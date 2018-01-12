Alex De Minaur vs Benoit Paire: Sydney International live scores, blog

Aussie Alex De Minaur is in great form and will be confident of securing a place in the final of the Sydney International when he faces Benoit Paire. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 8pm (AEDT).

At just 18 years of age, De Minaur is on course to qualify for a maiden ATP tour final, courtesy of some fine performances.

The young Australian has yet to drop a set in Sydney, defeating established players the likes of Fernando Verdasco and Feliciano Lopez. Furthermore, De Minaur has rarely looked flustered by his more experienced counterparts.

Paire’s style of play is characterised by its flashiness, unpredictability and at times inconsistency. His main strength is a double-handed backhand, known for its speed and spin.

He often uses topspin backhands crosscourt at great speed and acute angles to set up a powerful backhand down the line to finish off points. In contrast, Paire’s forehand is less powerful and consistent, particularly when played on the defence, to the extent that he’s been known to hit backhands inside-out.

The Frenchman is also known for his ability and willingness to play dropshots on both the forehand and backhand wing. When volleying, he favours drop over punching volleys, and hits them with extreme backspin – sometimes even causing the ball to spin back across the net.

Overall, the Frenchman is in good form, defeating reigning champion Gilles Muller in straight sets, and is coming off a 2017 season where he made the fourth round at Wimbledon and an ATP tour final at the Moselle Open.

Prediction

Paire can lose his way when faced with tenacious opposition, which perfectly describes De Minaur, and the Frenchman has already tasted defeat against the Australian on this very court.

If De Minaur continues to cover the court well and play aggressive, but percentage-based tennis, his form should be enough to see him into an ATP tour final.

De Minaur in straight sets.