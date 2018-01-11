Glenn Maxwell misses out again as selectors go for left-field ODI replacement for Chris Lynn

Glenn Maxwell has once again been overlooked for Australian selection, with veteran batsman Cameron White earning a surprise recall to the one-day squad for the upcoming ODI series against England.

Maxwell was a surprise omission from the initial one-day squad, with big-hitting batsman Chris Lynn picked ahead of the Victorian all-rounder. However, with Lynn picking up an injury which will see him miss the series against England, many had assumed Maxwell would earn a belated selection.

That, however, has proved not to be the case, the selectors instead opting for Cameron White.

White hasn’t played a one-dayer for Australia since 2015, but has been in excellent form for the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash. Batting at first drop, White is the tournament’s second-leading run-scorer, behind only D’Arcy Short, with 285 runs from six matches at the absurd average of 142.5.

The 34-year-old also scored 200 runs at 50 in the JLT Cup earlier in the season, with selectors clearly impressed by the form of the veteran.

“He’s in very good form as his figures demonstrate, he’s playing very well,” selector Trevor Hohns said.

“He’s one of the leading run-scorers in the KFC BBL, he’s experienced, he’s a very smart cricketer and he’s a good fielder.

“He ticks all the boxes for what we need at this stage.”

In addition to Maxwell, White pipped the likes of Short and in-form Scorchers batsman Ashton Turner to claim his place in the ODI squad, and is in serious contention to line up in Australia’s middle order against England.

White’s call-up is effective immediately, meaning he won’t be available for selection for the Renegades’ upcoming Big Bash derby against the Melbourne Stars. White had been set to lead the Renegades with regular skipper Aaron Finch out on international duty, but the captaincy will now be handed to veteran Brad Hodge.

White had been asked about his chances of getting back in the Australian side just last month, responding that he thought it unlikely.

“I think if I was going to get picked I probably would have been picked in the past couple of years, I would have thought, with my white-ball form,” he said at the time.

“There’s always hope but I don’t think so.”

Australia’s first game of the series against England is scheduled for this Sunday, January 14.

Australia ODI squad for series vs England

Steve Smith (c), David Warner (vc), Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Cameron White, Adam Zampa.