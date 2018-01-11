New CBA and re-brand means everything is actually okay after all

In the first major rugby news of the year, Rugby Australia have splashed the cash in a new Collective Bargaining Agreement which will see pay increases for Super Rugby, Rugby Sevens and female players.
The deal sees an increase in the squad sizes of Super Rugby teams, and an increase in the salary cap to accommodate, more than likely to offset, the demise of the Western Force and the 30 players who were left without contracts by rehousing the better ones across the four remaining franchises. Although it still sort of feels like most of the Force squad just ended up going to the Rebels.
Female players will now earn the same as their male counterparts on the sevens circuit, and will be paid for Test appearances for the first time. However, at this stage, there are still no plans to pay players competing in the soon to be launched Super W competition which seems, well, amateur.
Rugby is a contact sport and players – at the elite levels especially – put their bodies on the line. If the Super W competition generates so much as a dollar of revenue from advertising or broadcasts – and I plan to watch it if I can – then that dollar must be divided up between the stakeholders, with the players getting a cut of it.
The new CBA cuts players (the ones who are getting paid) in on 29 percent of revenue – about the same as Australia’s cricketers get under their new deal.
While it’s great for the players involved and for those Force players who had the rug pulled from under them, like anything with Rugby Australia caution should be exercised whenever money is spent.
Bear in mind that the justification for cutting the Force was supposedly because running the fifth franchise was sending the game broke, and the money saved would, in turn, be funnelled into grassroots development so maybe one day we wouldn’t lose to the New Zealand-based teams every single time.
Since the axing of the Force, the only noteworthy news items out of HQ, with the exception of Raelene Castle replacing Bill Pulver and anything related to Karmichael Hunt, have been this pay deal and the completely unnecessary (and incredibly expensive) re-brand from the Australian Rugby Union to Rugby Australia. Neither of which really align with the promises and reasoning behind the Force decision.
The re-brand reeks of the corporate equivalent of entering the witness protection program. Change the name and the logo and hopefully leave all of your troubles behind.
“Aren’t you that organisation that haemorrhages money and couldn’t organise a piss-up in a brewery?”
“Oh my, no, you’re thinking of the Australian Rugby Union. We’re Rugby Australia – see, it says so right there on the sign.”
2017 was the darkest of times for the game in this country since rugby went professional – possibly ever. 2018 needs to bloody good.
The new CBA is a good one for all parties, though in time I’d like to see the maximum Super Rugby squad sizes come back down again – the whole point of cutting the fifth team was because the talent was spread too thin and we were paying too many guys who weren’t really good enough. Wasn’t it? No, wait. It was for development. Or because they were sending us broke. Or was it that we needed that cash for other stuff like the re-brand?
Anyway, with the ARU – *ahem* – sorry, Rugby Australia, always question everything.
On to 2018, where the game of rugby rises like a phoenix! Or burns like a phoenix.
Chancho
Baby steps… well done acknowledging the girls which is good… but the thing I find is that it seems the people responsible for the administering of the game on the whole have never seen it, save for a couple of Wallibies games on a jolly or two. I’m sure I’m being unfair to the wonderfull men and women running the game but it seems such a mess, and unjustly Wallaby focused. On Super Rugby, Who is to say in a year or two the ARB says ‘actually, we can only support 3 teams, back to the status quo’? The Rebels don’t (or didn’t last year at least) have a primary sponsor like the Force, so who is going to be looking at them thinking ‘lets plough in a load of dosh and have our name splashed across the front of the jersey only to have their licence pulled out from under them whenever’?
But… these rebrands drive me up the wall… the World Rugby one is the worst, where we used to have the IRB Rugby World Cup, we now have the World Rugby Rugby World Cup… The Cricket Australia one is even worse; the shield they came up with doesn’t match the one on the Test gear except the training stuff which makes it all sooooo disjointed, and when you consider they want to give the impression Test cricket matters, it doesn’t show… deep breaths Chancho… anyway, Goole search Rugby Australia… there is nothing there that indicated this is the plce to go for anything rugby in Australia… no logo, no slogans or signs to say who they are… it looks like a pi$$weak Pintrest page.
Just on websites… this has annoyed me for a while, can someone tell me, which is the official Super Rugby website?
– is it this one http://www.superxv.com/ which is the top in a Google search and on the Super Rugby Wikipedia page but doesn’t share the right Super Rugby logo (if this is the official one, why don’t the logos match), or
– this one http://www.sanzarrugby.com/superrugby/ which is through the Official SANZAAR page which has the right logo but a couple of spots down on a Google search (why isn’t it first in Google if it’s official).
Also, when we get about a month out from the SR season, can Sydney folks let me know how much coverage the Waratahs and SR get… because I’ll wager it’ll be next to nothing.
I feel better now, thanks
Chancho
Also, just went to the Rebels’ website… clicked on the shop link and got to here http://melbournerebelsstore.com.au/
Maybe the error is because I’m accessing from the UK, but if not, can someone explain to me why in the bottom right it says ‘2016 membership’?
jack
no, it says 2016 membership
Chancho
And it’s not like that membership link works either, just takes you back to the main page and you have to click on memberships there.
It also annoys me on the main page it has the option called ‘shop’ but in the address on that link it’s called ‘store’… I know it’s incredibly trivial but it feels as if no one gave the webpage much thought aside from some good pics
Machpants
Google search is ordered by algorithms which have nothing to do with which website is official. There’s nothing much you can do about it unless you want to spend time and money playing the algorithms or paying Google to get a higher ranking – something worthwhile for a money making business, not SANZAAR. The list will be in a different order if you use Bing or another search engine. Blame Google not SANZAAR:-)
Chancho
I do get how it works, but surely it’s worth it to get on top… any online marketing course or information says that this is where you want to be.
