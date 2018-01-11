Mundine to fight Browne on path to WBO title

Anthony Mundine is not the only Australian fighter who has the WBO world title in his sights.

Mundine is due to fight Tommy Browne on the 17th of this month, with the winner to earn a top ten world ranking with the WBO.

Announced last month just before Jeff Horn’s first title defence against Gary Corcoran, Mundine who also hinted that having a big money fight with Jeff Horn would “make sense”, will take on Browne at Sydney’s Star Casino.

Browne who is undefeated in almost a decade and a relative nobody. He called out Mundine about six months ago to challenge the three-time world champion to a bout as his brother Davey, who tragically passed away in 2015 and who was in line for a fight with Mundine never got the chance.

Browne said he is using his brother, Davey, for his motivation for this fight. The 34-year-old took time off from the sport to mourn the loss of his brother, but now believes he is focused more than ever.

Browne is undefeated in his past ten and has won back-to-back regional titles, meaning the winner of his fight with Mundine would get a top ten ranking and would be in contention for a world title shot against England’s WBO world middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders.

Browne says Mundine might talk the talk but he’s beyond his best and he’ll prove that come January 17.

“Mundine has been saying for years that he wants to fight Mayweather and that he can beat Floyd,” Browne said.

“I’ve spent months training at the Mayweather gym, I’ve seen Floyd training first-hand, and Mundine isn’t anywhere near his league.

“Mundine is a poor imitation of Mayweather. He might come close in the talking department, but everyone knows there is no other comparison. You’ve just got to look at their records.

“Mundine is there to be hit where Floyd isn’t. He’s been knocked out cold by Sven Ottke and Garth Wood, and I’ve lost count of how many times he’s been knocked down in his last few fights.

“His chin is gone and I’ll expose that.”

Mundine hit back to say that his plan is to have a very big 2018 and then sail off into the sunset.

If he can get past Browne, his plan is to use his top ten ranking for the WBO to lure undefeated WBO middleweight champ Billy Joe Saunders into a fight and pending a victory, invite either GGG or Saul Alvarez to Australia for a mega fight.

Practically the chances of pulling this off are next to zero.

In reality, even if Mundine does get the win, it would be very doubtful that Saunders who is undefeated would take on Mundine for the title, maybe just for a “keep active” bout in between a bigger purse in pursuit of a unification bout with GGG, but stranger things have happened.

Speaking of GGG, his rematch with Canelo is currently pencilled in for May 2018 according to promoter Oscar De Hoya.

Canelo has contracted fights in May and September of this year and GGG next fight is maybe the rematch, but even so, a late 2018 battle with GGG would have about less than a 1 per cent chance of becoming a reality.

Mundine has described this fight as either the “resurrection or demise” of The Man.

Unfortunately very few will have the opportunity to witness the fight, for the first time in his career Mundine’s fight will not feature on Main Event.

It’s sad that the most bankable star in Australian sports will have a club fight this time around.

Mundine has stated that he is prepared to travel to England or elsewhere to challenge Saunders.

As a former IBO middleweight champ himself, Mundine has a chance of moving past Browne and being a real contender for Saunders. It’s not the first time the WBO has allowed a champ to fight the number ten contender.

Jeff Horn’s first defence of his WBO welterweight title was against tenth ranked Gary Corcoran, so Mundine is with every chance of a fight with Saunders, but as I said before this is very unlikely.

If Mundine can capture the WBO middleweight title and Jeff Horn successfully gets past Corcoran and then Australia will have two world champs as the same time, something that has not happened since 2012.