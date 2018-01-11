D’Arcy at Short odds to make ODI debut

When Australian selector Mark Waugh clapped Hurricane opening batsman D’Arcy Short off the Gabba last night, there was the sign the Katherine-born dasher is set to make his international debut.

Short had batted right through the innings for a BBL record score of 122 not out off just 68 deliveries that included eight fours, and eight sixes.

So dominant was Short, the next best Hurricane score was Ben McDermott’s 19 in a total of 4-179.

The eight sixes took his BBL maximums this summer to 20, with Ashton Turner the next best with 14, followed by Shane Watson and Josh Buttler with 10.

But more importantly are his six visits to the centre.

Try, in order – 34, 15, 97, 96, 42, and 122* for a 406 total at 81.20.

Short has done the selectors and Australian cricket a huge favour.

The selectors covered themselves in glory with the baggy greens regaining the Ashes with a stunning 4-0 result.

They went from feeling justifiably well-pleased with themselves to selecting an unfit and out of touch Chris Lynn to dropping Glenn Maxwell from the ODI squad.

Selecting Lynn was a disgrace, leaving Maxwell out has been well-documented.

There are two distinct camps on Maxwell’s talent.

In the red corner there’s the chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns, and skipper Steve Smith.

In the blue corner there’s former captain Ricky Ponting, and current international Aaron Finch.

From Maxwell’s point of view, the red corner is the most important.

When Hohns called on Maxwell to be more consistent, there was a message loud and clear.

In his last 18 ODI digs, Maxwell has scored 331 runs at an average of just 18.39 that included a 78 and a 60, five ducks, and nine scores less than 10.

Smith advised Maxwell to give away the ‘funky’ shots, and to train smarter.

So the red corner combination gave Maxwell a crystal clear ultimatum – use your natural ability to play every ball on its merits, or keep playing for the Vics.

But Ponting and Finch both declared Maxwell was in career-best form and didn’t deserve to be overlooked.

But they were voices in the wilderness with no say in selection.

Has Maxwell given away the funky shots?

No.

Has Maxwell taken any notice of what Hohns and the skipper have said?

No.

So when Lynn did his calf after being selected, and ruled out until later in the month, automatically Maxwell’s name came up as a replacement.

That was until last night when D’Arcy Short ran amok.

The selectors can’t afford to make another blunder, Short’s sensational and consistent batting cannot be ignored.

David Warner and Finch are the recognised ODI openers, but there’s a strong argument for Short to replace Finch who can bat down the order.

It matters not where Short bats, he’ll be a success in any spot – obviously the higher the better.

As for Glenn Maxwell, he tweeted three times last night.

How well is D’arcy Short striking them?!? Barely missed the middle all tournament! #greatviewing #smackingem — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) January 10, 2018

The second was halfway through Short’s onslaught.

This is insane batting!! #short — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) January 10, 2018

The third was as Mark Waugh was clapping…