If the Aviva Premiership and Pro14 can do it, so should Super Rugby?
Bakkies
Look at how long it took them to set up a website
piru
Chancho you misunderstand
There is no money for websites!
The ARU is on the bones of it’s bum and can only afford rebrands and pay rises to all and sundry, not money to actually benefit the game!
Boris
Piru I wish you were wrong
bluffboy
Piru for CEO……….finance is your forte.
piru
For the good of rugby, I reluctantly accept.
First step is moving HQ to Perth
P2R2
….like the phoenix…it will BURN…sorry!
jack
yep good piece
bluffboy
Thanks Jack
Yes, it sort of reeks of the same old, doesn’t it.
Msssss Castle is looking like she may not be what we all hoped (given still too early to tell).
Allowing the first act of 2018 to be spending money where there will be zero investment payback for the future of Australian Rugby.
There were only 2 things for me that the sacking of a team might have been justifiable.
1- To improve the financial situation of Rugby to allow the development of and up and comers (investing in the future).
2- To strengthen the remaining sides to actually be competitive.
Here is something for free for the board to consider.
1- Forget “Rebranding”, if you call a cat a lion, it still a cat. The general Rugby populous is not stupid.
2- Development/recruiting. ($$$$$)
3- Grassroots’ Coaching and Referee’s ($$$$$)
4- Unify the National Unions into a standardised skills-attach-defence program. (Good luck with that one, but necessary going forward).
None of the above has happened to a significant enough degree to have any recognisable improvement. (That I know of)
Lastly where do we go if there is no major improvement for competitiveness………
Increasing roosters, really, great for injuries, but how does that help the development, team momentum and match fitness of individual of players.
ChrisG
Msssss Castle is looking like she may not be what we all hoped (given still too early to tell).
… and what are you basing that on? Has she even started yet?
Dumb comment.
Jimbo81
That’s much worse – that’s the board spending any funds Castle may have had to work with ahead of her start – what does this say about the board’s faith in the incoming CEO? If she’s not employed by the Bulldogs anymore and about to start, surely this decision would have had to have been made in conjunction with Castle?
piru
You think she had no input in the CBA?
ChrisG
I’m sure she had a look before it went out, however it’s on Pulver’s CV
bluffboy
And my dumb comment is based on that Mr G.
I’m pretty sure even though she may not have started “officially”, she would be across what the board is implementing, wouldn’t you. IMO even though Pulver is there still it would foolish to suggest that she had no input.
Bye the bye “I did say it is a bit early to tell”.
I was merely suggesting she may not be able to control the board as we hoped.
Red Block
So lets say that each squad has been able to increase their size by 5 players. A total of 5 x 4 = 20 new players. But RA (sorry ARU) have just cut close to 30 players from a club to cut costs of apparently about $5 million a year.
Now I’m definitely no Einstein but all that has effectively been done is equivalent to 2 players from the original squads of 5 being cut. So effectively, in a cost saving measure a pool of say 150 professional players has been to cut to…wait for it, a 140.
Huh?
So lets assume that the average wage for a SR player is $100K, well $100K x 10 = $1 million. But there is still a shortfall of about $4 million a year.
No Twiggy! We definitely don’t need a $50 million injection.
Boris
Nah mate AR say it’s much more complex than that. The plebs wouldn’t understand so AR just keep them in the dark and press forward.
Ian
AND….5 more players per team being paid NOT to play Super Rugby!
I would vote for Homer Simpson to be on the ARU…sorry, RA Board but it looks like he’s already there.
Jimbo81
So Raelene’s first act as CEO is to play the gender card silence the critics about her appointment given her non-rugby background, lack of performance at the bulldogs (1st to 13th) and overt Allblacks fan #1. Her very next move is to spend all the money saved from the force on increasing player payments.
Wasn’t that cash supposed to go to grassroots?
The two ideas I have that would save Rugby in Australia:
1. Re-write the charter (may as well with the re-brand) so that Rugby can develop alternative revenue streams – invest in assets that generate income rather than just a TV deal – that way you may one day compete with France, UK, Japanese money for players. They make $120M in revenue and have $5M in assets. That seems to me to be like the middle manager earning $120k a year but spending every cent on booze, food and rent. Given the financial advantages that Australia has over NZ – I can’t understand why our rugby scene is so poor – given time and the right investments, we should have the cash to buy the Allblacks first and second XV, rendering them ineligible and then we can thrash them every year in the Bledisloe.
2. Build a schoolboy competition from under 9’s to under 19’s where clubs, TAS, GPS and State schools are included and play together, and make the schoolboy season 15+ games long rather than 8 games so that the kiwi schoolboy rugby player doesn’t emerge at 18 with already double the rugby experience as his Aussie counterpart. GPS can keep their precious GPS championship if they want but that competition exists within a wider national competition – no more kids getting dropped from the A/B squad is they refuse to quit playing for their club.
ChrisG
So Raelene’s first act as CEO is to play the gender card Maybe you should watch the video at the top instead of launching into “lets blame Castle”. To save you the time it was Bill Pulver (who is still CEO) making the announcement. Looks like you can’t add that one to her resume yet.
Another dumb comment
bluffboy
I think Jim is raising the question that it may be possible, that Raelene could be of the same mind set as this current board and willing to fall into line. I think we could all agree that the money would have been better spent. Regardless it will be interesting on her reacting and to see what her next step is with the grassroots development, that is if there is anything left.
Let me beat you to it…..Another Dumb Comment.