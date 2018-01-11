Glenn Maxwell misses out again as selectors go for left-field ODI replacement for Chris Lynn

Glenn Maxwell has once again been overlooked for Australian selection, with veteran batsman Cameron White earning a surprise recall to the one-day squad for the upcoming ODI series against England.
Maxwell was a surprise omission from the initial one-day squad, with big-hitting batsman Chris Lynn picked ahead of the Victorian all-rounder. However, with Lynn picking up an injury which will see him miss the series against England, many had assumed Maxwell would earn a belated selection.
That, however, has proved not to be the case, the selectors instead opting for Cameron White.
White hasn’t played a one-dayer for Australia since 2015, but has been in excellent form for the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash. Batting at first drop, White is the tournament’s second-leading run-scorer, behind only D’Arcy Short, with 285 runs from six matches at the absurd average of 142.5.
The 34-year-old also scored 200 runs at 50 in the JLT Cup earlier in the season, with selectors clearly impressed by the form of the veteran.
“He’s in very good form as his figures demonstrate, he’s playing very well,” selector Trevor Hohns said.
“He’s one of the leading run-scorers in the KFC BBL, he’s experienced, he’s a very smart cricketer and he’s a good fielder.
“He ticks all the boxes for what we need at this stage.”
In addition to Maxwell, White pipped the likes of Short and in-form Scorchers batsman Ashton Turner to claim his place in the ODI squad, and is in serious contention to line up in Australia’s middle order against England.
White’s call-up is effective immediately, meaning he won’t be available for selection for the Renegades’ upcoming Big Bash derby against the Melbourne Stars. White had been set to lead the Renegades with regular skipper Aaron Finch out on international duty, but the captaincy will now be handed to veteran Brad Hodge.
White had been asked about his chances of getting back in the Australian side just last month, responding that he thought it unlikely.
“I think if I was going to get picked I probably would have been picked in the past couple of years, I would have thought, with my white-ball form,” he said at the time.
“There’s always hope but I don’t think so.”
Australia’s first game of the series against England is scheduled for this Sunday, January 14.
Australia ODI squad for series vs England
Steve Smith (c), David Warner (vc), Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Cameron White, Adam Zampa.
January 11th 2018 @ 2:27pm
Ryan H said | January 11th 2018 @ 2:27pm | ! Report
Anyone BUT Maxwell it would appear, but rapt for White regardless; he will perform I think, and is in very good touch at the moment. Has powered runs in the domestic OD cup for a few seasons now.
January 11th 2018 @ 2:27pm
josh said | January 11th 2018 @ 2:27pm | ! Report
Right
January 11th 2018 @ 2:37pm
Mark b said | January 11th 2018 @ 2:37pm | ! Report
another glenn maxwell omision…..
sounds like a repeat of what the selectors did with stuart clark.
a player that is a match winner, in form, definitely within the top 11 players, but has rubbed someone up the wrong way and is condemmed not to play….
shame shame selectors. you are again robbing the australian public of seeing one of its favourite and most talented players…!
January 11th 2018 @ 2:38pm
Perry Bridge said | January 11th 2018 @ 2:38pm | ! Report
Very glad for the Bear – from Bairnsdale. I still maintain he would’ve been a good option a #6 in the India/Bangladesh tours.
The irony is that he has stayed loyal to the Australian/domestic system – unlike the real left field prior selection which was Chris Lynn – who back in August had passed on the QLD contract to join the T20 circuit.
Just why Lynn was ever selected in the first instance (with a bung shoulder such that he couldn’t be relied upon in the field) is the really astounding thing here.
Maxwell though – ICC WC World team to not in the best 15? ODI players. Something’s not gone right there – the odd thing is that the accusations about him made just recently seem to be about 18-24 months out of date.
Anyway – right now who could blame G.Maxwell were he to do a Lynn and join the T20 circuit??
Australian selectors have to work out quite seriously about who they reward and what behaviours they are encouraging because there are some really, really mixed messages. Yep – they’ve seemingly nailed a couple in the test series – perhaps that vindicates everything?
January 11th 2018 @ 2:43pm
Benjamin Conkey said | January 11th 2018 @ 2:43pm | ! Report
Yes Cameron White has been in good form but with the Maxwell snub it would have been nice to blood a new player with the World Cup on the horizon.
D’arcy Short is seven years younger and has more than matched White.
Experience doesn’t mean as much when you haven’t played an ODI for three years.
January 11th 2018 @ 2:44pm
Adam Hayward said | January 11th 2018 @ 2:44pm | ! Report
Thought they might try a like-for-like replacement for Lynn and select D. Short