BBL Big Bash live scores, blog: Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars

Finals chances for the winless Melbourne Stars are gone, but things won’t get any easier when they take on a high flying Melbourne Renegades side in the derby. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:40pm (AEDT).
The Stars have had a woeful first half of the year and with five straight losses against their name, it’s not almost impossible they could make the final four.
John Hasting’s side have been awful with both bat and ball, which is particularly frustrating for a team who had the best XI on paper coming into the season.
Watching the commitment and dedication to the cause of a team like the Perth Scorchers and then watching a team with the talent and unfulfilled potential like the Stars is a polar opposite.
They have at least one positive – being able to hang onto Glenn Maxwell after he missed Australian ODI selection. The big-hitting all-rounder has been one of their best this season and has two half-centuries to prove it.
The rest of the Stars order have been inconsistent. Marcus Stoinis has had some bright spots, but he is now lost to the national team, while captain John Hastings has looked all over the place in rotating his bowlers and finding the best strategies in the field.
It’s a completely different story for the Renegades. They sit with four wins from their first six games and are in third place on the table.
While they may be just one rung below the top sides, they have impressed this season and so nearly found a way to stop the seemingly unbeatable Perth Scorchers in their last contest.
Scoring 185 against their attack is not an easy thing to do, but the Renegades found a way, as they have done all season, winning a lot of games through their big name batting line-up.
While they now lose Aaron Finch and Cameron White to the Australian side, they have plenty of talent to bridge the gap. Brad Hodge brings experience in spades, while Dwayne Bravo is capable of plenty.
Marcus Harris has plenty of potential, but the key to this game may well be the performance of all-rounder Mohammed Nabi. He has stood up with both bat and ball this year and could well leave the Stars in a tail-spin.
It wouldn’t be the first time this season after he led the Renegades to victory in the first derby, picking up a wicket and scoring 50.
Prediction
The Renegades have plenty to play for after their last-start loss and should be able to get back in the winner’s circle here against a Stars team who keep failing people’s expectations.
Renegades by plenty.
10:48pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:48pm | ! Report
Thanks for joining me this evening on The Roar for our live coverage of the 2017-18 Big Bash League season as the Melbourne Stars picked up their first win.
10:45pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:45pm | ! Report
10:45pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:45pm | ! Report
MELBOURNE STARS WIN BY 23 RUNS
The Melbourne Stars finally have their first victory. Richardson grabs a single to mid wicket on the final ball, but it won’t matter. This has really been over for a couple of overs.
Good stuff from the Stars. Kevin Pietersen paved the way, then some excellent bowling early on from Daniel Worrall ensured they would be ahead of the game.
Melbourne Stars: 4/167 (20)
Melbourne Renegades: 9/144 (20)
10:44pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:44pm | ! Report
Hogg misses his first, then grabs a cover drive for a single to extra cover. He should have been run out there.
Over: 19.5
Melbourne Renegades: 9/143
Required score: 168
10:42pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:42pm | ! Report
Brad Hogg in at 11. Three balls to go.
10:42pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:42pm | ! Report
WICKET! Jon Holland, Bowled Daniel Worrall 1 (3)
Bowled him! Holland tries to smack a good length ball across the line, but that’s swung in, beaten him and clattered into the stumps.
Over: 19.3
Melbourne Renegades: 9/142
Required score: 168
10:41pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:41pm | ! Report
A single to start for Richardson, then Holland drills a full ball back down the ground, but hits the bowlers end stumps.
Over: 19.2
Melbourne Renegades: 8/142
Required score: 168
10:40pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:40pm | ! Report
Single down the ground for Richardson to end the over. Well bowled that from Hastings and this is all over bar the shouting now.
One over to go.
Over: 19
Melbourne Renegades: 8/141
Required score: 168
10:39pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:39pm | ! Report
Couple of singles now.
Over: 18.5
Melbourne Renegades: 8/140
Required score: 168
10:38pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:38pm | ! Report
Richardson will be on strike, but Jon Holland is the new man.
10:38pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:38pm | ! Report
WICKET! Jack Wildermuth, Caught Glenn Maxwell, Bowled John Hastings 23 (11)
And now that will really finish the match off. Low full toss from Hastings and Wildermuth gets underneath it on one knee, but it’s skied and down the throat of Maxwell at long on who takes his fourth catch.
Over: 18.3
Melbourne Renegades: 8/138
Required score: 168