A Ronaldo-Kane Real combo is too good to pass up

Harry Kane has emerged as one of the greatest modern-day strikers of the English Premer League, and the 24-year-old is now one of the hottest properties in the upcoming transfer window.

The biggest offers are coming from Spanish giant Real Madrid, with an undisclosed amount reportedly on the table.

Real Madrid and Tottenham have good histories in recent years, with Gareth Bale and Luka Modric also making the move from White Hart Lane to the Spanish club – and Real are now looking to replace Karim Benzema.

The services of Harry Kane have also had a lot of local support, with Manchester United throwing their hat in the ring. Jose Mourinho is expected to spend up to £170 million ($A293 million) on Kane, but the club is not settling for less than £300 million.

Kane became Tottenham’s highest earner when he signed a new contract over a year ago, but reports suggest that deal will be revised, with many suggesting a new deal could see Welsh superstar Garth Bale back at White Hart Lane. This mega deal could see both clubs benefiting.

Spurs in recent years have not been big players in the transfer window, making only sporadic and big lunges come transfer season. Mauricio Pochettino wouldn’t be so rushed to release his star forward, but the allure of Bale and a handy transfer fee could see his mind changed – and a forward combo for Real Madrid featuring the likes of Ronaldo and Kane is a mouth-watering idea.

The question of whether Kane will go or not is still very much up to speculation, and with the World Cup in just under six months time Kane’s form for the Spurs and England has been nothing scintillating.

Kane would want regular game time at club level in preparation and assurances from Zinedine Zidane that these demands can be met to ensure his form is at his very best come Russia 2018.