vs 120. Magdalena Rybarikova [19]
      121. Kiki Bertens [30] vs 122. Catherine Bellis
      123. Nicole Gibbs vs 124. Qualifier
      125. Jana Fett vs 126. Misa Eguchi
      127. Mihaela Buzamescu vs 128. Caroline Wozniacki [2]

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      8:21pm
      Scott Pryde said | 8:21pm | ! Report

      SECTION 3
      65. Venus Williams [5] vs 66. Belinda Bencic
      67. Qualifier vs 68. Johanna Larson
      69. Alison Van vs 70. Petra Martic
      71. Irina Camelia Begu vs 72. Ekaterina Makarova [31]
      73. Daria Gavrilova [23] vs 74. Qualifier
      75. Qualifier vs 76. Elise Mertens
      77. Alize Cornet vs 78. Nimyu Wang
      79. Sofia Nehih vs 80. Julia Georges [12]
      81. Sloane Stephens [13]vs 82.
      83. Qualifier vs 84. Pauline Parmentier
      85. Jennifer Brady vs 86. Magda Linette
      87. Qualifier vs 88. Daria Kasatkina [22]
      89. Shuai Peng [25] vs 90. Qualifier
      91. Jamie Fourlisvs 92. Olivia Rogowska
      93. vs 94.
      95. Qualifier vs 96. Elina Svitolina [4]

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      8:19pm
      Scott Pryde said | 8:19pm | ! Report

      SECTION 2
      33. Garbine Muguruza [3] vs 34. Jessika Ponchet
      35. Su-Wei Hsieh vs 36. Qualifier
      37. Natalia Vikhlyantseva vs 38. Lesia Tsurenko
      39. Kristyna Pliskova vs 40. Agnieszka Radwanska [26]
      41. Angelique Kerber [21] vs 42. Anna-Lena Friedsam
      43. Nao Hibino vs 44. Donna Vekic
      45. Tatjana Maria vs 46. Maria Sharapova
      47. Varvara Lepchenko vs 48. Anastasija Sevastova [14]
      49. Kristina Mladenovic [11] vs 50. Ana Bogdan
      51. Yulia Putinseva vs 52. Heather Watson
      53. Polona Hercog vs 54. Ekaterina Alexandrova
      55. Qiang Wang vs 56. Madison Keys [17]
      57. Mirjana Lucic-Baroni [28] vs 58. Shelby Rogers
      59. Christina McHale vs 60. Aleaksandra Sasnovich
      61. Kurumi Nara vs 62. Marketa Vondrousova
      63. Carina Witthoeft vs 64. Caroline Garcia [8]

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      8:17pm
      Scott Pryde said | 8:17pm | ! Report

      WOMEN’S DRAW

      SECTION 1
      1. Simona Halep [1] vs 2. Destanee Aiava
      3. Eugenie Bouchard vs 4. Oceana Dodin
      5. Lauren Davis vs 6. Jana Cepelova
      7. Andrea Petkovic vs 8. Petra Kvitova [27]
      9. Ashleigh Barty [18] vs 10. Aryna Sabalenka
      11. Camila Giorgi vs 12. Qualifier
      13. Naomi Osaka vs 14. Kristina Kucova
      15. Ons Jabeur vs 16. Elena Vesnina [16]
      17. Johanna Konta [9] vs 18. Madison Brengle
      19. Qualifier vs 20. Margarita Gasparayan
      21. Lara Arruabarrena vs 22. Richel Hogenkamp
      23. Kristie Ahn vs 24. Barbora Strycova [20]
      25. Lucie Safarova [29] vs 26. Ajla Tomljanovic
      27. Sorana Cirstea vs 28. Zarina Diyas
      29. Lizette Cabrera vs 30. Beatriz Haddad Maia
      31. Veronica Cepede Royg vs 32. Karolina Pliskova [6]

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      8:12pm
      Scott Pryde said | 8:12pm | ! Report

      Now for the women’s draw.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      8:12pm
      Scott Pryde said | 8:12pm | ! Report

