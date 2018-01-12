 

Alex De Minaur vs Benoit Paire: Sydney International live scores, blog

Alan Nicolea Roar Guru
 

By Alan Nicolea, 12 Jan 2018

    Aussie Alex De Minaur is in great form and will be confident of securing a place in the final of the Sydney International when he faces Benoit Paire. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 8pm (AEDT).

    At just 18 years of age, De Minaur is on course to qualify for a maiden ATP tour final, courtesy of some fine performances.

    The young Australian has yet to drop a set in Sydney, defeating established players the likes of Fernando Verdasco and Feliciano Lopez. Furthermore, De Minaur has rarely looked flustered by his more experienced counterparts.

    Paire’s style of play is characterised by its flashiness, unpredictability and at times inconsistency. His main strength is a double-handed backhand, known for its speed and spin.

    He often uses topspin backhands crosscourt at great speed and acute angles to set up a powerful backhand down the line to finish off points. In contrast, Paire’s forehand is less powerful and consistent, particularly when played on the defence, to the extent that he’s been known to hit backhands inside-out.

    The Frenchman is also known for his ability and willingness to play dropshots on both the forehand and backhand wing. When volleying, he favours drop over punching volleys, and hits them with extreme backspin – sometimes even causing the ball to spin back across the net.

    Overall, the Frenchman is in good form, defeating reigning champion Gilles Muller in straight sets, and is coming off a 2017 season where he made the fourth round at Wimbledon and an ATP tour final at the Moselle Open.

    Prediction
    Paire can lose his way when faced with tenacious opposition, which perfectly describes De Minaur, and the Frenchman has already tasted defeat against the Australian on this very court.

    If De Minaur continues to cover the court well and play aggressive, but percentage-based tennis, his form should be enough to see him into an ATP tour final.

    De Minaur in straight sets.

    Alan is one of The Roar's longest serving live bloggers, covering football, tennis and rugby league.

    • Roar Guru

      10:37pm
      Alan Nicolea said | 10:37pm | ! Report

      De Minaur is through to his maiden ATP tour final as he defeats Paire 4-6, 6-1, 6-1. De Minaur hung in very well after losing the first set, but it has to be noted that Paire dropped his level enormously as the match wore on, producing some poor unforced errors, particularly from the forehand side. De Minaur’s level will have to improve if he hopes to beat another rising star in Russia’s Daniil Medvedev. De Minaur though is now one match away from lifting his maiden ATP title at 18 years of age. The demon continues to fire!

      De Minaur 4 6 6
      Paire 6 1 1

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      10:34pm
      Alan Nicolea said | 10:34pm | ! Report

      GAME SET AND MATCH DE MINAUR

      De Minaur 4 6 6
      Paire 6 1 1

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      10:32pm
      Alan Nicolea said | 10:32pm | ! Report

      Match points for De Minaur. Paire has given this away to be honest

      De Minaur 4 6 5
      Paire 6 1 1

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      10:31pm
      Alan Nicolea said | 10:31pm | ! Report

      De Minaur with the forehand return winner as the finish line nears! Paire is down for the count here.

      De Minaur 4 6 5
      Paire 6 1 1

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      10:31pm
      Alan Nicolea said | 10:31pm | ! Report

      De Minaur holds as Paire continue to hit some poor shots.

      De Minaur 4 6 5
      Paire 6 1 1

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      10:29pm
      Alan Nicolea said | 10:29pm | ! Report

      30-15 De Minaur.

      De Minaur 4 6 4
      Paire 6 1 1

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      10:28pm
      Alan Nicolea said | 10:28pm | ! Report

      Paire with some good court coverage finishes the point off with the backhand slice. Not enough of that quality tonight.

      De Minaur 4 6 4
      Paire 6 1 1

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      10:28pm
      Scott Pryde said | 10:28pm | ! Report

      Yes De Minaur!

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      10:26pm
      Alan Nicolea said | 10:26pm | ! Report

      Gee Paire has simply imploded tonight after winning the first set. Poor serving coupled with some basic unforced errors, particularly from the forehand side, has allowed De Minaur absolute control of this final set.

      De Minaur 4 6 4
      Paire 6 1 1

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      10:25pm
      Alan Nicolea said | 10:25pm | ! Report

      BREAK DE MINAUR

      De Minaur 4 6 4
      Paire 6 1 1

      Reply
