Cricket Australia to expand Big Bash ‘to eternity’

Dane Eldridge Columnist

    Cricket Australia has promised a dangerously enlarged Big Bash League next year, with plans to expand the competition into non-traditional timeslots like the morning, winter and eventual perpetuity.

    Sources can report some “slight scheduling tweaks” have been discussed that will see the league conquer the last remaining ten months on the calendar not already under its torrid grip.

    CA executives are confident a saturation draw can initially capture difficult markets like autumn, shift workers and daytime television using the product’s thrilling blend of big sixes and Mark Waugh apathy.

    Then, after securing a 24-hour foothold, they plan to expand the league to run “pretty much forever”, kinda like a Mobius strip or Brad Hogg.

    Currently a modest 548 games across two months, bosses have been desperate to grow the competition in a bid to increase important aspects of the game like junior participation, interest among females and executive bonuses.

    However, expansion talks have stalled in recent years, with stakeholders unable to find spare time in their busy schedules because the BBL is always on.

    Melbourne Renegades

    (AAP Image/David Crosling)

    But belief is high that now is the time to grow, especially with Channel Ten opening up 21 spare daily hours after shelving The Simpsons.

    An expanded BBL will see each team play each other four times a day, with a single interruption for a revamped version of The Project, which will be 30 minutes of centre-left BBL highlights.

    Executives believe running the competition for eternity will not only cement its current stronghold but also stave off the looming threat to fans posed by football, literature and interpersonal relationships.

    Additionally a BBL-in-perpetuity will also alleviate small gaps in the schedule currently filled with regrettable Sheffield Shield matches.

    This would mean Test aspirants would no longer have to waste their time trying to earn selection in four-day cricket.

    But despite the rampant growth of the competition, league bosses will stop short of scheduling a match on Christmas Day because they are “serious about player burnout”.

    Assurances have also been made that Test cricket will remain as the organisation’s top priority, mainly because “it’s on our app”.

    Dane was named best and fairest in the 2004 Bathurst mixed indoor cricket competition. With nothing in the game left to achieve, he immediately retired at his peak to a reclusive life ensconced in the velvet of organised contests. Catch the man on Twitter @eld2_0.

    The Crowd Says (7)

    • Roar Guru

      January 12th 2018 @ 9:37am
      Wayne said | January 12th 2018 @ 9:37am | ! Report

      I actually wouldn’t mind a BBL game in the AM timeslot in the Christmas/NY period 😛

    • January 12th 2018 @ 10:29am
      Brian said | January 12th 2018 @ 10:29am | ! Report

      Too true. No doubt bblx will be upon us soon

    • January 12th 2018 @ 10:45am
      Yowie said | January 12th 2018 @ 10:45am | ! Report

      Ripping work Dane! 👍👍
      ‘ken funny stuff!
      “Torrid grip”
      “Mark Waugh apathy”
      “Mobius strip”
      “Executive bonuses”
      “Interpersonal relationships”
      Made me laugh when I felt like ranting ’bout Maxi’s repeated non-selection.
      Much appreciated.

    • Roar Guru

      January 12th 2018 @ 10:57am
      Paul D said | January 12th 2018 @ 10:57am | ! Report

      Channel Ten should get rid of Neighbours and show the BBL every night at 6pm, Monday-Friday. To hell with Ramsay St, I want to see the adventures of Vulture and Stanley St

      And they wonder why they’re going broke

      • January 12th 2018 @ 11:15am
        Mitch said | January 12th 2018 @ 11:15am | ! Report

        So true as much as i love watching the heat i dont mind looking how other teams are doing with player form and picturing the best possible Australian team and great young talent (Arjun Nair, Jofra Archer).

    • January 12th 2018 @ 11:22am
      EGC said | January 12th 2018 @ 11:22am | ! Report

      Sometimes you can just overplay things. The reason BBL is working is because we have the right number of teams playing the right number of games at the right time of the year. Trying to overmilk the cashcow will only kill it.

    • Roar Guru

      January 12th 2018 @ 11:55am
      DingoGray said | January 12th 2018 @ 11:55am | ! Report

      You are destined to Eternity in Big Bash….

      Sounds like the kind of religion that rings by bells!