      SECTION 4
      97. David Goffin [7] vs 98. Qualifier
      99. Julien Benneteau vs 100. Taro Daniel
      101. Evgeny Donskoy vs 102. Florian Mayer
      103. Horacio Zeballos vs 104. Fabio Fognini [19]
      105. Tomas Berdych vs 106. Alex De Minaur
      107. Guillermo Garcia-Lopez vs 108. Benoit Paire
      109. Karen Khachanov vs 110. Qualifier
      111. Frances Tiafoe vs 112. Juan Martin Del Potro [12]
      113. Sam Querrey [13] vs 114. Feliciano Lopez
      115. Radu Albotvs 116. Marton Fucsovics
      117. Nicolas Kicker vs 118. Jordan Thompson
      119. Lukas Lacko vs 120. Milos Raonic [22]
      121. Richard Gasquet [29] vs 122. Blaz Kavcic
      123. Qualifier vs 124. Robin Haase
      125. Soonwoo Kwon vs 126. Jan-Lennard Struff
      127. Alijaz Bedene vs 128. Roger Federer [2]

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      8:09pm
      Scott Pryde said | 8:09pm | ! Report

      SECTION 3
      65. Dominic Thiem [5] vs 66. Guido Pella
      67. Steve Johnson vs 68. Qualifier
      69. Qualifier vs 70. Jiri Vesely
      71. Filip Krajinovic vs 72. Adrian Mannarino [26]
      73. Roberto Bautsita Agut [20]vs 74. Ferando Verdasco
      75. Cedrik-Marcel Stebe vs 76. Maximilian Marterer
      77. Jeremy Chardyvs 78. Tennys Sangren
      79. Ricardas Berankis vs 80. Stan Wawrinka [9]
      81. Novak Djokovic [14] vs 82. Donald Young
      83. Gael Monfils vs 84.Qualifier
      85. Tim Smyczek vs 86. Alexei Popyrin
      87. Jared Donaldson vs 88. Albert Ramos-Vinolas [21]
      89. Mischa Zverev [32] vs 90. Hyeon Chung
      91. Thanasi Kokkinakis vs 92. Daniil Medvedev
      93. Mikhail Kukushkin vs 94. Peter Gojowcyzk
      95. Thomas Fabbiano vs 96. Alexander Zverev [4]

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      8:04pm
      Scott Pryde said | 8:04pm | ! Report

      SECTION 2
      33. Grigor Dimitrov [3] vs 34. Qualifier
      35. Qualifier vs 36. Qualifier
      37. Marcos Baghdatis vs 38. Qualifier
      39. David Ferrer vs 40. Andrey Rublev [30]
      41. Nick Kyrgios [17] vs 42. Rogeiro Dutra Silva
      43. Viktor Troicki vs 44. Alex Bolt
      45. Stefanos Tsitsipas vs 46. Denis Shapovalov
      47. Qualifier vs 48. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga [15]
      49. Kevin Anderson [11] vs 50. Kyle Edmund
      51. Pierre-Hugues Herbert vs 52. Denis Istomin
      53. Gerard Melzer vs 54. Nikoloz Basilashvili
      55. Qualifier vs 56. Lucas Pouille [18]
      57. Phillipp Kohlschireber [27] vs 58. Yoshihto Nishioka
      59. Andreas Seppi vs 60. Corentin Moutet
      61. Ivo Karlovic vs 62. Laslo Djere
      63. Yuichi Sugita vs 64. Jack Sock [8]

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      8:02pm
      Scott Pryde said | 8:02pm | ! Report

      MEN’S DRAW

      SECTION 1
      1. Rafael Nadal [1] vs 2. Victor Estrella Burgos
      3. Nicolas Jarry vs 4. Leonardo Mayer
      5. John Millman vs 6. Borna Coric
      7. Paolo Lorenzi vs 8. Damir Dzumhur [28]
      9. Diego Schwartzman [24] vs 10. Dusan Lajovic
      11. Qualifier vs 12. Qualifier
      13. Alexandr Dolgopolov vs 14. Andreas Haider-Maurer
      15. Matthew Ebden vs 16. John Isner [16]
      17. Pablo Carreno Busta [10]vs 18. Jason Kubler
      19. Gilles Simon vs 20. Marius Copil
      21. Qualifier vs 22. Malek Jaziri
      23. Federico Delbonis vs 24. Gilles Muller [23]
      25. Pablo Cuevas [31] vs 26. Mikhail Youzhny
      27. Dudi Sela vs 28. Ryan Harrison
      29. Qualifier vs 30. Joao Sousa
      31. Yen-Hsun Lu vs 32.       Marin Cilic [6]

      – Seeded player
      – Australian player.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      8:01pm
      Scott Pryde said | 8:01pm | ! Report

      Full draws will follow shortly.

      Reply
    More Comments »
    Explore:
    , , , ,

    © 2018 The Roar - Your Sports Opinion